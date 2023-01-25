MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. ("Extreme") (Nasdaq: EXTR) today released financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Second Quarter Results:

Revenue $318.3 million, up 13% year-over-year, and up 7% quarter-over-quarter

SaaS ARR* $115 million, up 29% year-over-year, and up 6% quarter-over-quarter

GAAP diluted EPS $0.13, compared to $0.10 in Q2 last year and $0.09 last quarter

Non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.27, compared to $0.21 in Q2 last year and $0.20 last quarter

GAAP gross margin 57.1% compared to 56.5% in Q2 last year

Non-GAAP gross margin 58.5% compared to 58.2% in Q2 last year

GAAP operating margin 7.4% compared to 6.4% in Q2 last year

Non-GAAP operating margin 14.9% compared to 13.1% in Q2 last year

Net cash provided by operating activities of $70.6 million

Free cash flow of $67.5 million

Repurchased 2.6 million shares for $49.8 million

President and CEO Ed Meyercord stated: "Extreme delivered another quarter of great results. The continued strength of subscription and accelerated product deliveries drove another quarter of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth. We are raising our FY23 revenue growth outlook to the high-end of our 10-15% range and expect this momentum to continue into FY24, as the supply chain environment continues to improve."

"We feel confident in end customer demand. The majority of our bookings are with government, education, and healthcare sectors, where spending is more resilient. Our enhanced fabric and cloud subscription offerings are gaining traction in the marketplace. Finally, we have good visibility for the second half of the year based on the strength of our sales funnel," continued Meyercord.

Regarding the CFO transition that was announced separately, Meyercord added: "We are excited that our very talented SVP of Finance, Cristina Tate, will step into the role of interim CFO. We wish Rémi Thomas nothing but success in his new venture."

Recent Key Highlights:

Extreme was named as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. for the fifth consecutive year in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless Local Access Network (LAN) Infrastructure.1 Extreme was cited for innovation around solutions like network fabric automation and digital twin. Extreme's digital twin solution helps simplify staging, validation and deployment of switches and access points from the cloud and can help eliminate weeks or months associated with hardware deployments.

Extreme extended its roster of E-Rate eligible solutions. Now schools across the U.S. can buy Wi-Fi 6E access points, ExtremeCloud IQ and CoPilot, and ExtremeCloud SD-WAN bundles. These solutions enable public schools and libraries to modernize their infrastructure and improve the availability and performance of key applications to create a better learning experience for students.

Computerworld named Extreme one of its 2023 Best Places to Work in IT, which identifies top work environments for technology professionals. Extreme also ranked in the Top 10 lists for benefits, career development and hybrid work.

City, University of London deployed ExtremeCloud IQ and Wi-Fi 6 access points across its campus, enabling it to simplify network management, increase bandwidth to ensure students can access online learning materials and gather network insights on user activity and performance to help it continuously improve student experiences and drive operational efficiencies.

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, a leading NHS Foundation Trust and teaching hospital, has to keep up with the many increasing demands on its network including bandwidth-heavy applications, telehealth visits and medical devices crucial for patient monitoring. With its new cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6E network, powered by ExtremeCloud IQ and the AP4000, the hospital can ensure connectivity for users, applications and devices across its clinical locations as well as best-in-class patient care.

Fiscal Q2 2023 Financial Metrics:

(in millions, except percentages and per share information)

GAAP Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change Product $ 223.4 $ 191.1 $ 32.3 17 % Service and subscription 94.9 89.8 5.1 6 % Total net revenue $ 318.3 $ 280.9 $ 37.4 13 % Gross margin 57.1 % 56.5 % 0.6 % - Operating margin 7.4 % 6.4 % 1.0 % - Net income $ 17.9 $ 13.3 $ 4.6 35 % Net income per diluted share $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.03 30 %

Non-GAAP Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change Product $ 223.4 $ 191.1 $ 32.3 17 % Service and subscription 94.9 89.8 5.1 6 % Total net revenue $ 318.3 $ 280.9 $ 37.4 13 % Gross margin 58.5 % 58.2 % 0.3 % - Operating margin 14.9 % 13.1 % 1.8 % - Net income $ 36.5 $ 28.4 $ 8.1 29 % Net income per diluted share $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ 0.06 29 %

Q2 ending cash balance was $202.5 million, an increase of $4.2 million from the end of Q1. This was primarily driven by operating cash flow generation of $70.6 million, partially offset by cash usage of $63.5 million for financing activities primarily for payments against our term loan and stock repurchases and cash usage of $3.1 million for investing activities for capital expenditures.

During Q2, we repurchased a total of 2.58 million shares of our common stock on the open market at a total cost of $49.8 million with a weighted average price of $19.32 per share.

Q2 accounts receivable balance was $152.1 million, a decrease of $6.6 million from the end of Q1 and an increase of $18.8 million from Q2 last year. Days sales outstanding was 44 days, a decrease of 5 days from Q1 and consistent with Q2 last year.

Q2 ending inventory was $63.8 million, an increase of $12.0 million from Q1 and an increase of $26.6 million from Q2 last year. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily driven by an increase in finished goods inventory.

Q2 ending gross debt** was $262.0 million, a decrease of $9.5 million from the end of Q1 and decrease of $60.9 million from Q2 last year. The decrease from Q2 last year resulted primarily from principal payments on our term loan. Q2 ending net debt*** was $59.5 million, a decrease of $13.7 million from $73.2 million in Q1.

Extreme uses the non-GAAP free cash flow metric as a measure of operating performance. Free cash flow represents GAAP net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Extreme considers free cash flow to be useful information for management and investors regarding the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases of property, plant and equipment, which can then be used to, among other things, invest in Extreme's business, make strategic acquisitions, and strengthen the balance sheet. A limitation of the utility of this non-GAAP free cash flow metric as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the Company's cash balance for the period. The following table shows non-GAAP free cash flow calculation (in thousands):

Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash flow provided by operations $ 70,603 $ 22,228 $ 120,337 $ 62,482 Less: Property and equipment capital expenditures (3,132 ) (3,243 ) (6,271 ) (6,653 ) Total free cash flow $ 67,471 $ 18,985 $ 114,066 $ 55,829

*SaaS ARR: Extreme uses SaaS annual recurring revenue ("SaaS ARR") to identify the annual recurring revenue of ExtremeCloud IQ (XIQ) and other subscription revenue, based on the annualized value of quarterly subscription revenue and term-based licenses. We continue to refine our ARR methodology and have updated our Q1FY'23 ARR to $109.0 million from the $111.0 million reported last quarter. We believe that SaaS ARR is an important metric because it is driven by our ability to acquire new customers and to maintain and expand our relationships with existing customers. SaaS ARR should be viewed independently of revenue, deferred revenue and other U.S. GAAP accounting. SaaS ARR does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. SaaS ARR is not intended to be a replacement for forecasts of revenue.

**Gross Debt: Gross debt is defined as long-term debt and the current portion of long-term debt as shown on the balance sheet plus unamortized debt issuance costs, if any.

***Net Debt is defined as gross debt minus cash, as shown in the table below (in millions):

Gross debt Cash Net debt $ 262.0 $ 202.5 $ 59.5

Business Outlook:

Extreme's business outlook is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially based on various factors, including market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

For its third quarter of fiscal 2023, ending March 31, 2023, the Company is targeting:

(in millions, except percentages and per share information) Low-End High-End FQ3'23 Guidance - GAAP Total net revenue $ 315.0 $ 325.0 Gross margin 56.6 % 58.6 % Operating expenses $ 156.4 $ 161.4 Operating margin 6.9 % 8.9 % Net income $ 15.7 $ 23.0 Net income per diluted share $ 0.12 $ 0.17 Shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP EPS 133.5 133.5 FQ3'23 Guidance - Non-GAAP Total net revenue $ 315.0 $ 325.0 Gross margin 58.0 % 60.0 % Operating expenses $ 140.1 $ 145.1 Operating margin 13.5 % 15.3 % Net income $ 31.1 $ 38.4 Net income per diluted share $ 0.23 $ 0.29 Shares outstanding used in calculating non-GAAP EPS 133.5 133.5

The following table shows the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for Q3 FY'23 guidance:

Gross Margin Rate Operating Margin Rate Earnings per Share GAAP 56.6% - 58.6% 6.9% - 8.9% $0.12 - $0.17 Estimated adjustments for: Amortization of product intangibles 0.7% 0.7% 0.02 Share-based compensation 0.4% 5.3% 0.13 Restructuring - 0.1% 0.00 Amortization of non-product intangibles 0.3% 0.4% 0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - - (0.04) Non-GAAP 58.0% - 60.0% 13.5% -15.3% $0.23 - $0.29 The total of percentage rate changes may not equal the total change in all cases due to rounding.

Conference Call:

Extreme will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern (5:00 a.m. Pacific) today to review the second fiscal quarter results as well as the business outlook for the third quarter ending March 31, 2023, including significant factors and assumptions underlying the targets noted above. The conference call will be available to the public through a live audio web broadcast via the internet at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and a replay of the call will be available on the website for at least 7 days following the call. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (Extreme Networks Q2'23 Earnings Registration Link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About Extreme:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud, and the Extreme Networks logo, are trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Extreme provides all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company is providing with this press release non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, net debt, and non-GAAP free cash flow. In preparing non-GAAP information, the Company has excluded, where applicable, the impact of share-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company believes that excluding these items provides both management and investors with additional insight into its current operations, the trends affecting the Company, the Company's marketplace performance, and the Company's ability to generate cash from operations. Please note the Company's non-GAAP measures may be different than those used by other companies. The additional non-GAAP financial information the Company presents should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company has provided a non-GAAP reconciliation of the results for the periods presented in this release, which are adjusted to exclude certain items as indicated. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures for comparable financial information and understanding of the Company's ongoing performance as a business. Extreme uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to evaluate and manage its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release, including statements regarding those concerning the Company's business outlook and future operating metrics, financial and operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. There are several important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, risks related to supply chain disruptions and component availability; the Company's failure to achieve targeted financial metrics; a highly competitive business environment for network switching equipment and cloud management of network devices; the Company's effectiveness in controlling expenses; the possibility that the Company might experience delays in the development or introduction of new technology and products; customer response to the Company's new technology and products; risks related to pending or future litigation; macroeconomic and political and geopolitical factors, including the Russia/Ukraine conflict; a dependency on third parties for certain components and for the manufacturing of the Company's products; and the impacts of COVID-19, and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result, on the Company's business.

More information about potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results are described in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and other documents of the Company on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). As a result of these risks and others, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this press release, and the Company's financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. Except as required under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Extreme disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 202,521 $ 194,522 Accounts receivable, net 152,050 184,097 Inventories 63,763 49,231 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79,331 61,239 Total current assets 497,665 489,089 Property and equipment, net 45,711 49,578 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 32,732 36,454 Intangible assets, net 22,984 32,515 Goodwill 393,495 400,144 Other assets 69,589 60,730 Total assets $ 1,062,176 $ 1,068,510 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $2,181 and $2,276, respectively $ 35,819 $ 33,349 Accounts payable 86,350 84,338 Accrued compensation and benefits 63,401 53,710 Accrued warranty 11,820 10,852 Current portion, operating lease liabilities 12,095 13,956 Current portion, deferred revenue 260,891 238,262 Other accrued liabilities 58,726 65,714 Total current liabilities 529,102 500,181 Deferred revenue, less current portion 184,723 163,357 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $1,331 and $2,430, respectively 222,669 270,570 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 30,275 33,256 Deferred income taxes 7,555 7,717 Other long-term liabilities 3,285 3,086 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, issuable in series, 2,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 142,137 and 139,742 shares issued, respectively; 129,080 and 129,263 shares outstanding, respectively 142 140 Additional paid-in-capital 1,139,416 1,115,416 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,546 ) (3,055 ) Accumulated deficit (903,556 ) (934,072 ) Treasury stock at cost, 13,057 and 10,479 shares, respectively (137,889 ) (88,086 ) Total stockholders' equity 84,567 90,343 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,062,176 $ 1,068,510

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net revenues: Product $ 223,445 $ 191,102 $ 429,721 $ 376,263 Service and subscription 94,903 89,831 186,316 172,354 Total net revenues 318,348 280,933 616,037 548,617 Cost of revenues: Product 103,587 90,933 203,350 171,877 Service and subscription 33,106 31,214 64,324 62,351 Total cost of revenues 136,693 122,147 267,674 234,228 Gross profit: Product 119,858 100,169 226,371 204,386 Service and subscription 61,797 58,617 121,992 110,003 Total gross profit 181,655 158,786 348,363 314,389 Operating expenses: Research and development 52,618 48,080 103,607 95,846 Sales and marketing 80,538 71,565 158,920 141,092 General and administrative 24,085 17,877 42,632 34,880 Acquisition and integration costs - 2,113 390 3,623 Restructuring and related charges 476 292 957 571 Amortization of intangibles 504 804 1,027 1,958 Total operating expenses 158,221 140,731 307,533 277,970 Operating income 23,434 18,055 40,830 36,419 Interest income 889 83 1,281 193 Interest expense (3,884 ) (3,076 ) (7,710 ) (6,956 ) Other income, net 138 72 509 243 Income before income taxes 20,577 15,134 34,910 29,899 Provision for income taxes 2,646 1,793 4,394 3,862 Net income $ 17,931 $ 13,341 $ 30,516 $ 26,037 Basic and diluted income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.14 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.20 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.20 Shares used in per share calculation - basic 130,465 129,403 130,377 128,863 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 134,453 133,621 133,833 133,423

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 30,516 $ 26,037 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 9,983 10,233 Amortization of intangible assets 7,852 11,393 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use asset 6,240 7,778 Provision for doubtful accounts 102 14 Share-based compensation 31,185 21,777 Deferred income taxes 65 890 Non-cash interest expense 764 2,517 Other (5,904 ) (474 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable 31,944 24,626 Inventories (14,506 ) (4,239 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,557 ) (34,215 ) Accounts payable 2,164 (2,505 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 9,170 (8,378 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,383 ) (9,675 ) Deferred revenue 28,776 17,785 Other current and long-term liabilities (4,074 ) (1,082 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 120,337 62,482 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,271 ) (6,653 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired - (69,517 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,271 ) (76,170 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt obligations (46,625 ) (23,875 ) Repurchase of common stock (49,803 ) (24,974 ) Payments for tax withholdings, net of proceeds from issuance of common stock (7,183 ) (7,729 ) Payment of contingent consideration obligations - (816 ) Deferred payments on an acquisition (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (105,611 ) (59,394 ) Foreign currency effect on cash (456 ) (264 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 7,999 (73,346 ) Cash at beginning of period 194,522 246,894 Cash at end of period $ 202,521 $ 173,548

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Extreme uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, net debt, and non-GAAP free cash flow.

Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure of all historical non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables included with this press release.

Non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are not in accordance with or alternative measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Extreme's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate Extreme's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Extreme believes these non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, enhance investors' and management's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and the Company's prospects for the future, including cash flows available to pursue opportunities to enhance stockholder value. In addition, because Extreme has historically reported certain non-GAAP results to investors, the Company believes the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in the Company's financial reporting.

For its internal planning process, and as discussed further below, Extreme's management uses financial statements that do not include share-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Extreme's management also uses non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the Company's financial results.

As described above, Extreme excludes the following items from one or more of its non-GAAP measures when applicable.

Share-based compensation. Consists of associated expenses for stock options, restricted stock awards and the Company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Extreme excludes share-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing cash requirement related to its operating results. Extreme expects to incur share-based compensation expenses in future periods.

Acquisition and integration costs. Acquisition and integration costs consist of specified compensation charges, software charges, and legal and professional fees related to the acquisition of Ipanema. Extreme excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.

Amortization of intangibles. Amortization of intangibles includes the monthly amortization expense of intangible assets such as developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks and order backlog. The amortization of the developed technology and order backlog are recorded in cost of goods sold, while the amortization for the other intangibles is recorded in operating expenses. Extreme excludes these expenses since they result from an intangible asset and for which the period expense does not impact the operations of the business and are non-cash in nature.

Restructuring charges. Restructuring charges primarily consist of severance costs for employees which have no benefit to continuing operations and impairment of right-of-use assets, long-lived assets and other charges related to excess facilities. Extreme excludes restructuring expenses since they result from events that occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations.

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. We calculate our non-GAAP provision for income taxes in accordance with the SEC guidance on non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation. We have assumed our U.S. federal and state net operating losses would have been fully consumed by the historical non-GAAP financial adjustments, eliminating the need for a full valuation allowance against our U.S. deferred tax assets which, consequently, enables our use of research and development tax credits. The non-GAAP tax provision consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability using our blended U.S. statutory tax rate of 24.2%.

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes may be higher or lower depending on the level and jurisdictional mix of pre-tax income and available U.S. research and development tax credits. As of the tax year ended June 30, 2022, we have U.S. federal net operating loss carryforwards of $184.4 million, state net operating loss carryforwards of $162.8 million and net operating loss carryforwards for the Irish holding Company of $8.9 million. These amounts will be reflected in our requisite tax filings for each jurisdiction for the tax year ended June 30, 2022. We anticipate utilization of a portion of these net operating losses in each of the jurisdictions for the tax year ended June 30, 2023; however, we do not expect to pay substantial cash taxes in the U.S. in the near term due to our net operating loss carryforwards. Over the near term, most of our cash taxes will continue to be mainly driven by the tax expense of our foreign subsidiaries which amounts have not historically been significant, with the exception of the Company's Indian subsidiary which performs research and development activities, as well as the Company's Irish operating company subsidiary which fully utilized available net operating loss carryforwards during the tax year ended June 30, 2021.

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Revenues Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenues - GAAP $ 318,348 $ 280,933 $ 616,037 $ 548,617

Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Gross profit - GAAP $ 181,655 $ 158,786 $ 348,363 $ 314,389 Gross margin - GAAP percentage 57.1 % 56.5 % 56.5 % 57.3 % Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense, Product 499 303 873 613 Share-based compensation expense, Service and subscription 966 351 1,638 713 Amortization of intangibles, Product 2,388 3,317 5,161 7,771 Amortization of intangibles, Service and subscription 815 815 1,629 1,630 Total adjustments to GAAP gross profit $ 4,668 $ 4,786 $ 9,301 $ 10,727 Gross profit - non-GAAP $ 186,323 $ 163,572 $ 357,664 $ 325,116 Gross margin - non-GAAP percentage 58.5 % 58.2 % 58.1 % 59.3 %

Non-GAAP Operating Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP operating income $ 23,434 $ 18,055 $ 40,830 $ 36,419 GAAP operating income percentage 7.4 % 6.4 % 6.6 % 6.6 % Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense, cost of revenues 1,465 654 2,511 1,326 Share-based compensation expense, R&D 3,962 2,664 7,052 5,122 Share-based compensation expense, S&M 5,910 3,860 10,549 7,435 Share-based compensation expense, G&A 6,059 4,155 11,073 7,894 Acquisition and integration costs - 2,113 390 3,623 Restructuring charges 476 292 957 571 Litigation charges 2,324 - 2,324 - Amortization of intangibles 3,707 4,936 7,817 11,359 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income $ 23,903 $ 18,674 $ 42,673 $ 37,330 Non-GAAP operating income $ 47,337 $ 36,729 $ 83,503 $ 73,749 Non-GAAP operating income percentage 14.9 % 13.1 % 13.6 % 13.4 %

Non-GAAP net income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP net income $ 17,931 $ 13,341 $ 30,516 $ 26,037 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 17,396 11,333 31,185 21,777 Acquisition and integration costs - 2,113 390 3,623 Restructuring charge, net of reversal 476 292 957 571 Litigation charges 2,324 - 2,324 - Amortization of intangibles 3,707 4,936 7,817 11,359 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (5,354 ) (3,580 ) (9,622 ) (6,980 ) Total adjustments to GAAP net income $ 18,549 $ 15,094 $ 33,051 $ 30,350 Non-GAAP net income $ 36,480 $ 28,435 $ 63,567 $ 56,387 Earnings per share GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.20 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 Shares used in net income per share - diluted: GAAP Shares used in per share calculation - basic 130,465 129,403 130,377 128,863 Potentially dilutive equity awards 3,988 4,218 3,456 4,560 GAAP and Non-GAAP shares used in per share calculation - diluted 134,453 133,621 133,833 133,423

