Engage People to Empower bp Customers to Pay with Their Reward Points at the Pump

New partnership with Velocity Logic allows participating gas stations to accept loyalty points at the pump

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points (PwP) directly at checkout, today announced it is partnering with Velocity Logic, a reward technology company , to allow bp retail consumers to use their loyalty and rewards points at the pump.

bp consumers will have the option to use their credit card rewards balance to receive rewards on gas across bp's approximately 6,600 locations in North America. The program will allow customers to save 10, 25 or 50 cents per gallon, and the best redemption option will be presented at checkout.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Velocity Logic," said Jonathan Silver , CEO of Engage People. "Consumers can use their points to discount the cost of filling up, and by offering more flexibility and convenience, bp will foster an even better overall experience. We're looking forward to working with Velocity Logic to provide consumers with more purchasing power at the pump."

Velocity Logic offers partner redemption, cloud loyalty, onsite enrollment, and a rewards suite to support convenience store operators, energy companies, general retailers, and restaurants. Velocity Logic is the only company in the fuel industry that can provide management of multiple programs and loyalty reward stacking from the cloud.

Vik Mehta , Head of Sales at Velocity Logic, said the company is extremely excited to integrate with Engage People and provide an opportunity for consumers to reduce the price at the pump with retail customers.

"The partnership with Engage People opens the door for consumers looking for savings on everyday purchases like fuel. Connecting Engage with our partner redemption platform and loyalty cloud creates a great user experience and an opportunity to create a loyal customer."

Len Covello , CTO at Engage People, said the collaboration with Velocity Logic represents a powerful integration of two trusted technologies with both the consumer and fuel retailers in mind.

"Our partnership with Velocity will give consumers an option to redeem their loyalty points on a common, everyday purchase, which is another important step in broadening the adoption of points as an alternative currency," he said. "At the same time, fuel retailers can offer a simple, frictionless experience at the point of sale, which helps promote deeper engagement and brand affinity among customers."

About Velocity Logic

Velocity Logic is a leader in bringing countless innovative reward solutions to the marketplace. Velocity's cloud-based solutions are built to provide flexibility, customer acquisition, retention, and drive engagement for retailers. Velocity is the only company that can provide modular or a full turnkey software platform with a suite of reward technologies including its loyalty cloud, c-store rewards, onsite enrollment, and partner platform. Each is uniquely designed to give retailers a competitive advantage. Velocity Logic is headquartered in Binghamton, NY and has offices in the US, Canada, and India. For more information visit: www.velocitylogicgroup.com .

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities. Engage People is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

