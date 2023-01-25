Anzeige
WKN: A2ACMY ISIN: CA68621J1049 
Frankfurt
25.01.23
09:15 Uhr
0,054 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces 2023 Business Outlook Webinar

January 30, 2023, at 4:15 PM EST

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQB:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto"), a leading provider of organic and non-GMO value-added fruit and vegetable products, today announced that it will host a 2023 Business Outlook Webinar on Monday, January 30th, at 4:15 EST.

2023 Business Outlook Webinar

Steve Bromley and Rients Van der Wal, Co-CEOs of Organto will provide updates on market trends, commercial initiatives, current operations, and strategic growth plans, as well as details on Organto's latest acquisition, the New Fruit Group.

After opening remarks there will be a question-and-answer period. The webinar details are below.

To join the webinar, please click on the URL below in advance of the meeting.

Time: Jan 30, 2023, 4:15 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84420649994?pwd=a1oxMkd4aDF4K3NnYS96cU91VmsrZz09
Meeting ID: 844 2064 9994
Passcode: 635415
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k7DbnZtKX

ON BEHALF OF ORGANTO,

Steve Bromley
Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information about Organto contact:

Investor Relations
info@organto.com
John Rathwell, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
647 629 0018

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736689/Organto-Announces-2023-Business-Outlook-Webinar

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
