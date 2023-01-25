Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023
WKN: A3D37E ISIN: CA86218J2048 
Frankfurt
25.01.23
08:10 Uhr
0,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2023 | 15:02
Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Completes Option Payment on Miminiska and Keezhik Gold Projects

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the nineteen-month option payment in connection with its Option Agreement with Landore Resources Canada Inc. ("Landore") to acquire a 100% interest in two gold projects located in northwest Ontario: the 5,494 ha Miminiska Gold Project and the 12,482 ha Keezhik Gold Project. The payment consisted of $251,824 cash and the issuance of 2,175,839 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11406 per share to Landore.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.
+1 (604) 506-2804
info@stormex.ca

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736651/Storm-Exploration-Completes-Option-Payment-on-Miminiska-and-Keezhik-Gold-Projects

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
