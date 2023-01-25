SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $257.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $422.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Excluding the effects of the partial release of $68.2 million of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, the net income for the fourth quarter was $188.9 million. The net income for the third quarter was $195.8 million after excluding the impact of the completed Evertec Transactions (as defined below) and related accounting adjustments.

Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We ended 2022 with a solid performance in the fourth quarter helping us achieve record earnings of $1.1 billion for the year. During the quarter, we continued to see broad-based loan growth and strong credit quality metrics, although our net interest income was impacted by higher deposit costs, primarily related to our portfolio of P.R. public deposits.

Our record annual earnings are the product of focusing on long-term customer relationships and sustainable growth strategies. In addition to outstanding earnings, during 2022, we also completed important strategic initiatives such as the acquisition of key customer-facing channels from Evertec and launched a broad-based multi-year, technological and business process transformation across the entire Company. We also returned $631 million to our shareholders through common stock share repurchases and increased our quarterly common stock dividend to $0.55 per share.

During 2023, we will continue to leverage the benefits of the Evertec transaction and will focus on growing and deepening our strong commercial and retail franchise in P.R. as we continue to look for appropriate opportunities in the U.S. market.

While we are aware of the macroeconomic headwinds related to inflation and geopolitical risks, we are confident that given the amount of stimulative support from federal funds, P.R. will continue its growth path, albeit perhaps at a slower pace.

2023 marks our 130th anniversary. During this time, we adapted and transformed ourselves on multiple occasions to address many political, economic and competitive changes that have occurred. We are committed to continuing that transformation by investing in the future of our organization, our people and the communities we serve to meet future challenges and continue to provide value to our shareholders."

Significant Events

Transformation Initiative:

Popular has launched a significant, multi-year corporate transformation initiative designed to expand its digital capabilities, modernize its technology platform, and implement agile and efficient business processes across the Corporation.

Since completing the Evertec Transactions on July 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, excluding compensation costs of our employees involved in the initiative, we expensed $24 million toward this effort, primarily in professional fees and technology related expenses. In 2023, we plan an expense of approximately $50 million toward this effort, excluding employee compensation and capitalized costs. We expect the expenses tied to this transformation initiative, which will continue through 2025 to result in an enhanced digital experience for our clients, as well as better technology and more efficient processes for our employees. We expect this effort to contribute to better efficiency and higher earnings, resulting in a targeted sustainable return on tangible common equity of 14% by the end of 2025.

To facilitate the transparency of our progress with these efforts, we have now separated technology, professional fees and transactional activities as standalone expense categories in the statement of operations.

Transfer of Securities from Available-for Sale to Held-To-Maturity

In October 2022, the Corporation transferred U.S. Treasury securities with a fair value of $6.5 billion (par value of $7.4 billion) from its available-for-sale portfolio to its held-to-maturity portfolio. Management changed its intent to hold these securities to maturity, given the Corporation's liquidity position and its intention to reduce the impact on accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") and tangible capital of further increases in interest rates.

The securities were reclassified at fair value at the time of the transfer. At the date of the transfer, these securities had pre-tax unrealized losses of $873.0 million recorded in AOCI. This fair value discount is being accreted to interest income and the unrealized loss remaining in AOCI is being amortized, offsetting each other through the remaining life of the securities. There were no realized gains or losses recorded as a result of this transfer.

While changes in the amount of unrealized gains and losses in AOCI have an impact on the Corporation's and its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries' tangible capital ratios, they do not impact regulatory capital ratios, in accordance with the regulatory framework.

Capital Actions

On December 7, 2022 the Corporation completed the settlement of its previously announced accelerated share repurchase agreement ("ASR Agreement") for the repurchase of an aggregate $231 million of Popular's common stock, for which an initial 2,339,241 shares (the "Initial Shares") were delivered on August 26, 2022. The transaction was accounted for as a treasury stock transaction. As a result of the receipt of the Initial Shares, the Corporation recognized in shareholders' equity approximately $185 million in treasury stock and $46 million as a reduction of capital surplus. Upon the final settlement of the ASR Agreement, the Corporation received an additional 840,024 shares of common stock and recognized approximately $60 million as treasury stock with a corresponding increase in its capital surplus account. The Corporation repurchased a total of 3,179,265 shares at an average purchase price of $72.66 under the ASR Agreement.

Partial Release of the Deferred tax Asset Valuation Allowance

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Corporation recorded a partial reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance of the U.S. operations of $68.2 million. As of December 31, 2022 the deferred tax asset ("DTA") for the U.S. operations, mainly related to net operating losses ("NOLs"), was valued at $278 million, net of the corresponding valuation allowance of $423 million. The additional reversal during the fourth quarter was determined based on management's expectation of the realization of additional amounts of federal and states NOLs over their remining carryover period. The determination was based on the U.S. operations' sustained profitability during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, together with evidence of stable credit metrics and the length of the expiration of the net operating losses. As of December 31, 2022, the Corporation had approximately $525 million in DTA related to federal NOLs with expiration dates between 2028 and 2033 and approximately $155 million in DTA related to state NOLs with expiration dates between 2031 and 2036.

Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended Years ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Net interest income $559,566 $579,619 $501,283 $2,167,359 $1,957,590 Provision for credit losses (benefit) 49,531 39,637 (33,050 ) 83,030 (193,464 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit) 510,035 539,982 534,333 2,084,329 2,151,054 Other non-interest income 158,465 426,494 164,677 897,062 642,128 Operating expenses 461,708 476,095 417,394 1,746,420 1,549,275 Income before income tax 206,792 490,381 281,616 1,234,971 1,243,907 Income tax (benefit) expense (50,347 ) 67,986 75,552 132,330 309,018 Net income $257,139 $422,395 $206,064 $1,102,641 $934,889 Net income applicable to common stock $256,786 $422,042 $205,711 $1,101,229 $933,477 Net income per common share-basic $3.56 $5.71 $2.59 $14.65 $11.49 Net income per common share-diluted $3.56 $5.70 $2.58 $14.63 $11.46

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure

Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Table D and E for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and comparable periods. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $559.6 million, compared to $579.6 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $20.0 million. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $621.5 million compared to $646.6 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $25.1 million.

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.28% compared to 3.32% in the previous quarter. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.64%, compared to 3.71% in the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest margin is mainly related to a higher interest expense on deposits, partially offset by higher volume of loans and change to the earning asset mix, with increases in loan balances and reductions to lower yielding money markets, investments and trading securities. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:

higher interest expense on deposits by $78.4 million due to the increase in rates, mainly from Puerto Rico government deposits.

partially offset by:

higher interest income from money market deposits by $13.9 million, resulting from higher yield of the portfolio by 166 basis points driven mainly by the full quarter's effect of increases in the interest on excess funds at the Federal Reserve at the end of July and September, fully impacting the fourth quarter, and further increases at the beginning of November and mid-December, partially offset by lower volume by $1.5 billion mainly related to a decrease in deposits and a higher loan volume; and

quarter-over-quarter, the Corporation's loan portfolio's average balance increased by $980 million reflecting increases in the U.S. and P.R. and across all major loan segments except construction loans. Loan origination in a higher interest rate environment and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans resulted in a higher yield on loans by 31 basis points. The categories with the highest impact were commercial loans with an increase of $29.5 million in interest income or 49 basis points and consumer loans that increased $8.1 million or 52 basis points

Net interest income for the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") segment amounted to $472.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $488.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin remained flat at 3.26% compared to 3.27% in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income of $15.7 million was mostly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by the improvement in the yield on earning assets and the change to the asset mix. The yield on earning assets increased 45 basis points driven by the repricing of money market investments and adjustable-rate loans and a higher volume of average loans by $671 million. Earning assets decreased by $1.6 billion mainly driven by the decrease of P.R. public sector and commercial interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 67 basis points to 1.13% from 0.46% the previous quarter. The increase in the cost of deposits was mainly impacted by the repricing of public funds and corporate clients. Total deposit cost for the quarter increased by 49 basis points from 0.34% to 0.83%.

Net interest income for Popular Bank ("PB") was $94.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $98.9 million during the previous quarter, a decrease of $4.7 million. Net interest margin decreased 29 basis points in the quarter to 3.55% compared to 3.84% in the third quarter of the year. The decrease in net interest margin was mostly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by higher volume of loans and the repricing, of adjustable-rate loans driven by the changes in interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.71% compared to 0.85%, or an increase of 86 basis points while total deposit cost was 1.34% compared to 0.67% in the previous quarter.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income amounted to $158.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $268.0 million compared to $426.5 million in the previous quarter. The results for the third quarter of 2022 included $257.7 million from the gain on the sale of the Corporation's shares from Evertec, Inc. ("Evertec"), including those sold in connection BPPR's acquisition of certain assets from Evertec Group, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Evertec, to service certain BPPR channels (the "Evertec Business Acquisition"), the subsequent the sale of BPPR's remaining 7,065,634 shares of common stock of Evertec, Inc. (together with the Evertec Business Acquisition, the "Evertec Transactions") and related accounting adjustments. Other factors that contributed to the variance in non-interest income were:

Lower service charges on deposit accounts by $5.3 million due to lower overdraft related charges and lower cash management service charges from commercial clients due to higher earnings credits on transactional accounts;

lower mortgage banking activities by $2.9 million due to a negative variance in the valuation of mortgage servicing rights by $2.1 million and a negative variance of $1.0 million in gains from loans securitization activity, net of valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale;

an unfavorable variance in the adjustments for indemnity reserves on loans previously sold of $1.9 million;

a favorable adjustment recorded in the third quarter of $9.2 million in the fair value of the contingent consideration related to purchase price adjustments for the Popular Equipment Finance ("PEF") acquisition of the K2 Capital Group LLC business in 2021 (''K2 Acquisition''), after the Corporation updated its estimates related to the realizability of the earnings targets for the contingent payment; and

lower earnings from the portfolio of equity method investments by $2.2 million, excluding Evertec;

partially offset by:

a gain of $8.2 million from the sale of an investment which had been previously written off;

higher other service fees by $2.6 million mainly due to higher credit and debit card fees related to interchange income and seasonal activity, partially offset by lower insurance fees, including contingent payments of approximately $500,000 received during the third quarter; and

a favorable variance of $1.8 million on the fair value adjustments to the portfolio of equity securities related to deferred benefit plans, which have an offsetting effect recorded as higher personnel costs;

Refer to Table B for further details.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $461.7 million, a decrease of $14.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2022. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:

lower personnel costs by $3.7 million mainly due to a decrease in health insurance costs by $4.7 million, lower profit-sharing accrual and lower commissions, incentives and other bonuses by $2.6 million partially offset by higher salaries and other personnel costs by $3.6 million;

lower credit and debit card processing and transactional expenses by $3.3 million mainly due to transaction volume rebates and incentives recognized during the quarter;

higher other real estate owned (OREO) benefit by $6.7 million mainly due to higher gain on sale of mortgage and commercial properties and higher expense claim reimbursement from federal government agency programs;

lower other operating expenses by $12.0 million, mainly due to the effect of a previous quarter expense related to the Evertec Transactions of $17.3 million, partially offset by $2.0 million of higher sundry loss reserves and

a goodwill impairment charge of $9.0 million recorded during the previous quarter due to a decrease in PEF's projected earnings considered as part of the Corporation's annual goodwill impairment analysis.

partially offset by:

higher equipment expenses by $1.1 million due to higher maintenance and repair costs of equipment;

higher professional fees by $1.5 million mainly due to higher advisory expense related to corporate initiatives;

higher technology and software expenses by $9.9 million mainly due to various ongoing technology projects;

higher other processing and transactional services by $3.7 million mainly due to higher incentives received during the prior quarter related to the ATH Network Participation Agreement entered into in connection with the Evertec Business Acquisition; and

higher business promotion expenses by $3.8 million mainly due to seasonal projects and sponsorships during the quarter.

Full-time equivalent employees were 8,813 as of December 31, 2022 compared to 8,747 as of September 30, 2022.

For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.

Income Taxes

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Corporation recorded an income tax benefit of $50.3 million compared to an income tax expense of $68.0 million for the previous quarter. The favorable variance in income tax expense was mainly attributable to a partial reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance of the U.S. operation during the fourth quarter of $68.2 million and lower income before tax, higher benefit from tax-exempt income, including true-up adjustment of $9.5 million in relation to the fiscal year 2021 tax returns for the P.R. subsidiaries filed in the fourth quarter and related year-to-date adjustments for the same concept. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the fourth quarter was of (24)%. Excluding the impact of the partial release of the valuation allowance and true up adjustment, the ETR for the fourth quarter was of 12%, compared to 14% for the previous quarter. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2023 to be within a range from 18% to 22%.

Credit Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Corporation continued to reflect stable credit quality trends with low levels of NCOs and decreasing NPLs. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance, given inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty. However, management believes that the improvement over recent years in the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios positions Popular to operate successfully under the current environment.

The following presents credit quality results for the fourth quarter of 2022:

At December 31, 2022, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $14.0 million from September 30, 2022. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $8.2 million, mostly driven by lower mortgage and commercial NPLs by $10.4 million and $5.3 million, respectively, in part offset by higher auto loans NPLs by $6.5 million. PB's NPLs decreased by $5.8 million quarter-over-quarter, mostly due to a $8.7 million charge-off on a previously reserved commercial borrower in the healthcare industry that was placed in non-accrual status the previous quarter. At December 31, 2022, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio remained flat at 1.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $2.7 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows increased by $5.0 million, mostly driven by higher mortgage inflows of $5.1 million. Mortgage inflows continued trending lower than pre-pandemic levels. NPL inflows at PB decreased by $7.6 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by the abovementioned commercial healthcare loan placed in non-accrual in the previous quarter.

NCOs amounted to $31.2 million, an increase of $13.0 million when compared to the third quarter of 2022. BPPR's NCOs remained stable, increasing by $1.5 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by higher consumer NCOs by $5.5 million, mostly due to higher auto NCOs, in part offset by lower mortgage NCOs by $4.0 million. PB's NCOs increased by $11.5 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly due to the charge-off on the abovementioned healthcare loan. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Corporation's ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.39%, compared to 0.24% in the third quarter of 2022. Refer to Table M for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios.

At December 31, 2022, the ACL increased by $17.2 million, or 2.5%, from the third quarter of 2022 to $720.3 million. The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario.

The baseline scenario assumes a 2023 annualized GDP growth for Puerto Rico and the United States of 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively, compared to 2.2% and 1.5% in the previous quarter. For 2022, annualized expected growth was 2.6% and 1.8% for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively. The reduction in 2023 is due to the expected slowdown in the economy as a result of tight monetary policy, weaker job growth and persistent inflation.

The 2023 average unemployment rate remained largely consistent quarter-over-quarter forecasted at 7.8% and 4.0% for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively, compared to 7.8% and 3.9% respectively, in the previous forecast. In 2023, weaker job growth due to the expected slowdown in the economy will contribute to the increase in unemployment rate from 2022 average levels of 6.4% for Puerto Rico and 3.7% for the United States.

In BPPR, the ACL increased by $24.6 million, mostly driven by changes in the economic scenario, higher loan volumes and changes in credit quality. The ACL for the PB segment decreased by $7.4 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by an $8.7 million charge-off on the previously mentioned commercial healthcare NPL. The Corporation's ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.25% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.23% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 163.9%, compared to 155.1% in the previous quarter.

The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the fourth quarter of 2022 was an expense of $48.3 million, compared to an expense of $39.5 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was an expense of $44.4 million, compared to an expense of $28.7 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for the PB segment was an expense of $3.9 million, compared to an expense of $10.8 million in the previous quarter.

The provision for unfunded commitments for the third quarter of 2022 was an expense of $1.5 million, compared to an expense of $0.4 million in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses in our investment portfolio was a benefit of $0.3 million, flat quarter-over-quarter. The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations.

Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio $439,441 $453,419 $547,877 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 89,126 93,239 85,077 Total non-performing assets $528,567 $546,658 $632,954 Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter $31,200 $18,232 $(7,881 ) Ratios: Loans held-in-portfolio $32,077,769 $31,523,188 $29,240,557 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 1.37 % 1.44 % 1.87 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.25 2.23 2.38 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 163.91 155.07 126.92 Refer to Table K for additional information.

Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios (Unaudited) Quarters ended Years ended (In thousands) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios: BPPR $44,383 $28,694 $(30,562 ) $69,544 $(129,018 ) Popular U.S. 3,949 10,825 (859 ) 13,763 (54,327 ) Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $48,332 $39,519 $(31,421 ) $83,307 $(183,345 )

Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $44,383 $28,694 $(30,562 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) 19,846 18,396 (7,615 ) Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 402,009 410,215 514,289 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 2.73 % 2.65 % 2.85 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 153.12 % 144.05 % 115.53 % Quarters ended Popular U.S. 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $3,949 $10,825 $(859 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) 11,354 (164 ) (266 ) Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 37,432 43,204 33,588 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 1.10 % 1.21 % 1.21 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 279.86 % 259.61 % 301.31 %

Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21 Cash and money market investments $6,084,096 $5,992,360 $17,965,152 Investment securities 26,553,317 30,434,052 25,267,418 Loans 32,077,769 31,523,188 29,240,557 Total assets 67,637,917 70,729,675 75,097,899 Deposits 61,227,227 64,819,327 67,005,088 Borrowings 1,400,319 1,300,984 1,155,166 Total liabilities 63,544,492 67,054,837 69,128,502 Stockholders' equity 4,093,425 3,674,838 5,969,397

Total assets amounted to $67.6 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.1 billion from the third quarter of 2022, driven by:

A decrease in debt securities of $3.9 billion due to maturities and paydowns, partially offset by purchases and a favorable variance of $193.4 million in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of available-for-sale securities.

partially offset by:

an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $0.6 billion across all loan categories, except construction loans. The increase was mainly due to commercial loan growth at both BPPR and PB and an increase in mortgage and consumer loans at BPPR, mainly in personal loans and credit cards.

Total liabilities decreased by $3.5 billion from the third quarter of 2022, driven by:

a decrease of $3.6 billion in deposits, mainly in Puerto Rico public sector deposits by $2.2 billion, and non-public deposits by $1.4 billion mainly from commercial interest-bearing accounts in Puerto Rico;

partially offset by:

an increase in borrowings of $115.0 million, mainly due to advances from the FHLB at PB.

Stockholders' equity increased by $418.6 million from the third quarter of 2022, principally due to net income for the quarter of $257.1 million and a favorable variance of $193.4 million in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of available-for-sale securities, partially offset by dividends declared for the quarter.

Common equity tier-1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.39%, $56.66 and $44.97, respectively, at December 31, 2022, compared to 16.04%, $50.26 and $38.69 at September 30, 2022. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.

Refer to Table C for the Statements of Financial Condition.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith. The Corporation's ability to successfully transition and integrate the assets acquired as part of the Evertec Business Acquisition, related operations, employees and third party contractors; unexpected costs, including, without limitation, costs due to exposure to any unrecorded liabilities or issues not identified during due diligence investigation of the Evertec Business Acquisition or that are not subject to indemnification or reimbursement by Evertec; operational risks that may affect Popular and other risks arising from the acquisition of the acquired assets or by adverse effects on relationships with customers, employees and service providers and business and other risks arising from the extension of Popular's current commercial agreements with Evertec may also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended Years ended 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Basic EPS $3.56 $5.71 $2.59 $14.65 $11.49 Diluted EPS $3.56 $5.70 $2.58 $14.63 $11.46 Average common shares outstanding 72,101,177 73,955,184 79,477,823 75,147,263 81,263,027 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 72,192,680 74,057,332 79,652,836 75,274,003 81,420,154 Common shares outstanding at end of period 71,853,720 72,673,344 79,851,169 71,853,720 79,851,169 Market value per common share $66.32 $72.06 $82.04 $66.32 $82.04 Market capitalization - (In millions) $4,765 $5,237 $6,551 $4,765 $6,551 Return on average assets 1.46 % 2.31 % 1.09 % 1.52 % 1.31 % Return on average common equity 16.59 % 27.72 % 13.74 % 18.39 % 16.22 % Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 3.28 % 3.32 % 2.78 % 3.11 % 2.88 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.64 % 3.71 % 3.02 % 3.46 % 3.19 % Common equity per share $56.66 $50.26 $74.48 $56.66 $74.48 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $44.97 $38.69 $65.26 $44.97 $65.26 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 4.84 % 4.02 % 7.01 % 4.84 % 7.01 % Return on average tangible common equity [1] 19.23 % 31.86 % 15.66 % 21.13 % 18.47 % Tier 1 capital 16.45 % 16.10 % 17.49 % 16.45 % 17.49 % Total capital 18.26 % 17.92 % 19.35 % 18.26 % 19.35 % Tier 1 leverage 8.15 % 7.65 % 7.41 % 8.15 % 7.41 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital 16.39 % 16.04 % 17.42 % 16.39 % 17.42 % [1] Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Years ended Q4 2022 Q4 2022 (In thousands, except per share information) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 vs. Q3 2022 31-Dec-21 vs. Q4 2021 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Interest income: Loans $522,042 $481,088 $40,954 $444,101 $77,941 $1,876,166 $1,747,827 Money market investments 50,908 36,966 13,942 6,847 44,061 118,080 21,147 Investment securities 140,244 133,181 7,063 88,315 51,929 471,665 353,663 Total interest income 713,194 651,235 61,959 539,263 173,931 2,465,911 2,122,637 Interest expense: Deposits 139,338 60,897 78,441 26,331 113,007 252,845 111,621 Short-term borrowings 4,488 921 3,567 60 4,428 5,737 319 Long-term debt 9,802 9,798 4 11,589 (1,787 ) 39,970 53,107 Total interest expense 153,628 71,616 82,012 37,980 115,648 298,552 165,047 Net interest income 559,566 579,619 (20,053 ) 501,283 58,283 2,167,359 1,957,590 Provision for credit losses (benefit) 49,531 39,637 9,894 (33,050 ) 82,581 83,030 (193,464 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit) 510,035 539,982 (29,947 ) 534,333 (24,298 ) 2,084,329 2,151,054 Service charges on deposit accounts 34,682 40,006 (5,324 ) 41,613 (6,931 ) 157,210 162,698 Other service fees 89,022 86,402 2,620 83,793 5,229 334,009 311,248 Mortgage banking activities 6,562 9,448 (2,886 ) 17,035 (10,473 ) 42,450 50,133 Net gain on sale of debt securities - - - - - - 23 Net gain (loss), including impairment, on equity securities 317 (1,448 ) 1,765 (1,454 ) 1,771 (7,334 ) 131 Net gain (loss) on trading account debt securities 162 (274 ) 436 (355 ) 517 (784 ) (389 ) Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale - - - - - - (73 ) Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold (221 ) 1,715 (1,936 ) 1,398 (1,619 ) 919 4,406 Other operating income 27,941 290,645 (262,704 ) 22,647 5,294 370,592 113,951 Total non-interest income 158,465 426,494 (268,029 ) 164,677 (6,212 ) 897,062 642,128 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 116,503 115,887 616 96,830 19,673 432,910 371,644 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 39,570 42,209 (2,639 ) 34,853 4,717 155,889 142,212 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 12,452 17,120 (4,668 ) 13,971 (1,519 ) 56,085 52,077 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 21,612 18,627 2,985 14,818 6,794 74,880 65,869 Total personnel costs 190,137 193,843 (3,706 ) 160,472 29,665 719,764 631,802 Net occupancy expenses 27,812 27,420 392 26,755 1,057 106,169 102,226 Equipment expenses 9,828 8,735 1,093 9,656 172 35,626 32,919 Other taxes 16,142 15,966 176 15,160 982 63,603 56,783 Professional fees 49,159 47,662 1,497 32,607 16,552 172,043 126,721 Technology and software expenses 78,264 68,341 9,923 70,916 7,348 291,902 277,979 Processing and transactional services Credit and debit cards 10,278 13,531 (3,253 ) 7,578 2,700 45,455 40,383 Other processing and transactional services 22,509 18,837 3,672 21,370 1,139 81,690 80,984 Total processing and transactional services 32,787 32,368 419 28,948 3,839 127,145 121,367 Communications 3,857 3,858 (1 ) 3,559 298 14,885 14,029 Business promotion Rewards and customer loyal programs 13,538 14,344 (806 ) 11,752 1,786 51,832 38,919 Other business promotion 14,596 10,004 4,592 14,081 515 37,086 34,062 Total business promotion 28,134 24,348 3,786 25,833 2,301 88,918 72,981 FDIC deposit insurance 6,342 6,610 (268 ) 6,688 (346 ) 26,787 25,579 Other real estate owned (OREO) income (9,180 ) (2,444 ) (6,736 ) (3,860 ) (5,320 ) (22,143 ) (14,414 ) Other operating expenses Operational losses 9,018 7,145 1,873 16,820 (7,802 ) 32,049 38,391 All other 18,614 32,448 (13,834 ) 17,795 819 77,397 53,778 Total other operating expenses 27,632 39,593 (11,961 ) 34,615 (6,983 ) 109,446 92,169 Amortization of intangibles 794 795 (1 ) 6,045 (5,251 ) 3,275 9,134 Goodwill impairment charge - 9,000 (9,000 ) - - 9,000 - Total operating expenses 461,708 476,095 (14,387 ) 417,394 44,314 1,746,420 1,549,275 Income before income tax 206,792 490,381 (283,589 ) 281,616 (74,824 ) 1,234,971 1,243,907 Income tax (benefit) expense (50,347 ) 67,986 (118,333 ) 75,552 (125,899 ) 132,330 309,018 Net income $257,139 $422,395 $(165,256 ) $206,064 $51,075 $1,102,641 $934,889 Net income applicable to common stock $256,786 $422,042 $(165,256 ) $205,711 $51,075 $1,101,229 $933,477 Net income per common share - basic $3.56 $5.71 $(2.15 ) $2.59 $0.97 $14.65 $11.49 Net income per common share - diluted $3.56 $5.70 $(2.14 ) $2.58 $0.98 $14.63 $11.46 Dividends Declared per Common Share $0.55 $0.55 $- $0.45 $0.10 $2.20 $1.75

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q4 2022 vs. (In thousands) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21 Q3 2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $469,501 $2,017,312 $428,433 $(1,547,811 ) Money market investments 5,614,595 3,975,048 17,536,719 1,639,547 Trading account debt securities, at fair value 27,723 30,271 29,711 (2,548 ) Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 17,804,374 28,264,148 24,968,269 (10,459,774 ) Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 8,525,366 1,953,710 79,461 6,571,656 Less: Allowance for credit losses 6,911 7,210 8,096 (299 ) Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net 8,518,455 1,946,500 71,365 6,571,955 Equity securities 195,854 185,923 189,977 9,931 Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 5,381 8,065 59,168 (2,684 ) Loans held-in-portfolio 32,372,925 31,805,921 29,506,225 567,004 Less: Unearned income 295,156 282,733 265,668 12,423 Allowance for credit losses 720,302 703,096 695,366 17,206 Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 31,357,467 30,820,092 28,545,191 537,375 Premises and equipment, net 498,711 492,685 494,240 6,026 Other real estate 89,126 93,239 85,077 (4,113 ) Accrued income receivable 240,195 224,307 203,096 15,888 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 128,350 130,541 121,570 (2,191 ) Other assets 1,847,813 1,700,378 1,628,571 147,435 Goodwill 827,428 827,428 720,293 - Other intangible assets 12,944 13,738 16,219 (794 ) Total assets $67,637,917 $70,729,675 $75,097,899 $(3,091,758 ) Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $15,960,557 $17,605,339 $15,684,482 $(1,644,782 ) Interest bearing 45,266,670 47,213,988 51,320,606 (1,947,318 ) Total deposits 61,227,227 64,819,327 67,005,088 (3,592,100 ) Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 148,609 162,450 91,603 (13,841 ) Other short-term borrowings 365,000 250,000 75,000 115,000 Notes payable 886,710 888,534 988,563 (1,824 ) Other liabilities 916,946 934,526 968,248 (17,580 ) Total liabilities 63,544,492 67,054,837 69,128,502 (3,510,345 ) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 22,143 22,143 22,143 - Common stock 1,047 1,046 1,046 1 Surplus 4,790,993 4,652,508 4,650,182 138,485 Retained earnings 3,834,348 3,694,020 2,973,745 140,328 Treasury stock (2,030,178 ) (1,970,548 ) (1,352,650 ) (59,630 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,524,928 ) (2,724,331 ) (325,069 ) 199,403 Total stockholders' equity 4,093,425 3,674,838 5,969,397 418,587 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $67,637,917 $70,729,675 $75,097,899 $(3,091,758 )

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21 Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022 Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 ($ amounts in millions) Average balance Income / Expense Yield / Rate Average balance Income / Expense Yield / Rate Average balance Income / Expense Yield / Rate Average balance Income / Expense Yield / Rate Average balance Income / Expense Yield / Rate Assets: Interest earning assets: Money market investments 5,262 50.9 3.84 % 6,721 37.0 2.18 % 17,885 6.9 0.15 % (1,459 ) 13.9 1.66 % (12,623 ) 44.0 3.69 % Investment securities 30,843 189.2 2.44 % 31,859 186.8 2.33 % 24,797 118.4 1.90 % (1,016 ) 2.4 0.11 % 6,046 70.8 0.54 % Trading securities 30 0.3 4.28 % 40 0.6 6.09 % 82 1.1 5.43 % (10 ) (0.3 ) (1.81 ) % (52 ) (0.8 ) (1.15 ) % Total money market, investment and trading securities $36,135 $240.4 2.65 % $38,620 $224.4 2.31 % $42,764 $126.4 1.18 % ($2,485 ) $16.0 0.34 % ($6,629 ) $114.0 1.47 % Loans: Commercial 15,503 234.7 6.01 14,750 205.2 5.52 13,395 188.6 5.59 753 29.5 0.49 2,108 46.1 0.42 Construction 769 14.6 7.54 835 13.4 6.38 777 10.7 5.46 (66 ) 1.2 1.16 (8 ) 3.9 2.08 Mortgage 7,346 98.9 5.38 7,264 98.4 5.42 7,504 96.4 5.14 82 0.5 (0.04 ) (158 ) 2.5 0.24 Consumer 2,961 91.5 12.26 2,818 83.4 11.74 2,471 68.1 10.93 143 8.1 0.52 490 23.4 1.33 Auto 3,576 71.9 7.98 3,562 71.2 7.93 3,432 71.3 8.24 14 0.7 0.05 144 0.6 (0.26 ) Lease financing 1,557 23.1 5.92 1,503 22.2 5.90 1,359 20.3 5.97 54 0.9 0.02 198 2.8 (0.05 ) Total loans 31,712 534.7 6.70 30,732 493.8 6.39 28,938 455.4 6.26 980 40.9 0.31 2,774 79.3 0.44 Total interest earning assets $67,847 $775.1 4.54 % $69,352 $718.2 4.12 % $71,702 $581.8 3.23 % $(1,505 ) $56.9 0.42 % $(3,855 ) $193.3 1.31 % Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio (711 ) (691 ) (719 ) (20 ) 8 Allowance for credit losses - investment securities (7 ) (7 ) (9 ) - 2 Other non-interest earning assets 2,921 3,822 3,844 (901 ) (923 ) Total average assets $70,050 $72,476 $74,818 $(2,426 ) $(4,768 ) Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing deposits: NOW and money market $24,399 $106.5 1.73 % $25,993 $36.4 0.56 % $28,205 $7.7 0.11 % $(1,594 ) $70.1 1.17 % $(3,806 ) $98.8 1.62 % Savings 15,248 11.0 0.29 15,514 8.0 0.20 16,324 6.8 0.17 (266 ) 3.0 0.09 (1,076 ) 4.2 0.12 Time deposits 6,675 21.8 1.29 6,957 16.5 0.94 6,793 11.8 0.69 (282 ) 5.3 0.35 (118 ) 10.0 0.60 Total interest-bearing deposits 46,322 139.3 1.19 48,464 60.9 0.50 51,322 26.3 0.20 (2,142 ) 78.4 0.69 (5,000 ) 113.0 0.99 Borrowings 1,363 14.3 4.18 1,068 10.7 4.01 1,163 11.6 4.01 295 3.6 0.17 200 2.7 0.17 Total interest-bearing liabilities 47,685 153.6 1.28 49,532 71.6 0.57 52,485 37.9 0.29 (1,847 ) 82.0 0.71 (4,800 ) 115.7 0.99 Net interest spread 3.26 % 3.55 % 2.94 % (0.29 ) % 0.32 % Non-interest bearing deposits 16,110 15,872 15,455 238 655 Other liabilities 930 1,010 917 (80 ) 13 Stockholders' equity 5,325 6,062 5,961 (737 ) (636 ) Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $70,050 $72,476 $74,818 $(2,426 ) $(4,768 ) Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) $621.5 3.64 % $646.6 3.71 % $543.9 3.02 % ($25.1 ) (0.07 ) % $77.6 0.62 % Taxable equivalent adjustment 61.9 67.0 42.6 (5.1 ) 19.3 Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $559.6 3.28 % $579.6 3.32 % $501.3 2.78 % ($20.0 ) (0.04 ) % $58.3 0.50 %

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE (Unaudited) Years ended 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Variance Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ amounts in millions) balance Expense Rate balance Expense Rate balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest earning assets: Money market investments 9,531 118.1 1.24 % 16,000 21.2 0.13 % (6,469 ) 96.9 1.11 % Investment securities 29,743 664.3 2.23 % 22,931 508.1 2.22 % 6,812 156.2 0.01 % Trading securities 51 3.0 5.94 % 84 4.3 5.16 % (33 ) (1.3 ) 0.78 % Total money market, investment and trading securities $39,325 $785.4 2.00 % $39,015 $533.6 1.37 % $310 $251.8 0.63 % Loans: Commercial 14,562 795.1 5.46 13,455 723.8 5.39 1,107 71.3 0.07 Construction 778 48.9 6.29 849 45.8 5.41 (71 ) 3.1 0.88 Mortgage 7,323 391.1 5.34 7,696 392.0 5.09 (373 ) (0.9 ) 0.25 Consumer 2,743 320.0 11.67 2,463 275.1 11.17 280 44.9 0.50 Auto 3,525 282.5 8.02 3,322 280.7 8.47 203 1.8 (0.45 ) Lease financing 1,475 87.3 5.92 1,289 77.4 6.00 186 9.9 (0.08 ) Total loans 30,406 1,924.9 6.33 29,074 1,794.8 6.19 1,332 130.1 0.14 Total interest earning assets $69,731 $2,710.3 3.89 % $68,089 $2,328.4 3.43 % $1,642 $381.9 0.46 % Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio (695 ) (796 ) 101 Allowance for credit losses - investment securities (8 ) (10 ) 2 Other non-interest earning assets 3,570 3,886 (316 ) Total average assets $72,598 $71,169 $1,429 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing deposits: NOW and money market $25,884 $158.6 0.61 % $25,959 $31.9 0.12 % (75 ) $126.7 0.49 % Savings 15,886 32.4 0.20 15,429 27.1 0.18 457 5.3 0.02 Time deposits 6,853 61.8 0.90 7,028 52.6 0.75 (175 ) 9.2 0.15 Total interest-bearing deposits 48,623 252.8 0.52 48,416 111.6 0.23 207 141.2 0.29 Borrowings 1,145 45.7 3.99 1,276 53.4 4.19 (131 ) (7.7 ) (0.20 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 49,768 298.5 0.60 49,692 165.0 0.33 76 133.5 0.27 Net interest spread 3.29 % 3.10 % 0.19 % Non-interest bearing deposits 16,094 14,687 1,407 Other liabilities 938 1,012 (74 ) Stockholders' equity 5,798 5,778 20 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $72,598 $71,169 $1,429 Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) $2,411.8 3.46 % $2,163.4 3.19 % $248.4 0.27 % Taxable equivalent adjustment 244.4 205.8 38.6 Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $2,167.4 3.11 % $1,957.6 2.88 % $209.8 0.23 %

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table G - Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21 Q4 2022 vs.Q3 2022 Q4 2022 vs.Q4 2021 Loans held-in-portfolio: Commercial $15,739,132 $15,366,859 $13,732,701 $372,273 $2,006,431 Construction 757,984 816,290 716,220 (58,306 ) 41,764 Leasing 1,585,739 1,538,504 1,381,319 47,235 204,420 Mortgage 7,397,471 7,311,713 7,427,196 85,758 (29,725 ) Auto 3,512,530 3,528,904 3,412,187 (16,374 ) 100,343 Consumer 3,084,913 2,960,918 2,570,934 123,995 513,979 Total loans held-in-portfolio $32,077,769 $31,523,188 $29,240,557 $554,581 $2,837,212 Loans held-for-sale: Mortgage $5,381 $8,065 $59,168 $(2,684 ) $(53,787 ) Total loans held-for-sale $5,381 $8,065 $59,168 $(2,684 ) $(53,787 ) Total loans $32,083,150 $31,531,253 $29,299,725 $551,897 $2,783,425

Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21 Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022 Q4 2022 vs.Q4 2021 Demand deposits [1] $26,382,605 $28,773,328 $25,889,732 $(2,390,723 ) $492,873 Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 27,265,156 28,388,057 33,674,134 (1,122,901 ) (6,408,978 ) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 798,064 728,651 729,073 69,413 68,991 Time deposits (non-brokered) 6,442,886 6,731,588 6,685,938 (288,702 ) (243,052 ) Time deposits (brokered CDs) 338,516 197,703 26,211 140,813 312,305 Total deposits $61,227,227 $64,819,327 $67,005,088 $(3,592,100 ) $(5,777,861 ) [1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table H - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations (Unaudited) 31-Dec-22 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 425 $ - $ 242 $ 667 $ 280,706 $ 281,373 $ 242 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 941 428 23,662 25,031 2,732,296 2,757,327 23,662 - Owner occupied 729 245 23,990 24,964 1,563,092 1,588,056 23,990 - Commercial and industrial 3,036 941 35,777 39,754 3,756,754 3,796,508 34,277 1,500 Construction - - - - 147,041 147,041 - - Mortgage 222,926 91,881 579,993 894,800 5,215,479 6,110,279 242,391 337,602 Leasing 11,983 3,563 5,941 21,487 1,564,252 1,585,739 5,941 - Consumer: Credit cards 7,106 5,049 11,910 24,065 1,017,766 1,041,831 - 11,910 Home equity lines of credit - - - - 2,954 2,954 - - Personal 13,232 8,752 18,082 40,066 1,545,621 1,585,687 18,082 - Auto 68,868 19,243 40,978 129,089 3,383,441 3,512,530 40,978 - Other 487 87 12,682 13,256 124,324 137,580 12,446 236 Total $ 329,733 $ 130,189 $ 753,257 $ 1,213,179 $ 21,333,726 $ 22,546,905 $ 402,009 $ 351,248 30-Sep-22 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 546 $ - $ 251 $ 797 $ 276,521 $ 277,318 $ 251 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 3,005 789 21,443 25,237 2,820,803 2,846,040 21,443 - Owner occupied 10,992 7,834 28,379 47,205 1,540,932 1,588,137 28,379 - Commercial and industrial 7,105 1,139 38,003 46,247 3,547,841 3,594,088 37,375 628 Construction - 1,087 - 1,087 210,480 211,567 - - Mortgage 237,316 89,802 581,378 908,496 5,147,347 6,055,843 252,773 328,605 Leasing 14,487 2,740 5,697 22,924 1,515,580 1,538,504 5,697 - Consumer: Credit cards 7,268 4,481 10,361 22,110 966,406 988,516 - 10,361 Home equity lines of credit - - - - 2,957 2,957 - - Personal 13,725 7,348 18,137 39,210 1,478,746 1,517,956 18,117 20 Auto 71,230 21,852 34,432 127,514 3,401,390 3,528,904 34,432 - Other 708 768 12,025 13,501 124,950 138,451 11,748 277 Total $ 366,382 $ 137,840 $ 750,106 $ 1,254,328 $ 21,033,953 $ 22,288,281 $ 410,215 $ 339,891

Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ (121 ) $ - $ (9 ) $ (130 ) $ 4,185 $ 4,055 $ (9 ) $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied (2,064 ) (361 ) 2,219 (206 ) (88,507 ) (88,713 ) 2,219 - Owner occupied (10,263 ) (7,589 ) (4,389 ) (22,241 ) 22,160 (81 ) (4,389 ) - Commercial and industrial (4,069 ) (198 ) (2,226 ) (6,493 ) 208,913 202,420 (3,098 ) 872 Construction - (1,087 ) - (1,087 ) (63,439 ) (64,526 ) - - Mortgage (14,390 ) 2,079 (1,385 ) (13,696 ) 68,132 54,436 (10,382 ) 8,997 Leasing (2,504 ) 823 244 (1,437 ) 48,672 47,235 244 - Consumer: Credit cards (162 ) 568 1,549 1,955 51,360 53,315 - 1,549 Home equity lines of credit - - - - (3 ) (3 ) - - Personal (493 ) 1,404 (55 ) 856 66,875 67,731 (35 ) (20 ) Auto (2,362 ) (2,609 ) 6,546 1,575 (17,949 ) (16,374 ) 6,546 - Other (221 ) (681 ) 657 (245 ) (626 ) (871 ) 698 (41 ) Total $ (36,649 ) $ (7,651 ) $ 3,151 $ (41,149 ) $ 299,773 $ 258,624 $ (8,206 ) $ 11,357

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Table I - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations (Unaudited) 31-Dec-22 Popular U.S. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 2,177 $ - $ - $ 2,177 $ 2,038,163 $ 2,040,340 $ - $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 484 - 1,454 1,938 1,740,405 1,742,343 1,454 - Owner occupied - - 5,095 5,095 1,485,398 1,490,493 5,095 - Commercial and industrial 12,960 2,205 4,685 19,850 2,022,842 2,042,692 4,319 366 Construction - - - - 610,943 610,943 - - Mortgage 16,131 5,834 20,488 42,453 1,244,739 1,287,192 20,488 - Consumer: Credit cards - - - - 39 39 - - Home equity lines of credit 413 161 4,110 4,684 64,278 68,962 4,110 - Personal 1,808 1,467 1,958 5,233 232,659 237,892 1,958 - Other - - 8 8 9,960 9,968 8 - Total $ 33,973 $ 9,667 $ 37,798 $ 81,438 $ 9,449,426 $ 9,530,864 $ 37,432 $ 366 30-Sep-22 Popular U.S. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,926,791 $ 1,926,791 $ - $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied - 136 10,631 10,767 1,660,668 1,671,435 10,631 - Owner occupied - 5,106 606 5,712 1,472,699 1,478,411 606 - Commercial and industrial 924 2,144 5,803 8,871 1,975,768 1,984,639 5,191 612 Construction - - - - 604,723 604,723 - - Mortgage 1,501 4,558 21,533 27,592 1,228,278 1,255,870 21,533 - Consumer: Credit cards - - - - 34 34 - - Home equity lines of credit 256 577 3,970 4,803 65,036 69,839 3,970 - Personal 1,495 1,529 1,261 4,285 233,780 238,065 1,261 - Other 704 - 12 716 4,384 5,100 12 - Total $ 4,880 $ 14,050 $ 43,816 $ 62,746 $ 9,172,161 $ 9,234,907 $ 43,204 $ 612 Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 2,177 $ - $ - $ 2,177 $ 111,372 $ 113,549 $ - $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 484 (136 ) (9,177 ) (8,829 ) 79,737 70,908 (9,177 ) - Owner occupied - (5,106 ) 4,489 (617 ) 12,699 12,082 4,489 - Commercial and industrial 12,036 61 (1,118 ) 10,979 47,074 58,053 (872 ) (246 ) Construction - - - - 6,220 6,220 - - Mortgage 14,630 1,276 (1,045 ) 14,861 16,461 31,322 (1,045 ) - Consumer: Credit cards - - - - 5 5 - - Home equity lines of credit 157 (416 ) 140 (119 ) (758 ) (877 ) 140 - Personal 313 (62 ) 697 948 (1,121 ) (173 ) 697 - Other (704 ) - (4 ) (708 ) 5,576 4,868 (4 ) - Total $ 29,093 $ (4,383 ) $ (6,018 ) $ 18,692 $ 277,265 $ 295,957 $ (5,772 ) $ (246 )