SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $257.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $422.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Excluding the effects of the partial release of $68.2 million of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, the net income for the fourth quarter was $188.9 million. The net income for the third quarter was $195.8 million after excluding the impact of the completed Evertec Transactions (as defined below) and related accounting adjustments.
Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We ended 2022 with a solid performance in the fourth quarter helping us achieve record earnings of $1.1 billion for the year. During the quarter, we continued to see broad-based loan growth and strong credit quality metrics, although our net interest income was impacted by higher deposit costs, primarily related to our portfolio of P.R. public deposits.
Our record annual earnings are the product of focusing on long-term customer relationships and sustainable growth strategies. In addition to outstanding earnings, during 2022, we also completed important strategic initiatives such as the acquisition of key customer-facing channels from Evertec and launched a broad-based multi-year, technological and business process transformation across the entire Company. We also returned $631 million to our shareholders through common stock share repurchases and increased our quarterly common stock dividend to $0.55 per share.
During 2023, we will continue to leverage the benefits of the Evertec transaction and will focus on growing and deepening our strong commercial and retail franchise in P.R. as we continue to look for appropriate opportunities in the U.S. market.
While we are aware of the macroeconomic headwinds related to inflation and geopolitical risks, we are confident that given the amount of stimulative support from federal funds, P.R. will continue its growth path, albeit perhaps at a slower pace.
2023 marks our 130th anniversary. During this time, we adapted and transformed ourselves on multiple occasions to address many political, economic and competitive changes that have occurred. We are committed to continuing that transformation by investing in the future of our organization, our people and the communities we serve to meet future challenges and continue to provide value to our shareholders."
Significant Events
Transformation Initiative:
Popular has launched a significant, multi-year corporate transformation initiative designed to expand its digital capabilities, modernize its technology platform, and implement agile and efficient business processes across the Corporation.
Since completing the Evertec Transactions on July 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, excluding compensation costs of our employees involved in the initiative, we expensed $24 million toward this effort, primarily in professional fees and technology related expenses. In 2023, we plan an expense of approximately $50 million toward this effort, excluding employee compensation and capitalized costs. We expect the expenses tied to this transformation initiative, which will continue through 2025 to result in an enhanced digital experience for our clients, as well as better technology and more efficient processes for our employees. We expect this effort to contribute to better efficiency and higher earnings, resulting in a targeted sustainable return on tangible common equity of 14% by the end of 2025.
To facilitate the transparency of our progress with these efforts, we have now separated technology, professional fees and transactional activities as standalone expense categories in the statement of operations.
Transfer of Securities from Available-for Sale to Held-To-Maturity
In October 2022, the Corporation transferred U.S. Treasury securities with a fair value of $6.5 billion (par value of $7.4 billion) from its available-for-sale portfolio to its held-to-maturity portfolio. Management changed its intent to hold these securities to maturity, given the Corporation's liquidity position and its intention to reduce the impact on accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") and tangible capital of further increases in interest rates.
The securities were reclassified at fair value at the time of the transfer. At the date of the transfer, these securities had pre-tax unrealized losses of $873.0 million recorded in AOCI. This fair value discount is being accreted to interest income and the unrealized loss remaining in AOCI is being amortized, offsetting each other through the remaining life of the securities. There were no realized gains or losses recorded as a result of this transfer.
While changes in the amount of unrealized gains and losses in AOCI have an impact on the Corporation's and its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries' tangible capital ratios, they do not impact regulatory capital ratios, in accordance with the regulatory framework.
Capital Actions
On December 7, 2022 the Corporation completed the settlement of its previously announced accelerated share repurchase agreement ("ASR Agreement") for the repurchase of an aggregate $231 million of Popular's common stock, for which an initial 2,339,241 shares (the "Initial Shares") were delivered on August 26, 2022. The transaction was accounted for as a treasury stock transaction. As a result of the receipt of the Initial Shares, the Corporation recognized in shareholders' equity approximately $185 million in treasury stock and $46 million as a reduction of capital surplus. Upon the final settlement of the ASR Agreement, the Corporation received an additional 840,024 shares of common stock and recognized approximately $60 million as treasury stock with a corresponding increase in its capital surplus account. The Corporation repurchased a total of 3,179,265 shares at an average purchase price of $72.66 under the ASR Agreement.
Partial Release of the Deferred tax Asset Valuation Allowance
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Corporation recorded a partial reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance of the U.S. operations of $68.2 million. As of December 31, 2022 the deferred tax asset ("DTA") for the U.S. operations, mainly related to net operating losses ("NOLs"), was valued at $278 million, net of the corresponding valuation allowance of $423 million. The additional reversal during the fourth quarter was determined based on management's expectation of the realization of additional amounts of federal and states NOLs over their remining carryover period. The determination was based on the U.S. operations' sustained profitability during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, together with evidence of stable credit metrics and the length of the expiration of the net operating losses. As of December 31, 2022, the Corporation had approximately $525 million in DTA related to federal NOLs with expiration dates between 2028 and 2033 and approximately $155 million in DTA related to state NOLs with expiration dates between 2031 and 2036.
Earnings Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Net interest income
$559,566
$579,619
$501,283
$2,167,359
$1,957,590
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
49,531
39,637
(33,050
)
83,030
(193,464
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)
510,035
539,982
534,333
2,084,329
2,151,054
Other non-interest income
158,465
426,494
164,677
897,062
642,128
Operating expenses
461,708
476,095
417,394
1,746,420
1,549,275
Income before income tax
206,792
490,381
281,616
1,234,971
1,243,907
Income tax (benefit) expense
(50,347
)
67,986
75,552
132,330
309,018
Net income
$257,139
$422,395
$206,064
$1,102,641
$934,889
Net income applicable to common stock
$256,786
$422,042
$205,711
$1,101,229
$933,477
Net income per common share-basic
$3.56
$5.71
$2.59
$14.65
$11.49
Net income per common share-diluted
$3.56
$5.70
$2.58
$14.63
$11.46
Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure
Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Table D and E for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and comparable periods. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $559.6 million, compared to $579.6 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $20.0 million. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $621.5 million compared to $646.6 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $25.1 million.
Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.28% compared to 3.32% in the previous quarter. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.64%, compared to 3.71% in the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest margin is mainly related to a higher interest expense on deposits, partially offset by higher volume of loans and change to the earning asset mix, with increases in loan balances and reductions to lower yielding money markets, investments and trading securities. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:
- higher interest expense on deposits by $78.4 million due to the increase in rates, mainly from Puerto Rico government deposits.
partially offset by:
- higher interest income from money market deposits by $13.9 million, resulting from higher yield of the portfolio by 166 basis points driven mainly by the full quarter's effect of increases in the interest on excess funds at the Federal Reserve at the end of July and September, fully impacting the fourth quarter, and further increases at the beginning of November and mid-December, partially offset by lower volume by $1.5 billion mainly related to a decrease in deposits and a higher loan volume; and
- quarter-over-quarter, the Corporation's loan portfolio's average balance increased by $980 million reflecting increases in the U.S. and P.R. and across all major loan segments except construction loans. Loan origination in a higher interest rate environment and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans resulted in a higher yield on loans by 31 basis points. The categories with the highest impact were commercial loans with an increase of $29.5 million in interest income or 49 basis points and consumer loans that increased $8.1 million or 52 basis points
Net interest income for the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") segment amounted to $472.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $488.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin remained flat at 3.26% compared to 3.27% in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income of $15.7 million was mostly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by the improvement in the yield on earning assets and the change to the asset mix. The yield on earning assets increased 45 basis points driven by the repricing of money market investments and adjustable-rate loans and a higher volume of average loans by $671 million. Earning assets decreased by $1.6 billion mainly driven by the decrease of P.R. public sector and commercial interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 67 basis points to 1.13% from 0.46% the previous quarter. The increase in the cost of deposits was mainly impacted by the repricing of public funds and corporate clients. Total deposit cost for the quarter increased by 49 basis points from 0.34% to 0.83%.
Net interest income for Popular Bank ("PB") was $94.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $98.9 million during the previous quarter, a decrease of $4.7 million. Net interest margin decreased 29 basis points in the quarter to 3.55% compared to 3.84% in the third quarter of the year. The decrease in net interest margin was mostly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by higher volume of loans and the repricing, of adjustable-rate loans driven by the changes in interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.71% compared to 0.85%, or an increase of 86 basis points while total deposit cost was 1.34% compared to 0.67% in the previous quarter.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income amounted to $158.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $268.0 million compared to $426.5 million in the previous quarter. The results for the third quarter of 2022 included $257.7 million from the gain on the sale of the Corporation's shares from Evertec, Inc. ("Evertec"), including those sold in connection BPPR's acquisition of certain assets from Evertec Group, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Evertec, to service certain BPPR channels (the "Evertec Business Acquisition"), the subsequent the sale of BPPR's remaining 7,065,634 shares of common stock of Evertec, Inc. (together with the Evertec Business Acquisition, the "Evertec Transactions") and related accounting adjustments. Other factors that contributed to the variance in non-interest income were:
- Lower service charges on deposit accounts by $5.3 million due to lower overdraft related charges and lower cash management service charges from commercial clients due to higher earnings credits on transactional accounts;
- lower mortgage banking activities by $2.9 million due to a negative variance in the valuation of mortgage servicing rights by $2.1 million and a negative variance of $1.0 million in gains from loans securitization activity, net of valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale;
- an unfavorable variance in the adjustments for indemnity reserves on loans previously sold of $1.9 million;
- a favorable adjustment recorded in the third quarter of $9.2 million in the fair value of the contingent consideration related to purchase price adjustments for the Popular Equipment Finance ("PEF") acquisition of the K2 Capital Group LLC business in 2021 (''K2 Acquisition''), after the Corporation updated its estimates related to the realizability of the earnings targets for the contingent payment; and
- lower earnings from the portfolio of equity method investments by $2.2 million, excluding Evertec;
partially offset by:
- a gain of $8.2 million from the sale of an investment which had been previously written off;
- higher other service fees by $2.6 million mainly due to higher credit and debit card fees related to interchange income and seasonal activity, partially offset by lower insurance fees, including contingent payments of approximately $500,000 received during the third quarter; and
- a favorable variance of $1.8 million on the fair value adjustments to the portfolio of equity securities related to deferred benefit plans, which have an offsetting effect recorded as higher personnel costs;
Refer to Table B for further details.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $461.7 million, a decrease of $14.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2022. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:
- lower personnel costs by $3.7 million mainly due to a decrease in health insurance costs by $4.7 million, lower profit-sharing accrual and lower commissions, incentives and other bonuses by $2.6 million partially offset by higher salaries and other personnel costs by $3.6 million;
- lower credit and debit card processing and transactional expenses by $3.3 million mainly due to transaction volume rebates and incentives recognized during the quarter;
- higher other real estate owned (OREO) benefit by $6.7 million mainly due to higher gain on sale of mortgage and commercial properties and higher expense claim reimbursement from federal government agency programs;
- lower other operating expenses by $12.0 million, mainly due to the effect of a previous quarter expense related to the Evertec Transactions of $17.3 million, partially offset by $2.0 million of higher sundry loss reserves and
- a goodwill impairment charge of $9.0 million recorded during the previous quarter due to a decrease in PEF's projected earnings considered as part of the Corporation's annual goodwill impairment analysis.
partially offset by:
- higher equipment expenses by $1.1 million due to higher maintenance and repair costs of equipment;
- higher professional fees by $1.5 million mainly due to higher advisory expense related to corporate initiatives;
- higher technology and software expenses by $9.9 million mainly due to various ongoing technology projects;
- higher other processing and transactional services by $3.7 million mainly due to higher incentives received during the prior quarter related to the ATH Network Participation Agreement entered into in connection with the Evertec Business Acquisition; and
- higher business promotion expenses by $3.8 million mainly due to seasonal projects and sponsorships during the quarter.
Full-time equivalent employees were 8,813 as of December 31, 2022 compared to 8,747 as of September 30, 2022.
For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.
Income Taxes
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Corporation recorded an income tax benefit of $50.3 million compared to an income tax expense of $68.0 million for the previous quarter. The favorable variance in income tax expense was mainly attributable to a partial reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance of the U.S. operation during the fourth quarter of $68.2 million and lower income before tax, higher benefit from tax-exempt income, including true-up adjustment of $9.5 million in relation to the fiscal year 2021 tax returns for the P.R. subsidiaries filed in the fourth quarter and related year-to-date adjustments for the same concept. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the fourth quarter was of (24)%. Excluding the impact of the partial release of the valuation allowance and true up adjustment, the ETR for the fourth quarter was of 12%, compared to 14% for the previous quarter. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2023 to be within a range from 18% to 22%.
Credit Quality
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Corporation continued to reflect stable credit quality trends with low levels of NCOs and decreasing NPLs. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance, given inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty. However, management believes that the improvement over recent years in the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios positions Popular to operate successfully under the current environment.
The following presents credit quality results for the fourth quarter of 2022:
- At December 31, 2022, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $14.0 million from September 30, 2022. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $8.2 million, mostly driven by lower mortgage and commercial NPLs by $10.4 million and $5.3 million, respectively, in part offset by higher auto loans NPLs by $6.5 million. PB's NPLs decreased by $5.8 million quarter-over-quarter, mostly due to a $8.7 million charge-off on a previously reserved commercial borrower in the healthcare industry that was placed in non-accrual status the previous quarter. At December 31, 2022, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio remained flat at 1.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $2.7 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows increased by $5.0 million, mostly driven by higher mortgage inflows of $5.1 million. Mortgage inflows continued trending lower than pre-pandemic levels. NPL inflows at PB decreased by $7.6 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by the abovementioned commercial healthcare loan placed in non-accrual in the previous quarter.
- NCOs amounted to $31.2 million, an increase of $13.0 million when compared to the third quarter of 2022. BPPR's NCOs remained stable, increasing by $1.5 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by higher consumer NCOs by $5.5 million, mostly due to higher auto NCOs, in part offset by lower mortgage NCOs by $4.0 million. PB's NCOs increased by $11.5 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly due to the charge-off on the abovementioned healthcare loan. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Corporation's ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.39%, compared to 0.24% in the third quarter of 2022. Refer to Table M for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios.
- At December 31, 2022, the ACL increased by $17.2 million, or 2.5%, from the third quarter of 2022 to $720.3 million. The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario.
- The baseline scenario assumes a 2023 annualized GDP growth for Puerto Rico and the United States of 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively, compared to 2.2% and 1.5% in the previous quarter. For 2022, annualized expected growth was 2.6% and 1.8% for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively. The reduction in 2023 is due to the expected slowdown in the economy as a result of tight monetary policy, weaker job growth and persistent inflation.
- The 2023 average unemployment rate remained largely consistent quarter-over-quarter forecasted at 7.8% and 4.0% for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively, compared to 7.8% and 3.9% respectively, in the previous forecast. In 2023, weaker job growth due to the expected slowdown in the economy will contribute to the increase in unemployment rate from 2022 average levels of 6.4% for Puerto Rico and 3.7% for the United States.
- In BPPR, the ACL increased by $24.6 million, mostly driven by changes in the economic scenario, higher loan volumes and changes in credit quality. The ACL for the PB segment decreased by $7.4 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by an $8.7 million charge-off on the previously mentioned commercial healthcare NPL. The Corporation's ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.25% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.23% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 163.9%, compared to 155.1% in the previous quarter.
- The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the fourth quarter of 2022 was an expense of $48.3 million, compared to an expense of $39.5 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was an expense of $44.4 million, compared to an expense of $28.7 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for the PB segment was an expense of $3.9 million, compared to an expense of $10.8 million in the previous quarter.
- The provision for unfunded commitments for the third quarter of 2022 was an expense of $1.5 million, compared to an expense of $0.4 million in the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses in our investment portfolio was a benefit of $0.3 million, flat quarter-over-quarter. The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations.
Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
$439,441
$453,419
$547,877
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
89,126
93,239
85,077
Total non-performing assets
$528,567
$546,658
$632,954
Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter
$31,200
$18,232
$(7,881
)
Ratios:
Loans held-in-portfolio
$32,077,769
$31,523,188
$29,240,557
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
1.37
%
1.44
%
1.87
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.25
2.23
2.38
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale
163.91
155.07
126.92
Refer to Table K for additional information.
Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
(In thousands)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios:
BPPR
$44,383
$28,694
$(30,562
)
$69,544
$(129,018
)
Popular U.S.
3,949
10,825
(859
)
13,763
(54,327
)
Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$48,332
$39,519
$(31,421
)
$83,307
$(183,345
)
Credit Quality by Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarters ended
BPPR
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$44,383
$28,694
$(30,562
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
19,846
18,396
(7,615
)
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
402,009
410,215
514,289
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
2.73
%
2.65
%
2.85
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
153.12
%
144.05
%
115.53
%
Quarters ended
Popular U.S.
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$3,949
$10,825
$(859
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
11,354
(164
)
(266
)
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
37,432
43,204
33,588
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
1.10
%
1.21
%
1.21
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
279.86
%
259.61
%
301.31
%
Financial Condition Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Cash and money market investments
$6,084,096
$5,992,360
$17,965,152
Investment securities
26,553,317
30,434,052
25,267,418
Loans
32,077,769
31,523,188
29,240,557
Total assets
67,637,917
70,729,675
75,097,899
Deposits
61,227,227
64,819,327
67,005,088
Borrowings
1,400,319
1,300,984
1,155,166
Total liabilities
63,544,492
67,054,837
69,128,502
Stockholders' equity
4,093,425
3,674,838
5,969,397
Total assets amounted to $67.6 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.1 billion from the third quarter of 2022, driven by:
- A decrease in debt securities of $3.9 billion due to maturities and paydowns, partially offset by purchases and a favorable variance of $193.4 million in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of available-for-sale securities.
partially offset by:
- an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $0.6 billion across all loan categories, except construction loans. The increase was mainly due to commercial loan growth at both BPPR and PB and an increase in mortgage and consumer loans at BPPR, mainly in personal loans and credit cards.
Total liabilities decreased by $3.5 billion from the third quarter of 2022, driven by:
- a decrease of $3.6 billion in deposits, mainly in Puerto Rico public sector deposits by $2.2 billion, and non-public deposits by $1.4 billion mainly from commercial interest-bearing accounts in Puerto Rico;
partially offset by:
- an increase in borrowings of $115.0 million, mainly due to advances from the FHLB at PB.
Stockholders' equity increased by $418.6 million from the third quarter of 2022, principally due to net income for the quarter of $257.1 million and a favorable variance of $193.4 million in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of available-for-sale securities, partially offset by dividends declared for the quarter.
Common equity tier-1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.39%, $56.66 and $44.97, respectively, at December 31, 2022, compared to 16.04%, $50.26 and $38.69 at September 30, 2022. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.
Refer to Table C for the Statements of Financial Condition.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith. The Corporation's ability to successfully transition and integrate the assets acquired as part of the Evertec Business Acquisition, related operations, employees and third party contractors; unexpected costs, including, without limitation, costs due to exposure to any unrecorded liabilities or issues not identified during due diligence investigation of the Evertec Business Acquisition or that are not subject to indemnification or reimbursement by Evertec; operational risks that may affect Popular and other risks arising from the acquisition of the acquired assets or by adverse effects on relationships with customers, employees and service providers and business and other risks arising from the extension of Popular's current commercial agreements with Evertec may also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.
More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
Conference Call
Popular will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.
Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 1-844-200-6205 (Toll Free) or 1-646-904-5544 (Local). The dial-in access code is 922986.
A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular's website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Friday, February 24, 2023. The replay dial in is: 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194. The replay passcode is 431712.
An electronic version of this press release can be found at the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Basic EPS
$3.56
$5.71
$2.59
$14.65
$11.49
Diluted EPS
$3.56
$5.70
$2.58
$14.63
$11.46
Average common shares outstanding
72,101,177
73,955,184
79,477,823
75,147,263
81,263,027
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
72,192,680
74,057,332
79,652,836
75,274,003
81,420,154
Common shares outstanding at end of period
71,853,720
72,673,344
79,851,169
71,853,720
79,851,169
Market value per common share
$66.32
$72.06
$82.04
$66.32
$82.04
Market capitalization - (In millions)
$4,765
$5,237
$6,551
$4,765
$6,551
Return on average assets
1.46
%
2.31
%
1.09
%
1.52
%
1.31
%
Return on average common equity
16.59
%
27.72
%
13.74
%
18.39
%
16.22
%
Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)
3.28
%
3.32
%
2.78
%
3.11
%
2.88
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP
3.64
%
3.71
%
3.02
%
3.46
%
3.19
%
Common equity per share
$56.66
$50.26
$74.48
$56.66
$74.48
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
$44.97
$38.69
$65.26
$44.97
$65.26
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
4.84
%
4.02
%
7.01
%
4.84
%
7.01
%
Return on average tangible common equity [1]
19.23
%
31.86
%
15.66
%
21.13
%
18.47
%
Tier 1 capital
16.45
%
16.10
%
17.49
%
16.45
%
17.49
%
Total capital
18.26
%
17.92
%
19.35
%
18.26
%
19.35
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.15
%
7.65
%
7.41
%
8.15
%
7.41
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
16.39
%
16.04
%
17.42
%
16.39
%
17.42
%
[1] Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
Quarter ended
Variance
Years ended
Q4 2022
Q4 2022
(In thousands, except per share information)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
vs. Q3 2022
31-Dec-21
vs. Q4 2021
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Interest income:
Loans
$522,042
$481,088
$40,954
$444,101
$77,941
$1,876,166
$1,747,827
Money market investments
50,908
36,966
13,942
6,847
44,061
118,080
21,147
Investment securities
140,244
133,181
7,063
88,315
51,929
471,665
353,663
Total interest income
713,194
651,235
61,959
539,263
173,931
2,465,911
2,122,637
Interest expense:
Deposits
139,338
60,897
78,441
26,331
113,007
252,845
111,621
Short-term borrowings
4,488
921
3,567
60
4,428
5,737
319
Long-term debt
9,802
9,798
4
11,589
(1,787
)
39,970
53,107
Total interest expense
153,628
71,616
82,012
37,980
115,648
298,552
165,047
Net interest income
559,566
579,619
(20,053
)
501,283
58,283
2,167,359
1,957,590
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
49,531
39,637
9,894
(33,050
)
82,581
83,030
(193,464
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)
510,035
539,982
(29,947
)
534,333
(24,298
)
2,084,329
2,151,054
Service charges on deposit accounts
34,682
40,006
(5,324
)
41,613
(6,931
)
157,210
162,698
Other service fees
89,022
86,402
2,620
83,793
5,229
334,009
311,248
Mortgage banking activities
6,562
9,448
(2,886
)
17,035
(10,473
)
42,450
50,133
Net gain on sale of debt securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
23
Net gain (loss), including impairment, on equity securities
317
(1,448
)
1,765
(1,454
)
1,771
(7,334
)
131
Net gain (loss) on trading account debt securities
162
(274
)
436
(355
)
517
(784
)
(389
)
Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale
-
-
-
-
-
-
(73
)
Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold
(221
)
1,715
(1,936
)
1,398
(1,619
)
919
4,406
Other operating income
27,941
290,645
(262,704
)
22,647
5,294
370,592
113,951
Total non-interest income
158,465
426,494
(268,029
)
164,677
(6,212
)
897,062
642,128
Operating expenses:
Personnel costs
Salaries
116,503
115,887
616
96,830
19,673
432,910
371,644
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
39,570
42,209
(2,639
)
34,853
4,717
155,889
142,212
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
12,452
17,120
(4,668
)
13,971
(1,519
)
56,085
52,077
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
21,612
18,627
2,985
14,818
6,794
74,880
65,869
Total personnel costs
190,137
193,843
(3,706
)
160,472
29,665
719,764
631,802
Net occupancy expenses
27,812
27,420
392
26,755
1,057
106,169
102,226
Equipment expenses
9,828
8,735
1,093
9,656
172
35,626
32,919
Other taxes
16,142
15,966
176
15,160
982
63,603
56,783
Professional fees
49,159
47,662
1,497
32,607
16,552
172,043
126,721
Technology and software expenses
78,264
68,341
9,923
70,916
7,348
291,902
277,979
Processing and transactional services
Credit and debit cards
10,278
13,531
(3,253
)
7,578
2,700
45,455
40,383
Other processing and transactional services
22,509
18,837
3,672
21,370
1,139
81,690
80,984
Total processing and transactional services
32,787
32,368
419
28,948
3,839
127,145
121,367
Communications
3,857
3,858
(1
)
3,559
298
14,885
14,029
Business promotion
Rewards and customer loyal programs
13,538
14,344
(806
)
11,752
1,786
51,832
38,919
Other business promotion
14,596
10,004
4,592
14,081
515
37,086
34,062
Total business promotion
28,134
24,348
3,786
25,833
2,301
88,918
72,981
FDIC deposit insurance
6,342
6,610
(268
)
6,688
(346
)
26,787
25,579
Other real estate owned (OREO) income
(9,180
)
(2,444
)
(6,736
)
(3,860
)
(5,320
)
(22,143
)
(14,414
)
Other operating expenses
Operational losses
9,018
7,145
1,873
16,820
(7,802
)
32,049
38,391
All other
18,614
32,448
(13,834
)
17,795
819
77,397
53,778
Total other operating expenses
27,632
39,593
(11,961
)
34,615
(6,983
)
109,446
92,169
Amortization of intangibles
794
795
(1
)
6,045
(5,251
)
3,275
9,134
Goodwill impairment charge
-
9,000
(9,000
)
-
-
9,000
-
Total operating expenses
461,708
476,095
(14,387
)
417,394
44,314
1,746,420
1,549,275
Income before income tax
206,792
490,381
(283,589
)
281,616
(74,824
)
1,234,971
1,243,907
Income tax (benefit) expense
(50,347
)
67,986
(118,333
)
75,552
(125,899
)
132,330
309,018
Net income
$257,139
$422,395
$(165,256
)
$206,064
$51,075
$1,102,641
$934,889
Net income applicable to common stock
$256,786
$422,042
$(165,256
)
$205,711
$51,075
$1,101,229
$933,477
Net income per common share - basic
$3.56
$5.71
$(2.15
)
$2.59
$0.97
$14.65
$11.49
Net income per common share - diluted
$3.56
$5.70
$(2.14
)
$2.58
$0.98
$14.63
$11.46
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$0.55
$0.55
$-
$0.45
$0.10
$2.20
$1.75
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
Q4 2022 vs.
(In thousands)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Q3 2022
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$469,501
$2,017,312
$428,433
$(1,547,811
)
Money market investments
5,614,595
3,975,048
17,536,719
1,639,547
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
27,723
30,271
29,711
(2,548
)
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
17,804,374
28,264,148
24,968,269
(10,459,774
)
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
8,525,366
1,953,710
79,461
6,571,656
Less: Allowance for credit losses
6,911
7,210
8,096
(299
)
Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net
8,518,455
1,946,500
71,365
6,571,955
Equity securities
195,854
185,923
189,977
9,931
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
5,381
8,065
59,168
(2,684
)
Loans held-in-portfolio
32,372,925
31,805,921
29,506,225
567,004
Less: Unearned income
295,156
282,733
265,668
12,423
Allowance for credit losses
720,302
703,096
695,366
17,206
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
31,357,467
30,820,092
28,545,191
537,375
Premises and equipment, net
498,711
492,685
494,240
6,026
Other real estate
89,126
93,239
85,077
(4,113
)
Accrued income receivable
240,195
224,307
203,096
15,888
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
128,350
130,541
121,570
(2,191
)
Other assets
1,847,813
1,700,378
1,628,571
147,435
Goodwill
827,428
827,428
720,293
-
Other intangible assets
12,944
13,738
16,219
(794
)
Total assets
$67,637,917
$70,729,675
$75,097,899
$(3,091,758
)
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$15,960,557
$17,605,339
$15,684,482
$(1,644,782
)
Interest bearing
45,266,670
47,213,988
51,320,606
(1,947,318
)
Total deposits
61,227,227
64,819,327
67,005,088
(3,592,100
)
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
148,609
162,450
91,603
(13,841
)
Other short-term borrowings
365,000
250,000
75,000
115,000
Notes payable
886,710
888,534
988,563
(1,824
)
Other liabilities
916,946
934,526
968,248
(17,580
)
Total liabilities
63,544,492
67,054,837
69,128,502
(3,510,345
)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
22,143
22,143
22,143
-
Common stock
1,047
1,046
1,046
1
Surplus
4,790,993
4,652,508
4,650,182
138,485
Retained earnings
3,834,348
3,694,020
2,973,745
140,328
Treasury stock
(2,030,178
)
(1,970,548
)
(1,352,650
)
(59,630
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(2,524,928
)
(2,724,331
)
(325,069
)
199,403
Total stockholders' equity
4,093,425
3,674,838
5,969,397
418,587
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$67,637,917
$70,729,675
$75,097,899
$(3,091,758
)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
($ amounts in millions)
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Money market investments
5,262
50.9
3.84
%
6,721
37.0
2.18
%
17,885
6.9
0.15
%
(1,459
)
13.9
1.66
%
(12,623
)
44.0
3.69
%
Investment securities
30,843
189.2
2.44
%
31,859
186.8
2.33
%
24,797
118.4
1.90
%
(1,016
)
2.4
0.11
%
6,046
70.8
0.54
%
Trading securities
30
0.3
4.28
%
40
0.6
6.09
%
82
1.1
5.43
%
(10
)
(0.3
)
(1.81
)
%
(52
)
(0.8
)
(1.15
)
%
Total money market, investment and trading securities
$36,135
$240.4
2.65
%
$38,620
$224.4
2.31
%
$42,764
$126.4
1.18
%
($2,485
)
$16.0
0.34
%
($6,629
)
$114.0
1.47
%
Loans:
Commercial
15,503
234.7
6.01
14,750
205.2
5.52
13,395
188.6
5.59
753
29.5
0.49
2,108
46.1
0.42
Construction
769
14.6
7.54
835
13.4
6.38
777
10.7
5.46
(66
)
1.2
1.16
(8
)
3.9
2.08
Mortgage
7,346
98.9
5.38
7,264
98.4
5.42
7,504
96.4
5.14
82
0.5
(0.04
)
(158
)
2.5
0.24
Consumer
2,961
91.5
12.26
2,818
83.4
11.74
2,471
68.1
10.93
143
8.1
0.52
490
23.4
1.33
Auto
3,576
71.9
7.98
3,562
71.2
7.93
3,432
71.3
8.24
14
0.7
0.05
144
0.6
(0.26
)
Lease financing
1,557
23.1
5.92
1,503
22.2
5.90
1,359
20.3
5.97
54
0.9
0.02
198
2.8
(0.05
)
Total loans
31,712
534.7
6.70
30,732
493.8
6.39
28,938
455.4
6.26
980
40.9
0.31
2,774
79.3
0.44
Total interest earning assets
$67,847
$775.1
4.54
%
$69,352
$718.2
4.12
%
$71,702
$581.8
3.23
%
$(1,505
)
$56.9
0.42
%
$(3,855
)
$193.3
1.31
%
Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio
(711
)
(691
)
(719
)
(20
)
8
Allowance for credit losses - investment securities
(7
)
(7
)
(9
)
-
2
Other non-interest earning assets
2,921
3,822
3,844
(901
)
(923
)
Total average assets
$70,050
$72,476
$74,818
$(2,426
)
$(4,768
)
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing deposits:
NOW and money market
$24,399
$106.5
1.73
%
$25,993
$36.4
0.56
%
$28,205
$7.7
0.11
%
$(1,594
)
$70.1
1.17
%
$(3,806
)
$98.8
1.62
%
Savings
15,248
11.0
0.29
15,514
8.0
0.20
16,324
6.8
0.17
(266
)
3.0
0.09
(1,076
)
4.2
0.12
Time deposits
6,675
21.8
1.29
6,957
16.5
0.94
6,793
11.8
0.69
(282
)
5.3
0.35
(118
)
10.0
0.60
Total interest-bearing deposits
46,322
139.3
1.19
48,464
60.9
0.50
51,322
26.3
0.20
(2,142
)
78.4
0.69
(5,000
)
113.0
0.99
Borrowings
1,363
14.3
4.18
1,068
10.7
4.01
1,163
11.6
4.01
295
3.6
0.17
200
2.7
0.17
Total interest-bearing liabilities
47,685
153.6
1.28
49,532
71.6
0.57
52,485
37.9
0.29
(1,847
)
82.0
0.71
(4,800
)
115.7
0.99
Net interest spread
3.26
%
3.55
%
2.94
%
(0.29
)
%
0.32
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
16,110
15,872
15,455
238
655
Other liabilities
930
1,010
917
(80
)
13
Stockholders' equity
5,325
6,062
5,961
(737
)
(636
)
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
$70,050
$72,476
$74,818
$(2,426
)
$(4,768
)
Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
$621.5
3.64
%
$646.6
3.71
%
$543.9
3.02
%
($25.1
)
(0.07
)
%
$77.6
0.62
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
61.9
67.0
42.6
(5.1
)
19.3
Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$559.6
3.28
%
$579.6
3.32
%
$501.3
2.78
%
($20.0
)
(0.04
)
%
$58.3
0.50
%
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
(Unaudited)
Years ended
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Variance
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
($ amounts in millions)
balance
Expense
Rate
balance
Expense
Rate
balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Money market investments
9,531
118.1
1.24
%
16,000
21.2
0.13
%
(6,469
)
96.9
1.11
%
Investment securities
29,743
664.3
2.23
%
22,931
508.1
2.22
%
6,812
156.2
0.01
%
Trading securities
51
3.0
5.94
%
84
4.3
5.16
%
(33
)
(1.3
)
0.78
%
Total money market, investment and trading securities
$39,325
$785.4
2.00
%
$39,015
$533.6
1.37
%
$310
$251.8
0.63
%
Loans:
Commercial
14,562
795.1
5.46
13,455
723.8
5.39
1,107
71.3
0.07
Construction
778
48.9
6.29
849
45.8
5.41
(71
)
3.1
0.88
Mortgage
7,323
391.1
5.34
7,696
392.0
5.09
(373
)
(0.9
)
0.25
Consumer
2,743
320.0
11.67
2,463
275.1
11.17
280
44.9
0.50
Auto
3,525
282.5
8.02
3,322
280.7
8.47
203
1.8
(0.45
)
Lease financing
1,475
87.3
5.92
1,289
77.4
6.00
186
9.9
(0.08
)
Total loans
30,406
1,924.9
6.33
29,074
1,794.8
6.19
1,332
130.1
0.14
Total interest earning assets
$69,731
$2,710.3
3.89
%
$68,089
$2,328.4
3.43
%
$1,642
$381.9
0.46
%
Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio
(695
)
(796
)
101
Allowance for credit losses - investment securities
(8
)
(10
)
2
Other non-interest earning assets
3,570
3,886
(316
)
Total average assets
$72,598
$71,169
$1,429
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing deposits:
NOW and money market
$25,884
$158.6
0.61
%
$25,959
$31.9
0.12
%
(75
)
$126.7
0.49
%
Savings
15,886
32.4
0.20
15,429
27.1
0.18
457
5.3
0.02
Time deposits
6,853
61.8
0.90
7,028
52.6
0.75
(175
)
9.2
0.15
Total interest-bearing deposits
48,623
252.8
0.52
48,416
111.6
0.23
207
141.2
0.29
Borrowings
1,145
45.7
3.99
1,276
53.4
4.19
(131
)
(7.7
)
(0.20
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
49,768
298.5
0.60
49,692
165.0
0.33
76
133.5
0.27
Net interest spread
3.29
%
3.10
%
0.19
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
16,094
14,687
1,407
Other liabilities
938
1,012
(74
)
Stockholders' equity
5,798
5,778
20
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
$72,598
$71,169
$1,429
Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
$2,411.8
3.46
%
$2,163.4
3.19
%
$248.4
0.27
%
Taxable equivalent adjustment
244.4
205.8
38.6
Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$2,167.4
3.11
%
$1,957.6
2.88
%
$209.8
0.23
%
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended
Variance
Years ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Q4 2022 vs
Q4 2022 vs
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
2022 vs.
Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:
Mortgage servicing fees
$8,852
$9,126
$9,492
$(274
)
$(640
)
$36,487
$38,105
$(1,618
)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments
(2,610
)
(499
)
1,500
(2,111
)
(4,110
)
236
(10,206
)
10,442
Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments
6,242
8,627
10,992
(2,385
)
(4,750
)
36,723
27,899
8,824
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale
123
1,124
5,428
(1,001
)
(5,305
)
(251
)
21,684
(21,935
)
Trading account profit (loss):
Realized gains (losses) on closed derivative positions
310
(240
)
691
550
(381
)
6,635
1,323
5,312
Total trading account profit (loss)
310
(240
)
691
550
(381
)
6,635
1,323
5,312
Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances
(113
)
(63
)
(76
)
(50
)
(37
)
(657
)
(773
)
116
Total mortgage banking activities
$6,562
$9,448
$17,035
$(2,886
)
$(10,473
)
$42,450
$50,133
$(7,683
)
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended
Variance
Years ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Q4 2022
Q4 2022
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
2022 vs.
Other service fees:
Debit card fees
$13,379
$12,133
$12,392
$1,246
$987
$50,173
$48,637
$1,536
Insurance fees
14,587
15,697
17,848
(1,110
)
(3,261
)
56,457
57,834
(1,377
)
Credit card fees
39,777
37,829
35,649
1,948
4,128
149,403
130,475
18,928
Sale and administration of investment products
5,793
5,952
5,908
(159
)
(115
)
23,553
23,634
(81
)
Trust fees
5,223
5,506
5,858
(283
)
(635
)
22,799
24,318
(1,519
)
Other fees
10,263
9,285
6,138
978
4,125
31,624
26,350
5,274
Total other service fees
$89,022
$86,402
$83,793
$2,620
$5,229
$334,009
$311,248
$22,761
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table G - Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
Loans - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Q4 2022 vs.Q3 2022
Q4 2022 vs.Q4 2021
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Commercial
$15,739,132
$15,366,859
$13,732,701
$372,273
$2,006,431
Construction
757,984
816,290
716,220
(58,306
)
41,764
Leasing
1,585,739
1,538,504
1,381,319
47,235
204,420
Mortgage
7,397,471
7,311,713
7,427,196
85,758
(29,725
)
Auto
3,512,530
3,528,904
3,412,187
(16,374
)
100,343
Consumer
3,084,913
2,960,918
2,570,934
123,995
513,979
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$32,077,769
$31,523,188
$29,240,557
$554,581
$2,837,212
Loans held-for-sale:
Mortgage
$5,381
$8,065
$59,168
$(2,684
)
$(53,787
)
Total loans held-for-sale
$5,381
$8,065
$59,168
$(2,684
)
$(53,787
)
Total loans
$32,083,150
$31,531,253
$29,299,725
$551,897
$2,783,425
Deposits - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Q4 2022 vs.Q4 2021
Demand deposits [1]
$26,382,605
$28,773,328
$25,889,732
$(2,390,723
)
$492,873
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
27,265,156
28,388,057
33,674,134
(1,122,901
)
(6,408,978
)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)
798,064
728,651
729,073
69,413
68,991
Time deposits (non-brokered)
6,442,886
6,731,588
6,685,938
(288,702
)
(243,052
)
Time deposits (brokered CDs)
338,516
197,703
26,211
140,813
312,305
Total deposits
$61,227,227
$64,819,327
$67,005,088
$(3,592,100
)
$(5,777,861
)
[1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table H - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations
(Unaudited)
31-Dec-22
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
425
$
-
$
242
$
667
$
280,706
$
281,373
$
242
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
941
428
23,662
25,031
2,732,296
2,757,327
23,662
-
Owner occupied
729
245
23,990
24,964
1,563,092
1,588,056
23,990
-
Commercial and industrial
3,036
941
35,777
39,754
3,756,754
3,796,508
34,277
1,500
Construction
-
-
-
-
147,041
147,041
-
-
Mortgage
222,926
91,881
579,993
894,800
5,215,479
6,110,279
242,391
337,602
Leasing
11,983
3,563
5,941
21,487
1,564,252
1,585,739
5,941
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
7,106
5,049
11,910
24,065
1,017,766
1,041,831
-
11,910
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
2,954
2,954
-
-
Personal
13,232
8,752
18,082
40,066
1,545,621
1,585,687
18,082
-
Auto
68,868
19,243
40,978
129,089
3,383,441
3,512,530
40,978
-
Other
487
87
12,682
13,256
124,324
137,580
12,446
236
Total
$
329,733
$
130,189
$
753,257
$
1,213,179
$
21,333,726
$
22,546,905
$
402,009
$
351,248
30-Sep-22
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
546
$
-
$
251
$
797
$
276,521
$
277,318
$
251
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
3,005
789
21,443
25,237
2,820,803
2,846,040
21,443
-
Owner occupied
10,992
7,834
28,379
47,205
1,540,932
1,588,137
28,379
-
Commercial and industrial
7,105
1,139
38,003
46,247
3,547,841
3,594,088
37,375
628
Construction
-
1,087
-
1,087
210,480
211,567
-
-
Mortgage
237,316
89,802
581,378
908,496
5,147,347
6,055,843
252,773
328,605
Leasing
14,487
2,740
5,697
22,924
1,515,580
1,538,504
5,697
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
7,268
4,481
10,361
22,110
966,406
988,516
-
10,361
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
2,957
2,957
-
-
Personal
13,725
7,348
18,137
39,210
1,478,746
1,517,956
18,117
20
Auto
71,230
21,852
34,432
127,514
3,401,390
3,528,904
34,432
-
Other
708
768
12,025
13,501
124,950
138,451
11,748
277
Total
$
366,382
$
137,840
$
750,106
$
1,254,328
$
21,033,953
$
22,288,281
$
410,215
$
339,891
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
(121
)
$
-
$
(9
)
$
(130
)
$
4,185
$
4,055
$
(9
)
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
(2,064
)
(361
)
2,219
(206
)
(88,507
)
(88,713
)
2,219
-
Owner occupied
(10,263
)
(7,589
)
(4,389
)
(22,241
)
22,160
(81
)
(4,389
)
-
Commercial and industrial
(4,069
)
(198
)
(2,226
)
(6,493
)
208,913
202,420
(3,098
)
872
Construction
-
(1,087
)
-
(1,087
)
(63,439
)
(64,526
)
-
-
Mortgage
(14,390
)
2,079
(1,385
)
(13,696
)
68,132
54,436
(10,382
)
8,997
Leasing
(2,504
)
823
244
(1,437
)
48,672
47,235
244
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
(162
)
568
1,549
1,955
51,360
53,315
-
1,549
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
(3
)
(3
)
-
-
Personal
(493
)
1,404
(55
)
856
66,875
67,731
(35
)
(20
)
Auto
(2,362
)
(2,609
)
6,546
1,575
(17,949
)
(16,374
)
6,546
-
Other
(221
)
(681
)
657
(245
)
(626
)
(871
)
698
(41
)
Total
$
(36,649
)
$
(7,651
)
$
3,151
$
(41,149
)
$
299,773
$
258,624
$
(8,206
)
$
11,357
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table I - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations
(Unaudited)
31-Dec-22
Popular U.S.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
2,177
$
-
$
-
$
2,177
$
2,038,163
$
2,040,340
$
-
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
484
-
1,454
1,938
1,740,405
1,742,343
1,454
-
Owner occupied
-
-
5,095
5,095
1,485,398
1,490,493
5,095
-
Commercial and industrial
12,960
2,205
4,685
19,850
2,022,842
2,042,692
4,319
366
Construction
-
-
-
-
610,943
610,943
-
-
Mortgage
16,131
5,834
20,488
42,453
1,244,739
1,287,192
20,488
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
39
39
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
413
161
4,110
4,684
64,278
68,962
4,110
-
Personal
1,808
1,467
1,958
5,233
232,659
237,892
1,958
-
Other
-
-
8
8
9,960
9,968
8
-
Total
$
33,973
$
9,667
$
37,798
$
81,438
$
9,449,426
$
9,530,864
$
37,432
$
366
30-Sep-22
Popular U.S.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,926,791
$
1,926,791
$
-
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
-
136
10,631
10,767
1,660,668
1,671,435
10,631
-
Owner occupied
-
5,106
606
5,712
1,472,699
1,478,411
606
-
Commercial and industrial
924
2,144
5,803
8,871
1,975,768
1,984,639
5,191
612
Construction
-
-
-
-
604,723
604,723
-
-
Mortgage
1,501
4,558
21,533
27,592
1,228,278
1,255,870
21,533
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
34
34
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
256
577
3,970
4,803
65,036
69,839
3,970
-
Personal
1,495
1,529
1,261
4,285
233,780
238,065
1,261
-
Other
704
-
12
716
4,384
5,100
12
-
Total
$
4,880
$
14,050
$
43,816
$
62,746
$
9,172,161
$
9,234,907
$
43,204
$
612
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
2,177
$
-
$
-
$
2,177
$
111,372
$
113,549
$
-
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
484
(136
)
(9,177
)
(8,829
)
79,737
70,908
(9,177
)
-
Owner occupied
-
(5,106
)
4,489
(617
)
12,699
12,082
4,489
-
Commercial and industrial
12,036
61
(1,118
)
10,979
47,074
58,053
(872
)
(246
)
Construction
-
-
-
-
6,220
6,220
-
-
Mortgage
14,630
1,276
(1,045
)
14,861
16,461
31,322
(1,045
)
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
5
5
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
157
(416
)
140
(119
)
(758
)
(877
)
140
-
Personal
313
(62
)
697
948
(1,121
)
(173
)
697
-
Other
(704
)
-
(4
)
(708
)
5,576
4,868
(4
)
-
Total
$
29,093
$
(4,383
)
$
(6,018
)
$
18,692
$
277,265
$
295,957
$
(5,772
)
$
(246
)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Table J - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
31-Dec-22
Popular, Inc.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
2,602
$
-
$
242
$
2,844
$
2,318,869
$
2,321,713
$
242
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
1,425
428
25,116
26,969
4,472,701
4,499,670
25,116
-
Owner occupied
729
245
29,085
30,059
3,048,490
3,078,549
29,085
-
Commercial and industrial
15,996
3,146
40,462
59,604
5,779,596
5,839,200
38,596
1,866
Construction
-
-
-
-
757,984
757,984
-
-
Mortgage
239,057
97,715
600,481
937,253
6,460,218
7,397,471
262,879
337,602
Leasing
11,983
3,563
5,941
21,487
1,564,252
1,585,739
5,941
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
7,106
5,049
11,910
24,065
1,017,805
1,041,870
-
11,910
Home equity lines of credit
413
161
4,110
4,684
67,232
71,916
4,110
-
Personal
15,040
10,219
20,040
45,299
1,778,280
1,823,579
20,040
-
Auto
68,868
19,243
40,978
129,089
3,383,441
3,512,530
40,978
-
Other
487
87
12,690
13,264
134,284
147,548
12,454
236
Total
$
363,706
$
139,856
$
791,055
$
1,294,617
$
30,783,152
$
32,077,769
$
439,441
$
351,614
30-Sep-22
Popular, Inc.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
546
$
-
$
251
$
797
$
2,203,312
$
2,204,109
$
251
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
3,005
925
32,074
36,004
4,481,471
4,517,475
32,074
-
Owner occupied
10,992
12,940
28,985
52,917
3,013,631
3,066,548
28,985
-
Commercial and industrial
8,029
3,283
43,806
55,118
5,523,609
5,578,727