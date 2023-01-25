CANFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FMNB) reported today net income of $13.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $0.18 for the same period in 2021. Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 included pretax items of $584,000 for merger related costs and combined net losses of $338,000 on the sale of securities and the sale of other assets. Excluding these items (non-GAAP), net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, would have been $14.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, totaled $60.6 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $51.8 million, or $1.77 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Results for the year ended December 31, 2022, included pre-tax items for acquisition costs of $4.1 million, security losses of $454,000, $8.4 million in other noninterest income for the proceeds of a legal settlement, a $6.0 million charitable contribution to the Farmers Charitable Foundation, $2.1 million in legal expenses associated with the legal settlement and gains of $19,000 on the sale of assets. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, excluding these items (non-GAAP), was $64.0 million, or $1.89 per share.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, "2022 was a strong year for Farmers as we produced record net income, which drove strong returns on assets, equity, and tangible equity. In addition, we successfully integrated the 2021 Cortland Bancorp acquisition, focused on completing the 2023 Emclaire Financial Corp. acquisition, and enhanced our leadership team and board. With the January 2023 completion of the Emclaire Financial Corp. acquisition, we have expanded our presence throughout Pennsylvania and significantly increased our scale with over $5.0 billion in bank assets and $3.0 billion in wealth assets. I believe Farmers is well positioned to navigate an increasingly difficult economic and interest rate environment as a result of our strong asset quality and capital levels, experienced leadership team, and dedication to provide our communities with exceptional financial products and services."

On March 23, 2022, Farmers entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Emclaire Financial Corp. (formerly NASDAQ: EMCF), a Pennsylvania corporation ("Emclaire"), and the parent company of The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton ("Emlenton"). On July 20, 2022, the transaction received the approval of Emclaire's shareholders and on December 2, 2022, the transaction received regulatory approval. The transaction closed on January 1, 2023. Emclaire operated 19 branches in ten counties throughout western Pennsylvania and as of December 31, 2022, had total assets of $1.02 billion, gross loans of $797.3 million and deposits of $874.6 million.

Balance Sheet

Total assets declined to $4.08 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $4.12 billion at September 30, 2022. Gross loans (excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans) increased by $5.2 million to $2.40 billion at December 30, 2022 from the prior quarter.

Securities available for sale decreased $27.1 million to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2022 from $1.30 billion at September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by runoff and the sale of securities during the quarter offset by improvement in the gross unrealized loss. The gross unrealized loss at December 31, 2022 was $266.5 million compared to $290.1 million at September 30, 2022 and a gross unrealized gain of $11.7 million at December 31, 2021. With continued loan growth and the acquisition of Emclaire, the Company plans on allowing the securities portfolio to shrink and provide liquidity. The volatility in the bond market is expected to continue in 2023, which may result in increased volatility in the fair value of the Company's available for sale securities.

Total customer deposits (excluding brokered time deposits) declined to $3.42 billion at December 31, 2022 from $3.52 billion at September 30, 2022. Customer deposit balances at December 31, 2021 were $3.55 billion. Intense competition from both other banks and the treasury market itself drove the decline in deposits. In addition, it appears that some customers are utilizing deposit balances to counter the higher cost of living brought on by the inflationary environment in 2022. The Company expects competition for deposits to remain highly elevated for the foreseeable future which will continue to increase funding costs.

Total stockholders' equity increased to $292.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $265.6 million at September 30, 2022 but has declined from $472.4 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity since December 31, 2021 has primarily been due to the decline in accumulated other comprehensive income associated with the rapid increase in U.S. treasury rates in 2022 which has had a negative effect on the value of the Company's available for sale securities, and in turn, the dollar amount that flows through accumulated other comprehensive income. The Company's tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $5.60 at December 31, 2022 compared to $4.79 at September 30, 2022, and $10.91 at December 31, 2021.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans (NPLs) were $14.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $16.2 million at December 31, 2021. The NPL to loans ratio was 0.62% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.69% at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to assets has also declined from 0.39% at December 31, 2021 to 0.36% at December 31, 2022. Early stage delinquencies, defined as 30-89 days delinquent, were $9.6 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 compared to $8.9 million, or 0.38% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $416,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Cortland Bancorp and recorded a $4.9 million provision for credit losses related to the acquisition which accounts for the majority of the difference in provision costs between the 4th quarter of 2022 and the 4th quarter of 2021. The Company experienced net charge-offs of $570,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $313,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans was 10 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 6 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 1.12% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.26% at December 31, 2021. The low level of charge-off activity over the last several years continues to result in less allowance for credit losses being required.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin was 2.99% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.21% for the third quarter of 2022 and 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decline in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021 was caused by a rapid increase in deposit rates due to intense competition for deposits, the continued Federal Reserve rate hiking cycle and runoff of deposit balances which are being replaced by much costlier wholesale funding. Loans continue to reprice higher but cannot keep up with the increase in funding costs. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion and PPP interest and fees, the net interest margin (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.96% compared to 3.18% for the third quarter of 2022 and 3.21% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income decreased to $29.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $29.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to net interest margin compression discussed above offset somewhat by larger average assets. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $979,000 in interest and fees associated with PPP loans compared to $10,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $1.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2022. The primary reason for the decline was a drop of $1.5 million in the net gains on the sale of loans. This drop was caused by lower mortgage production compared to the prior year due to the dramatic increase in interest rates in 2022 and a lower saleable mix. Bank owned life insurance increased $176,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to a death benefit of $184,000 received in the fourth quarter of 2022. Insurance commissions increased to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $706,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. This business exhibited strong growth throughout 2022. Security losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $366,000 compared to security gains of $25,000 for the same period in 2021. The Company used the proceeds from the sales to pay down wholesale borrowings.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense decreased to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $27.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the merger costs of $6.5 million incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to merger costs of $584,000 incurred in the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, the Company incurred $1.8 million of expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 for prepayment penalties on FHLB advances. There were no prepayment penalties in the fourth quarter of 2022. Offsetting these decreases were increases in salaries and employee benefits primarily related to increased healthcare costs, increased occupancy and equipment expense and increased FDIC insurance expense.

Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Highlights (Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Percent 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Change Total interest income $ 38,111 $ 36,410 $ 34,286 $ 33,279 $ 31,685 $ 142,086 $ 116,459 22.0 % Total interest expense 8,679 4,629 2,575 2,037 1,986 17,920 8,469 111.6 % Net interest income 29,432 31,781 31,711 31,242 29,699 124,166 107,990 15.0 % Provision (credit) for credit losses 416 448 616 (358 ) 5,366 1,122 4,893 -77.1 % Noninterest income 8,200 8,827 9,477 17,698 9,538 44,202 38,193 15.7 % Acquisition related costs 584 872 674 1,940 6,521 4,070 7,109 -42.7 % Other expense 20,511 20,527 20,787 28,516 21,140 90,341 72,067 25.4 % Income before income taxes 16,121 18,761 19,111 18,842 6,210 72,835 62,114 17.3 % Income taxes 2,765 3,315 3,160 2,998 508 12,238 10,270 19.2 % Net income $ 13,356 $ 15,446 $ 15,951 $ 15,844 $ 5,702 $ 60,597 $ 51,844 16.9 % Average diluted shares outstanding 33,962 33,932 33,923 33,937 32,074 33,929 29,280 Basic earnings per share 0.39 0.46 0.47 0.47 0.18 1.79 1.78 Diluted earnings per share 0.39 0.46 0.47 0.47 0.18 1.79 1.77 Cash dividends per share 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.14 0.65 0.47 Performance Ratios Net Interest Margin (Annualized) 2.99 % 3.21 % 3.25 % 3.27 % 3.33 % 3.18 % 3.45 % Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis) 52.59 % 50.55 % 49.95 % 61.36 % 63.61 % 53.68 % 51.13 % Return on Average Assets (Annualized) 1.31 % 1.48 % 1.54 % 1.52 % 0.58 % 1.46 % 1.52 % Return on Average Equity (Annualized) 20.16 % 18.71 % 17.97 % 13.89 % 5.24 % 17.24 % 13.64 % Dividends to Net Income 43.10 % 35.06 % 33.95 % 34.18 % 82.99 % 36.31 % 27.11 % Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP) Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.32 % 1.52 % 1.57 % 1.55 % 0.60 % 1.50 % 1.55 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 32.81 % 27.06 % 25.23 % 17.92 % 6.57 % 24.31 % 16.13 %

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,551 $ 79,981 $ 65,458 $ 137,627 $ 112,790 Securities available for sale 1,268,025 1,295,133 1,361,682 1,463,626 1,427,677 Other investments 33,444 34,399 34,451 34,019 30,459 Loans held for sale 858 2,142 2,714 1,904 4,545 Loans 2,404,750 2,399,981 2,374,485 2,304,971 2,331,082 Less allowance for credit losses 26,978 27,282 27,454 27,015 29,386 Net Loans 2,377,772 2,372,699 2,347,031 2,277,956 2,301,696 Other assets 326,550 335,668 303,028 290,723 265,582 Total Assets $ 4,082,200 $ 4,120,022 $ 4,114,364 $ 4,205,855 $ 4,142,749 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 896,957 $ 934,638 $ 983,713 $ 963,143 $ 916,237 Interest-bearing 2,526,760 2,590,054 2,586,829 2,690,668 2,630,998 Brokered time deposits 138,051 42,459 54,996 40,000 0 Total deposits 3,561,768 3,567,151 3,625,538 3,693,811 3,547,235 Other interest-bearing liabilities 183,211 243,098 137,985 87,872 87,758 Other liabilities 44,926 44,154 29,392 30,286 35,324 Total liabilities 3,789,905 3,854,403 3,792,915 3,811,969 3,670,317 Stockholders' Equity 292,295 265,619 321,449 393,886 472,432 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,082,200 $ 4,120,022 $ 4,114,364 $ 4,205,855 $ 4,142,749 Period-end shares outstanding 34,055 34,060 34,032 34,008 33,898 Book value per share $ 8.58 $ 7.80 $ 9.45 $ 11.58 $ 13.94 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)* 5.60 4.79 6.46 8.58 10.91 * Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by outstanding shares Capital and Liquidity Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a) 13.61 % 13.36 % 13.30 % 13.31 % 13.16 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 17.66 % 17.44 % 17.46 % 17.59 % 17.60 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 14.22 % 13.97 % 13.92 % 13.95 % 13.82 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a) 9.84 % 10.24 % 9.56 % 9.56 % 10.12 % Equity to Asset Ratio 7.16 % 6.45 % 7.81 % 9.37 % 11.40 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b) 4.79 % 4.06 % 5.47 % 7.11 % 9.15 % Net Loans to Assets 58.25 % 57.59 % 57.04 % 54.16 % 55.56 % Loans to Deposits 67.52 % 67.28 % 65.49 % 62.40 % 65.72 % Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 14,803 $ 12,976 $ 14,107 $ 14,046 $ 16,195 Non-performing assets 14,876 13,042 14,107 14,046 16,195 Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent 9,605 6,659 8,716 7,304 8,891 Charged-off loans 754 783 177 1,590 470 Recoveries 184 178 135 149 157 Net Charge-offs 570 605 42 1,441 313 Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans Outstanding 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.01 % 0.25 % 0.06 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.26 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.62 % 0.54 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.69 % Allowance to Non-performing Loans 182.25 % 210.25 % 194.61 % 192.33 % 181.45 % Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.36 % 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.33 % 0.39 % (a) December 31, 2022 ratio is estimated (b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below

For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, End of Period Loan Balances 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Commercial real estate $ 1,028,050 $ 1,028,484 $ 1,040,243 $ 1,000,972 $ 1,011,891 Commercial 293,643 296,932 285,981 298,903 313,836 Residential real estate 475,791 474,014 464,489 455,501 453,635 HELOC 132,179 132,267 129,392 128,221 127,433 Consumer 221,260 222,706 218,219 192,586 189,522 Agricultural loans 246,937 239,081 230,477 224,845 232,365 Total, excluding net deferred loan costs $ 2,397,860 $ 2,393,484 $ 2,368,801 $ 2,301,028 $ 2,328,682

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Noninterest Income 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,203 $ 1,229 $ 1,139 $ 1,145 $ 1,138 $ 4,716 $ 3,660 Bank owned life insurance income, including death benefits 590 406 405 409 414 1,810 1,338 Trust fees 2,373 2,370 2,376 2,519 2,509 9,638 9,438 Insurance agency commissions 1,133 1,136 1,086 1,047 706 4,402 3,456 Security gains (losses), including fair value changes for equity securities (366 ) (17 ) (60 ) (11 ) 25 (454 ) 1,004 Retirement plan consulting fees 337 332 323 397 378 1,389 1,421 Investment commissions 508 424 557 694 611 2,183 2,276 Net gains on sale of loans 242 326 365 1,129 1,728 2,062 8,285 Other mortgage banking fee income (loss), net 98 94 39 60 2 291 (136 ) Debit card and EFT fees 1,407 1,463 1,528 1,416 1,424 5,814 5,144 Other noninterest income 675 1,064 1,719 8,893 603 12,351 2,307 Total Noninterest Income $ 8,200 $ 8,827 $ 9,477 $ 17,698 $ 9,538 $ 44,202 $ 38,193 For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Noninterest Expense 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,385 $ 10,724 $ 11,073 $ 11,831 $ 10,230 $ 45,013 $ 39,393 Occupancy and equipment 2,753 3,028 2,918 2,680 2,422 11,379 8,486 FDIC insurance and state and local taxes 1,010 1,017 979 945 772 3,951 2,859 Professional fees 938 985 1,056 3,135 1,296 6,114 4,191 Merger related costs 584 872 674 1,940 6,521 4,070 7,109 Advertising 472 596 487 392 776 1,947 1,859 Intangible amortization 702 432 419 420 414 1,973 1,362 Core processing charges 742 738 1,123 745 880 3,348 3,198 Other noninterest expenses 2,509 3,007 2,732 8,368 4,350 16,616 10,719 Total Noninterest Expense $ 21,095 $ 21,399 $ 21,461 $ 30,456 $ 27,661 $ 94,411 $ 79,176

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 AVERAGE YIELD/ AVERAGE YIELD/ BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $ 2,394,872 $ 29,092 4.86 % $ 2,187,770 $ 24,946 4.52 % Taxable securities 1,105,545 5,556 2.01 892,563 3,948 1.75 Tax-exempt securities (2) 453,917 3,580 3.15 410,016 3,397 3.29 Other investments 33,901 326 3.85 26,475 142 2.13 Federal funds sold and other 59,108 336 2.27 114,496 39 0.14 Total earning assets 4,047,343 38,890 3.84 3,631,320 32,472 3.55 Nonearning assets 33,154 248,581 Total assets $ 4,080,497 $ 3,879,901 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $ 370,914 $ 1,261 1.36 % $ 379,786 $ 697 0.73 % Brokered time deposits 115,021 1,034 3.60 0 0 0.00 Savings deposits 871,584 879 0.40 736,732 202 0.11 Demand deposits - interest bearing 1,301,475 3,805 1.17 1,367,921 475 0.14 Short term borrowings 85,641 777 3.63 0 2 0.00 Long term borrowings 88,138 922 4.18 80,799 610 3.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,832,773 8,678 1.23 $ 2,565,238 1,986 0.31 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits - noninterest bearing 938,881 851,130 Other liabilities 43,904 31,824 Stockholders' equity 264,939 431,709 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,080,497 $ 3,879,901 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 30,212 2.61 % $ 30,486 3.24 % Net interest margin 2.99 % 3.33 % (1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2022, adjustments of $72 thousand and $707 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2021, adjustments of $86 thousand and $701 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances. Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 AVERAGE YIELD/ AVERAGE YIELD/ BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $ 2,358,724 $ 108,100 4.58 % $ 2,041,347 $ 95,180 4.66 % Taxable securities 1,081,966 20,843 1.93 617,475 11,399 1.85 Tax-exempt securities (2) 465,855 14,952 3.21 348,627 12,027 3.45 Other investments 33,153 871 2.63 21,912 498 2.27 Federal funds sold and other 76,253 684 0.90 180,718 200 0.11 Total earning assets 4,015,951 145,450 3.62 3,210,079 119,304 3.72 Nonearning assets 128,757 195,805 Total assets $ 4,144,708 $ 3,405,884 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $ 360,687 $ 3,044 0.84 % $ 393,039 $ 3,652 0.93 % Brokered time deposits 56,965 1,240 2.18 11,737 75 0.64 Savings deposits 846,418 1,352 0.16 569,179 712 0.13 Demand deposits - interest bearing 1,392,058 7,449 0.54 1,240,014 2,336 0.19 Short term borrowings 55,668 1,408 2.53 3,957 7 0.28 Long term borrowings 87,972 3,427 3.90 70,057 1,687 2.40 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,799,768 17,920 0.64 $ 2,287,983 8,469 0.37 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 959,294 $ 714,978 Other liabilities 34,180 23,498 Stockholders' equity 351,466 379,425 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,144,708 $ 3,405,884 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 127,530 2.98 % $ 110,835 3.35 % Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.45 % (1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2022, adjustments of $310 thousand and $3.1 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2021, adjustments of $360 thousand and $2.5 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Assets $ 4,082,200 $ 4,120,022 $ 4,114,364 $ 4,205,855 $ 4,142,749 $ 4,082,200 $ 4,142,749 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 101,666 102,368 101,767 102,187 102,606 101,666 102,606 Tangible Assets $ 3,980,534 $ 4,017,654 $ 4,012,597 $ 4,103,668 $ 4,040,143 $ 3,980,534 $ 4,040,143 Average Assets 4,144,708 4,164,855 4,155,719 4,178,618 3,879,901 4,144,708 3,405,884 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 102,126 101,981 102,042 102,462 84,580 102,151 58,111 Average Tangible Assets $ 4,042,582 $ 4,062,874 $ 4,053,677 $ 4,076,156 $ 3,795,321 $ 4,042,557 $ 3,347,773 Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Stockholders' Equity $ 292,295 $ 265,619 $ 321,449 $ 393,886 $ 472,432 $ 292,295 $ 472,432 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 101,666 102,368 101,767 102,187 102,606 101,666 102,606 Tangible Common Equity $ 190,629 $ 163,251 $ 219,682 $ 291,699 $ 369,826 $ 190,629 $ 369,826 Average Stockholders' Equity 264,939 330,300 354,981 456,206 431,709 351,466 379,425 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 102,126 101,981 102,042 102,462 84,580 102,151 58,111 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 162,813 $ 228,319 $ 252,939 $ 353,744 $ 347,129 $ 249,315 $ 321,314 Reconciliation of Net Income, Less Merger and Certain Items For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 13,356 $ 15,446 $ 15,951 $ 15,844 $ 5,702 $ 60,597 $ 51,844 Acquisition related costs - after tax 475 711 564 1,540 5,232 3,290 5,731 Acquisition related provision - after tax 0 0 0 0 3,846 0 3,846 Lawsuit settlement income - after tax 0 0 0 (6,616 ) 0 (6,616 ) 0 Lawsuit settlement contingent legal expense - after tax 0 0 0 1,639 0 1,639 0 Charitable donation - after tax 0 0 0 4,740 0 4,740 0 FHLB prepayment penalties - after tax 0 0 0 0 1,425 0 1,682 Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales - after tax 268 4 (25 ) 97 134 344 (598 ) Gain on sale of credit card portfolio - after tax 0 0 0 0 (189 ) 0 (189 ) Net income - Adjusted $ 14,099 $ 16,161 $ 16,490 $ 17,244 $ 16,150 $ 63,994 $ 62,316 Diluted EPS excluding merger and one-time items $ 0.42 $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.89 $ 2.13 Return on Average Assets excluding merger and certain items (Annualized) 1.36 % 1.55 % 1.59 % 1.65 % 1.65 % 1.54 % 1.83 % Return on Average Equity excluding merger and certain items (Annualized) 21.29 % 19.57 % 18.58 % 15.12 % 14.84 % 18.21 % 16.42 % Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs and certain items (Annualized) 34.64 % 28.31 % 26.08 % 19.50 % 18.46 % 25.67 % 19.39 % Efficiency ratio excluding certain items For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income, tax equated $ 30,212 $ 32,636 $ 32,583 $ 32,100 $ 30,486 $ 127,530 $ 110,835 Noninterest income 8,200 8,827 9,477 17,698 9,538 44,202 38,193 Legal settlement income 0 0 0 (8,375 ) 0 (8,375 ) 0 Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales 338 6 (32 ) 123 170 435 (757 ) Gain on sale of credit card portfolio 0 0 0 0 (239 ) 0 (239 ) Net interest income and noninterest income adjusted 38,750 41,469 42,028 41,546 39,955 163,792 148,032 Noninterest expense less intangible amortization 20,393 20,967 21,042 30,036 27,247 92,438 77,817 Charitable donation 0 0 0 6,000 0 6,000 0 Contingent legal settlement expense 0 0 0 2,075 0 2,075 0 Acquisition related costs 584 872 674 1,940 6,521 4,070 7,109 FHLB prepayment penalties 0 0 0 0 1,804 0 2,129 Noninterest income adjusted 19,809 20,095 20,368 20,021 18,922 80,293 68,579 Efficiency ratio excluding one-time items 51.12 % 48.46 % 48.46 % 48.19 % 47.36 % 49.02 % 46.33 % Net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and PPP interest and fees For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income, tax equated $ 30,212 $ 32,636 $ 32,583 $ 32,100 $ 30,486 $ 127,530 $ 110,835 Acquisition marks 209 246 381 957 496 1,793 932 PPP interest and fees 10 62 634 686 979 1,392 6,621 Adjusted and annualized net interest income 119,972 129,312 126,272 121,828 115,098 124,345 103,283 Average earning assets 4,047,343 4,065,085 4,015,385 3,931,506 3,631,320 4,015,951 3,210,079 Less PPP average balances 485 1,586 16,019 30,003 47,939 11,914 95,226 Adjusted average earning assets 4,046,858 4,063,499 3,999,366 3,901,503 3,583,381 4,004,037 3,114,853 Net interest margin excluding marks and PPP interest and fees 2.96 % 3.18 % 3.16 % 3.12 % 3.21 % 3.11 % 3.32 %

