Southern California Bancorp ("us," "we," "our," or the "Company") (OTC Pink: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the "Bank") today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Southern California Bancorp reported record net income of $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. The Company reported net income of $16.1 million for the full year of 2022, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted share for the full year of 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income of $8.5 million, up $1.5 million, or 22.3% from the prior quarter

of $8.5 million, up $1.5 million, or 22.3% from the prior quarter Diluted earnings per share of $0.46, up $0.08, or 21.1% from the prior quarter

of $0.46, up $0.08, or 21.1% from the prior quarter Net interest margin of 4.62%, compared with 4.32% in the prior quarter; average loan yield of 5.47% compared with 5.09% in the prior quarter

of 4.62%, compared with 4.32% in the prior quarter; average loan yield of 5.47% compared with 5.09% in the prior quarter Efficiency ratio of 51.9%, down 3.6% from the prior quarter

of 51.9%, down 3.6% from the prior quarter Tangible book value per common share ("TBV") (non-GAAP) of $12.32 at December 31, 2022, up $0.57 from $11.75 at September 30, 2022

$12.32 at December 31, 2022, up $0.57 from $11.75 at September 30, 2022 Provision for loan losses of $650 thousand commensurate with loan growth; the provision was $1.3 million in the prior quarter

$650 thousand commensurate with loan growth; the provision was $1.3 million in the prior quarter Total assets of $2.28 billion, relatively flat from September 30, 2022

$2.28 billion, relatively flat from September 30, 2022 Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased to $1.91 billion, up $57.5 million or 3.11% from September 30, 2022

to $1.91 billion, up $57.5 million or 3.11% from September 30, 2022 Nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.002% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

ratio of 0.002% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 Total deposits of $1.93 billion, down $88.2 million or 4.4%, compared to $2.02 billion at September 30, 2022

$1.93 billion, down $88.2 million or 4.4%, compared to $2.02 billion at September 30, 2022 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $923.9 million, representing 47.8% of total deposits, compared to $993.2 million, or 49.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2022

were $923.9 million, representing 47.8% of total deposits, compared to $993.2 million, or 49.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 Cost of deposits was 0.51%, up from 0.25% in the prior quarter

was 0.51%, up from 0.25% in the prior quarter Continued status as "well-capitalized," the highest regulatory capital category

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Net income increased to $16.1 million, up $5.4 million, or 50.5% from the prior year

to $16.1 million, up $5.4 million, or 50.5% from the prior year Diluted earnings per share of $0.88, up $0.16, or 22.2% from the prior year

of $0.88, up $0.16, or 22.2% from the prior year Total loan interest income increased to $86.4 million, up $20.2 million or 30.4% from the prior year

to $86.4 million, up $20.2 million or 30.4% from the prior year Total loan interest income excluding non-Paycheck Protection Program ("non-PPP") loans increased to $84.7 million, up $36.2 million from the prior year

to $84.7 million, up $36.2 million from the prior year Net interest margin of 4.06% for 2022, compared with 3.64% in the prior year; average loan yield was 5.02%, up from 4.88% in the prior year

of 4.06% for 2022, compared with 3.64% in the prior year; average loan yield was 5.02%, up from 4.88% in the prior year Efficiency ratio of 70.0%, down 7.7% from the prior year

of 70.0%, down 7.7% from the prior year Provision for loan losses of $5.5 million commensurate with strong loan growth; the provision was $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021

$5.5 million commensurate with strong loan growth; the provision was $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 Total assets of $2.28 billion, up $22.2 million or 1.0% from December 31, 2021

$2.28 billion, up $22.2 million or 1.0% from December 31, 2021 Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased to $1.91 billion, up $402.1 million from December 31, 2021

to $1.91 billion, up $402.1 million from December 31, 2021 Total deposits of $1.93 billion, down $41.2 million from December 31, 2021

$1.93 billion, down $41.2 million from December 31, 2021 Noninterest bearing demand deposits were $923.9 million, representing 47.8% of total deposits, compared to $986.9 million, or 50.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2021

were $923.9 million, representing 47.8% of total deposits, compared to $986.9 million, or 50.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 Cost of deposits was 0.23%, up from 0.13% in the prior year

"I am pleased to report record net income of $8.5 million for the fourth quarter and record net income of $16.1 million for the full year of 2022," said David Rainer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California. "This outstanding achievement was due to the dedication of our entire team over the past two years in executing the transformation of our commercial banking model, and the expansion of our footprint in Los Angeles and Orange counties, which complemented our established San Diego market. All of which enabled the successful deployment of our excess liquidity into higher yielding assets.

"Our strong financial performance drove a return on average assets of 1.46%, a return on average equity of 13.21%, an efficiency ratio of 51.9%, and the expansion of our net interest margin to 4.62%.

"Our tangible book value per share is now $12.32, an increase of $0.57 in the fourth quarter, which exceeded fourth quarter diluted EPS of $0.46, as our unrealized losses on investment securities through other comprehensive income on our consolidated balance sheet decreased as of December 31, 2022. I note that our strong fourth quarter performance included a $994 thousand pre-tax loss on the sale of $22 million of low-yielding securities, which we sold in order to redeploy the proceeds into higher-yielding securities, which we believe will be accretive to earnings going forward.

"Our loans held for investment grew to $1.90 billion at December 31, 2022, increasing $54.0 million from the previous quarter end and $393.0 million from December 31, 2021. The credit quality of our loan portfolio remains pristine, with zero loan delinquencies of 30 days or more at December 31, 2022, and no charge-offs during the fourth quarter.

"We saw a decrease in total deposits of $88.2 million, or 4.4% in the fourth quarter, which was partly due to a movement into U.S. Treasuries and higher yielding money market funds, and partly seasonal, as many of our clients pay out their yearly bonuses and reposition assets at the end of the calendar year. Deposit costs in the fourth quarter increased to 51 basis points, up from 25 basis points in the prior quarter, as we continue to adjust rates for customers of our relationship-based business banking model to stay competitive in the current market, as well as attract new customers. The overall mix of our total deposits remains very good, with noninterest bearing deposits representing 47.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.

"While we face a challenging and somewhat uncertain economic environment going forward, we continue to believe the Southern California market for small to mid-size business banking offers a significant opportunity for our relationship-based business banking strategy, and we are committed to continue executing that strategy."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results

Net Income

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $8.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. The adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter was $8.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $6.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the fourth quarter was $12.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 14.1% from the prior quarter.

Net income for the full year of 2022 was $16.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.7 million or $0.72 per diluted share for 2021. The operating results of 2022 were partly impacted by including the full year of Bank of Santa Clarita's operating results. The increase in net income in 2022 compared with 2021 was primarily due to a $23.4 million increase in net interest income, which was partially offset by a $10.5 million increase in noninterest expense, and a $4.3 million increase in the provision for loan losses, primarily related to strong loan growth in 2022. The adjusted net income for the full year of 2022 was $20.7 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million or $0.85 per diluted share in the prior year. Pre-tax, pre-provision income for 2022 was $27.4 million, an increase of $12.0 million, or 78.3% compared to pre-tax, pre-provision income of $15.4 million for the full year of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $25.3 million, compared to $23.8 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in total interest and dividend income, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in total interest expense. During the fourth quarter of 2022, loan interest income increased $2.9 million, debt securities income increased $16 thousand, and interest and dividend income from other financial institutions decreased $110 thousand. The increase in interest income was due to a number of factors: a higher average loan balance from organic loan growth; a change in the interest-earning asset mix; and higher yields on interest-earning assets resulting from increases in the target Fed funds rate. Average interest earning assets decreased $15.2 million, the result of an $83.8 million increase in average loans, partially offset by a $35.1 million decrease in average Fed funds sold/resale agreements, $8.3 million decrease in average debt securities, and a $55.7 million decrease in average lower yielding deposits in other financial institutions. The increase in interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits resulting from a 47 basis point increase in the interest-bearing deposit costs.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 4.62%, compared with 4.32% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to a 54 basis point increase in the total interest-earning assets yield resulting from higher market interest rates and a change in the Bank's interest-earning asset mix, partially offset by a 25 basis point increase in the cost of funds. The yield on total earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.14%, compared with 4.60% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.47%, an increase of 38 basis points from 5.09% in the prior quarter.

Cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 56 basis points, an increase from 31 basis points in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the 47 basis points increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with a decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $41.7 million to $970.9 million and represented 48.3% of total average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $1.01 billion and 49.8%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The total cost of deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 51 basis points, up from 25 basis points in the prior quarter.

Average total borrowings increased $3.7 million to $21.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 resulting from an increase of $50.0 million in FHLB borrowings late in the month of December 2022. The average cost of total borrowings was 5.82% for the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 6.06% in the prior quarter.

Net interest income for the full year of 2022 totaled $87.8 million, compared to $64.4 million for the full year of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $25.8 million increase in total interest and dividend income, partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in total interest expense. During the year of 2022, loan interest income excluding PPP loans increased $36.2 million, debt securities income increased $2.9 million and interest and dividend income from other financial institution increased $2.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in loan interest income from PPP loans of $16.0 million. Average interest earning assets increased $391.8 million, the result of a $364.8 million increase in average loans, coupled with a $122.4 million increase in average debt securities, and a $49.6 million increase in average Fed funds sold/resale agreements, which was partially offset by a decrease of $148.4 million in average lower yielding deposits in other financial institutions. The increase in interest expense for the full year of 2022 was due to a $2.5 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin for the full year of 2022 was 4.06%, compared with 3.64% for the full year of 2021. The increase was primarily related to a 50 basis point increase in the total interest-earning assets yield resulting from higher market interest rates and a change in the Bank's interest-earning asset mix, partially offset by a 9 basis point increase in the cost of funds. The yield on total earning assets for the full year of 2022 was 4.33%, compared with 3.83% for the full year of 2021. The yield on average total loans was 5.02%, an increase of 14 basis points from 4.88% for the full year of 2021.

Cost of funds for the full year of 2022 was 29 basis points, an increase from 20 basis points for the full year of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by a 21 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, and a 296 basis point increase in total borrowings cost, partially offset by an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $223.0 million to $1.01 billion and represented 50.1% of total average deposits for the full year of 2022, compared with $783.8 million and 48.6% for the full year of 2021. The total cost of deposits was 23 basis points, up 10 basis points from the prior year.

Average total borrowings decreased $22.8 million to $19.9 million for the full year of 2022 resulting from the payoffs of FHLB advances and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") borrowings in 2021, and the early extinguishment of certain trust preferred securities ("TruPS") in 2022. The average cost of total borrowings was 6.03% for the full year of 2022, up from 3.07% in the prior year.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $650 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $5.5 million for the full year of 2022, primarily related to organic loan growth, as compared to the loan loss provision of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $1.2 million for the full year of 2021. The Company's management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn and believes it is appropriately provisioned for the current environment.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $188 thousand, a decrease of $170 thousand compared to total noninterest income of $358 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a $994 thousand pre-tax loss on sale of debt securities, for which there was no comparable transaction in the third quarter of 2022; however, in the third quarter of 2022 the Company recorded a $768 thousand loss on sale of a building and related fixed assets. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a gain on sale of $293 thousand on the sale of $5.1 million of SBA 7A loans, an increase of $53 thousand from $3.7 million in SBA 7A sales in the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income for the full year of 2022 was $3.7 million, compared with total noninterest income of $4.5 million for the full year of 2021. The decrease in total noninterest income in 2022 was primarily due to the $994 thousand loss on sale of debt securities and the $764 thousand loss on the sale of a building and related fixed assets, partially offset by the $704 thousand increase in income from bank-owned life insurance and the $429 thousand increase in gain on loan sale. Additionally, in 2021 the Company recorded a gain on branch sale of $726 thousand, for which there was no corresponding transaction in 2022. The $429 thousand increase in gain on loan sale was primarily due to the SBA 7A loan sales during 2022. In 2022, the Company recorded a gain on sale of $1.3 million on the sale of $20.0 million of SBA 7A loans and $360 thousand of non-SBA loans, compared with a gain on sale of $920 thousand on two acquired non-SBA loans in 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $13.2 million, a decrease of $198 thousand from total noninterest expense of $13.4 million in the prior quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2022, salaries and employee benefits decreased by $244 thousand, occupancy and equipment expenses decreased by $152 thousand, legal, audit and professional fees decreased by $398 thousand and other expense decreased by $185 thousand. There was no loss contingency expense in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to a $975 thousand net recovery in the third quarter of 2022.

The $244 thousand decrease in salaries and benefits was due primarily to a decrease in bonus and incentives expense, coupled with lower employer taxes, partially offset by a decrease in the deferred loan origination costs resulting from slower loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022. The $152 thousand decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses was due primarily to the additional rent expenses incurred for the temporary spaces in multiple locations in the third quarter of 2022. The $398 thousand decrease in legal, audit and professional fees was due primarily to a $250 thousand decrease in legal fees related to the recent settlement of litigation. The $185 thousand decrease in other expense was due primarily to a lower provision for unfunded loan commitments of $160 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total unfunded loan commitments increased $23.7 million to $601.1 million at December 31, 2022 from $577.4 million at September 30, 2022.

Efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 51.9%, compared to 55.5% in the prior quarter. Adjusted efficiency ratio was 51.9%, compared to 60.0% in the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense for the full year of 2022 was $64.0 million, an increase of $10.5 million compared with $53.5 million for the full year of 2021. The increase was largely due to a net loss contingency expense of $5.5 million recorded in 2022, for which there was no corresponding expense in 2021. Additionally, salaries and employee benefits increased by $2.2 million, occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $688 thousand, data processing increased by $498 thousand, legal audit and professional expenses increased by $919 thousand, regulatory assessments increased by $560 thousand, director and shareholder expenses increased by $310 thousand and other expense increased by $1.0 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in merger and related expenses of $1.3 million in 2022 compared with 2021.

The $2.2 million increase in salaries and benefits was due primarily to the full year impact of the Bank of Santa Clarita acquisition and the expansion of the Company's commercial banking strategy into Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura counties in late 2021 and early 2022, which was partially offset by an increase in deferred loan origination costs resulting from strong loan growth during 2022 and a decrease in stock compensation expense resulting from forfeitures and accelerated stock compensation expenses recorded in 2021 related to a preexisting employment contract for which there was no corresponding expense in 2022. The $688 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment expenses was due primarily to an increase in lease expenses resulting from new and renewed leases, and an increase in depreciation and maintenance expense related to new leased locations. The $498 thousand increase in data processing was due primarily to higher software amortization for new and upgraded technology. The $560 thousand in regulatory assessments was due primarily from the increase in the total assets from organic growth and the Bank of Santa Clarita acquisition. The $310 thousand increase in director and shareholder expenses was due primarily to the increase in directors' stock compensation expense resulting from a change in the directors compensation program approved in early 2022. The $1.0 million increase in other expense was primarily due to an increase in sundry losses of $235 thousand related to an increase in customer fraud activities, an increase in insurance expense of $140 thousand and an increase in travel expense of $101 thousand. Other expense also included a $347 thousand loss on an early extinguishment of debt acquired from CalWest Bancorp, for which there was no corresponding transaction in the prior year.

Efficiency ratio for the full year of 2022 was 70.0%, compared to 77.7% in 2021. Adjusted efficiency ratio was 62.9%, compared to 74.1% in 2021.

Income Tax

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $3.1 million, compared with $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The effective rate was 26.9% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 26.6% for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2022 the Company's income tax expense was $5.9 million, compared with $3.5 million for the full year of 2021. The effective rate was 26.7% for 2022 and 24.5% for 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate for the full year of 2022 was primarily attributable to the impact of the vesting and exercise of equity awards combined with changes in the Company's stock price over time.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $2.28 billion, a decrease of $28.3 million or 1.2% from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $22.2 million or 1.0% from December 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily related to a $70.4 million decrease in lower yielding cash and cash equivalents and $11.9 million decrease in securities available-for-sale, partially offset by an increase of $57.5 million in total loans.

The increase in total assets from December 31, 2021 was primarily related to a $402.1 million increase in total loans, a $57.0 million increase in securities available-for-sale, and a $53.9 million increase in securities held-to-maturity, partially offset by a $493.2 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $1.90 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.84 billion and $1.50 billion at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's loans held for investment had net organic growth of $54.0 million or 2.9%, net of total loan principal payoffs of approximately $45.9 million. Total loans secured by real estate decreased by $17.9 million, construction and land development loans increased by $61.3 million and commercial and industrial loans increased by $10.5 million. The Company had $9.0 million in SBA 7A loans held for sale at December 31, 2022, compared with $5.5 million at September 30, 2022; most of these loans are expected to be sold in the secondary market in the first quarter of 2023.

For the full year of 2022, the Company's loans held for investment had net organic growth of $393.0 million, or 26.1%, net of total loan principal payoffs of approximately $334.2 million. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $245.0 million, and construction and land development loans increased by $161.4 million. Total commercial and industrial loans decreased by $17.4 million, which included $55.2 million in PPP loans that received SBA forgiveness or pay downs.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2022 were $1.93 billion, a decrease of $88.2 million from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $41.2 million from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at December 31, 2022 were $923.9 million, or 47.8% of total deposits, compared to $993.2 million and $986.9 million, or 49.2% and 50.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets decreased to $41 thousand, or 0.002% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared with $48 thousand, or 0.002% of total assets at September 30, 2022, and $809 thousand or 0.04% of total assets at December 31, 2021. The decrease from December 31, 2021 was due primarily to $721 thousand in payoffs, note sale and charge-offs, partially offset by $9 thousand from one loan downgraded to nonaccrual during the year.

The Company had no loans over 90 days past due that were accruing interest at December 31, 2022. For the full year of 2022, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $8 thousand.

There were no loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due) at December 31, 2022, compared to $69 thousand and $1.0 million at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

The allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") was $17.1 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $16.4 million and $11.7 million at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The ALLL to total loans was 0.90% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.89% and 0.77% at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans was 0.90%, 0.89% and 0.81% at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The net carrying value of acquired loans totaled $274.2 million and included a remaining net discount of $1.8 million at December 31, 2022.

Capital

Tangible book value per common share at December 31, 2022, was $12.32, compared with $11.75 and $11.73 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Tangible book value was impacted in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 by other comprehensive losses related to unrealized losses, net of taxes, on securities available-for-sale, the balance of which was $6.4 million at December 31, 2022, $8.3 million at September 30, 2022, and $38 thousand at December 31, 2021.

The Bank's leverage capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were 10.62% and 11.97%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

ABOUT BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP

Southern California Bancorp (OTC Pink: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. Bank of Southern California, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Bank of Southern California, N.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small- to medium-sized businesses through its 13 branch offices serving San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The Bank's solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at www.banksocal.com.

Southern California Bancorp's common stock is traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc. Pink Open Market under the symbol "BCAL." For more information, please visit banksocal.com or call (844) BNK-SOCAL.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 EARNINGS ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Net interest income $ 25,269 $ 23,786 $ 20,333 $ 87,786 $ 64,411 Provision for loan losses $ 650 $ 1,300 $ 1200 $ 5,450 $ 1,200 Noninterest income $ 188 $ 358 $ 526 $ 3,675 $ 4,514 Noninterest expense $ 13,212 $ 13,410 $ 14,866 $ 64,028 $ 53,539 Income tax expense $ 3,121 $ 2,505 $ 1,418 $ 5,870 $ 3,477 Net income $ 8,474 $ 6,929 $ 3,375 $ 16,113 $ 10,709 Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 12,245 $ 10,734 $ 5,993 $ 27,433 $ 15,386 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 12,237 $ 9,651 $ 6,962 $ 33,910 $ 17,836 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.38 $ 0.19 $ 0.88 $ 0.72 Ending shares outstanding 17,940,283 17,863,525 17,707,737 17,940,283 17,707,737 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.46 % 1.18 % 0.58 % 0.70 % 0.57 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.45 % 1.05 % 0.71 % 0.90 % 0.68 % Return on average common equity 13.21 % 11.02 % 5.47 % 6.44 % 5.60 % Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 13.20 % 9.80 % 6.66 % 8.28 % 6.64 % Yield on total loans 5.47 % 5.09 % 5.49 % 5.02 % 4.88 % Yield on interest earning assets 5.14 % 4.60 % 3.89 % 4.33 % 3.83 % Cost of deposits 0.51 % 0.25 % 0.09 % 0.23 % 0.13 % Cost of funds 0.56 % 0.31 % 0.15 % 0.29 % 0.20 % Net interest margin 4.62 % 4.32 % 3.74 % 4.06 % 3.64 % Efficiency ratio (1) 51.9 % 55.5 % 71.3 % 70.0 % 77.7 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 51.9 % 60.0 % 66.6 % 62.9 % 74.1 % As of CAPITAL December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.85 % 9.24 % 9.35 % Book value (BV) per common share $ 14.51 $ 13.96 $ 13.92 Tangible BV per common share (1) $ 12.32 $ 11.75 $ 11.73 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 17,099 $ 16,436 $ 11,657 ALLL to total loans 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.77 % ALLL to total loans (excl PPP) 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.81 % Nonperforming loans $ 41 $ 48 $ 809 Other real estate owned $ - $ - $ - Nonperforming assets to total assets - % - % 0.04 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,906,800 $ 1,849,290 $ 1,504,748 Total assets $ 2,282,049 $ 2,310,329 $ 2,259,866 Deposits $ 1,931,905 $ 2,020,079 $ 1,973,098 Loans to deposits 98.7 % 91.5 % 76.3 % Shareholders' equity $ 260,356 $ 249,432 $ 246,528

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See - GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS ($ in thousands) Cash and due from banks $ 60,295 $ 29,167 $ 22,435 Federal funds sold & interest-bearing balances 26,465 128,025 557,571 Total cash and cash equivalents 86,760 157,192 580,006 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 112,580 124,524 55,567 Securities held-to-maturity, at cost 53,946 54,027 - Loans held for sale 9,027 5,495 - Loans held for investment: Construction & land development 239,067 177,796 77,629 1-4 family residential 144,322 143,764 133,994 Multifamily 218,606 202,415 175,751 Other commercial real estate 958,676 993,344 766,824 Commercial & industrial 331,644 321,192 349,022 Other consumer 5,458 5,284 1,528 Total loans held for investment 1,897,773 1,843,795 1,504,748 Allowance for loan losses (17,099 ) (16,436 ) (11,657 ) Total loans held for investment, net 1,880,674 1,827,359 1,493,091 Restricted stock at cost 14,543 14,516 12,493 Premises and equipment 14,334 14,506 19,639 Right of use asset 8,607 9,267 8,069 Goodwill 37,803 37,803 36,784 Core deposit intangible 1,584 1,724 2,022 Bank owned life insurance 37,972 37,751 37,849 Deferred taxes, net 10,699 11,993 5,069 Accrued interest and other assets 13,520 14,172 9,277 Total Assets $ 2,282,049 $ 2,310,329 $ 2,259,866 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 923,899 $ 993,232 $ 986,935 Interest bearing NOW accounts 209,625 226,575 193,525 Money market and savings accounts 668,602 689,284 690,348 Time deposits 129,779 110,988 102,290 Total deposits 1,931,905 2,020,079 1,973,098 Borrowings 67,770 17,747 20,409 Operating lease liability 11,055 11,731 9,002 Accrued interest and other liabilities 10,963 11,340 10,829 Total liabilities 2,021,693 2,060,897 2,013,338 Total shareholders' equity 260,356 249,432 246,528 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,282,049 $ 2,310,329 $ 2,259,866

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 25,781 $ 22,907 $ 20,568 $ 86,366 $ 66,213 Interest on debt securities 1,135 1,119 139 3,385 455 Interest and dividends from other institutions 1,227 1,337 407 3,824 1,105 Total interest and dividend income 28,143 25,363 21,114 93,575 67,773 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts 2,096 1,151 320 3,793 1,320 Interest on time deposits 463 155 133 797 734 Interest on borrowings 315 271 328 1,199 1,308 Total interest expense 2,874 1,577 781 5,789 3,362 Net interest income 25,269 23,786 20,333 87,786 64,411 Provision for loan losses 650 1,300 1,200 5,450 1,200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,619 22,486 19,133 82,336 63,211 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 456 468 500 1,796 1,601 Gain on sale of loans 293 240 - 1,349 920 Bank owned life insurance income 221 222 219 1,490 786 Servicing and related income on loans 53 45 9 192 116 (Loss) gain on sale of debt securities (994 ) - (9 ) (994 ) 46 Loss on sale of building and related fixed assets - (768 ) - (768 ) (4 ) (Loss) gain on branch sale - - (291 ) - 726 Other charges and fees 159 151 98 610 323 Total noninterest income 188 358 526 3,675 4,514 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 8,634 8,878 9,158 37,069 34,883 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,458 1,610 1,350 6,210 5,522 Data processing 1,089 1,008 1,737 4,609 4,111 Legal, audit and professional 487 885 463 2,597 1,678 Regulatory assessments 345 445 433 1,550 990 Director and shareholder expenses 219 311 183 946 636 Merger and related (income) expenses (8 ) 117 969 1,177 2,450 Core deposit intangible amortization 141 99 100 438 364 Loss contingency (recovery) expense - (975 ) - 5,525 - Other expense 847 1,032 473 3,907 2,905 Total noninterest expense 13,212 13,410 14,866 64,028 53,539 Income before income tax expense 11,595 9,434 4,793 21,983 14,186 Income tax expense 3,121 2,505 1,418 5,870 3,477 Net income $ 8,474 $ 6,929 $ 3,375 $ 16,113 $ 10,709 Net income per share - basic $ 0.47 $ 0.39 $ 0.19 $ 0.90 $ 0.74 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.38 $ 0.19 $ 0.88 $ 0.72 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 12,245 $ 10,734 $ 5,993 $ 27,433 $ 15,386 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 12,237 $ 9,651 $ 6,962 $ 33,910 $ 17,836

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See - GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Assets ($ in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Total non-PPP loans $ 1,866,708 $ 25,755 5.47 % $ 1,782,074 $ 22,879 5.09 % $ 1,366,240 $ 15,772 4.58 % Total PPP loans 3,997 26 2.58 % 4,788 28 2.32 % 120,481 4,796 15.79 % Total loans 1,870,705 25,781 5.47 % 1,786,862 22,907 5.09 % 1,486,721 20,568 5.49 % Debt securities 175,371 1,135 2.57 % 183,636 1,119 2.42 % 43,192 139 1.28 % Deposits in other financial institutions 40,781 347 3.38 % 96,504 528 2.17 % 594,957 211 0.14 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 68,437 637 3.69 % 103,515 598 2.29 % 17,573 6 0.14 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 14,883 243 6.48 % 14,855 211 5.64 % 12,928 190 5.83 % Total interest-earning assets 2,170,177 28,143 5.14 % 2,185,372 25,363 4.60 % 2,155,371 21,114 3.89 % Total non-interest-earning assets 139,205 141,467 138,006 Total assets $ 2,309,382 $ 2,326,839 $ 2,293,377 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 215,272 $ 121 0.22 % $ 226,394 $ 54 0.09 % $ 186,207 $ 100 0.21 % Money market and savings accounts 700,544 1,975 1.12 % 699,276 1,097 0.62 % 694,506 220 0.13 % Time deposits 123,524 463 1.49 % 95,028 155 0.65 % 109,745 133 0.48 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,039,340 2,559 0.98 % 1,020,698 1,306 0.51 % 990,458 453 0.18 % Borrowings: FHLB advances 3,696 44 4.72 % - - - % 6,652 25 1.49 % Subordinated debt 17,759 271 6.05 % 17,735 271 6.06 % 17,664 271 6.09 % TruPS - - - % - - - % 2,730 32 4.65 % Total borrowings 21,455 315 5.82 % 17,735 271 6.06 % 27,046 328 4.81 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,060,795 2,874 1.07 % 1,038,433 1,577 0.60 % 1,017,504 781 0.30 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (1) 970,908 1,012,619 1,007,192 Other liabilities 23,199 26,287 23,886 Shareholders' equity 254,480 249,500 244,795 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,309,382 $ 2,326,839 $ 2,293,377 Net interest spread 4.07 % 4.00 % 3.58 % Net interest income and margin $ 25,269 4.62 % $ 23,786 4.32 % $ 20,333 3.74 % Net interest income and margin excluding PPP loans $ 25,243 4.62 % $ 23,758 4.32 % $ 15,537 3.03 % Cost of deposits 0.51 % 0.25 % 0.09 % Cost of funds 0.56 % 0.31 % 0.15 %

(1) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 48.30%, 49.80% and 50.42% of average total deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/Cost Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/Cost Assets ($ in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Total non-PPP loans $ 1,707,487 $ 84,711 4.96 % $ 1,029,702 $ 48,523 4.71 % Total PPP loans 13,073 1,655 12.66 % 326,064 17,690 5.43 % Total loans 1,720,560 86,366 5.02 % 1,355,766 66,213 4.88 % Debt securities 151,101 3,385 2.24 % 28,751 455 1.58 % Deposits in other financial institutions 210,467 1,509 0.72 % 358,905 453 0.13 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 65,172 1,388 2.13 % 15,559 17 0.11 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 14,668 927 6.32 % 11,186 635 5.68 % Total interest-earning assets 2,161,968 93,575 4.33 % 1,770,167 67,773 3.83 % Total non-interest-earning assets 139,450 97,436 Total assets $ 2,301,418 $ 1,867,603 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 211,075 $ 312 0.15 % $ 135,765 $ 207 0.15 % Money market and savings accounts 690,830 3,481 0.50 % 589,384 1,113 0.19 % Time deposits 100,746 797 0.79 % 105,101 734 0.70 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,002,651 4,590 0.46 % 830,250 2,054 0.25 % Borrowings: FHLB advances 932 43 4.61 % 5,170 25 0.48 % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility - - - % 17,150 60 0.35 % Subordinated debt 17,723 1,086 6.13 % 17,628 1,083 6.14 % TruPS 1,239 70 5.65 % 2,718 140 5.15 % Total borrowings 19,894 1,199 6.03 % 42,666 1,308 3.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,022,545 5,789 0.57 % 872,916 3,362 0.39 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (1) 1,006,795 783,754 Other liabilities 22,024 19,788 Shareholders' equity 250,054 191,145 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,301,418 $ 1,867,603 Net interest spread 3.76 % 3.44 % Net interest income and margin $ 87,786 4.06 % $ 64,411 3.64 % Net interest income and margin excluding PPP loans $ 86,131 4.01 % $ 46,721 3.24 % Cost of deposits 0.23 % 0.13 % Cost of funds 0.29 % 0.20 %

(1) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 50.10%, and 48.56% of average total deposits for the year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income, (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in thousands) Adjusted net income Net income $ 8,474 $ 6,929 $ 3,375 $ 16,113 $ 10,709 (Deduct)/add: After-tax merger and related (income) expenses (6 ) 82 734 846 1,987 (Deduct)/add: After-tax loss contingency (recovery) expenses - (845 ) - 3,734 - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 8,468 $ 6,166 $ 4,109 $ 20,693 $ 12,696 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 13,212 $ 13,410 $ 14,866 $ 64,028 $ 53,539 Less: Merger and related expenses (8 ) 117 969 1,177 2,450 (Add)/deduct: Loss contingency (recovery) expenses - (1,200 ) - 5,300 - Adjusted noninterest expense $ 13,220 $ 14,493 $ 13,897 $ 57,551 $ 51,089 Net interest income 25,269 23,786 20,333 87,786 64,411 Noninterest income 188 358 526 3,675 4,514 Total net interest income and noninterest income $ 25,457 $ 24,144 $ 20,859 $ 91,461 $ 68,925 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.9 % 55.5 % 71.3 % 70.0 % 77.7 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.9 % 60.0 % 66.6 % 62.9 % 74.1 % Pre-tax pre-provision income Net interest income $ 25,269 $ 23,786 $ 20,333 $ 87,786 $ 64,411 Noninterest income 188 358 526 3,675 4,514 Total net interest income and noninterest income 25,457 24,144 20,859 91,461 68,925 Less: Noninterest expense 13,212 13,410 14,866 64,028 53,539 Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 12,245 $ 10,734 $ 5,993 $ 27,433 $ 15,386 (Deduct)/add: Merger and related (income) expenses (8 ) 117 969 1,177 2,450 (Deduct)/add: Loss contingency (recovery) expenses - (1,200 ) - 5,300 - Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 12,237 $ 9,651 $ 6,962 $ 33,910 $ 17,836 Return on Average Assets, Equity, and Tangible Equity Net income $ 8,474 $ 6,929 $ 3,375 $ 16,113 $ 10,709 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 8,468 $ 6,166 $ 4,109 $ 20,693 $ 12,696 Average assets $ 2,309,382 $ 2,326,839 $ 2,293,377 $ 2,301,418 $ 1,867,603 Average shareholders' equity 254,480 249,500 244,795 250,054 191,145 Less: Average intangible assets 39,475 38,940 34,475 38,960 24,707 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 215,005 $ 210,560 $ 210,320 $ 211,094 $ 166,438 Return on average assets 1.46 % 1.18 % 0.58 % 0.70 % 0.57 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.45 % 1.05 % 0.71 % 0.90 % 0.68 % Return on average equity 13.21 % 11.02 % 5.47 % 6.44 % 5.60 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 13.20 % 9.80 % 6.66 % 8.28 % 6.64 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.64 % 13.06 % 6.37 % 7.63 % 6.43 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.63 % 11.62 % 7.75 % 9.80 % 7.63 %

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share Shareholders' equity $ 260,356 $ 249,432 $ 246,528 Less: Intangible assets 39,387 39,527 38,806 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 220,969 $ 209,905 $ 207,722 Total assets $ 2,282,049 $ 2,310,329 $ 2,259,866 Less: Intangible assets 39,387 39,527 38,806 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,242,662 $ 2,270,802 $ 2,221,060 Equity to asset ratio 11.41 % 10.80 % 10.91 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP) 9.85 % 9.24 % 9.35 % Book value per share $ 14.51 $ 13.96 $ 13.92 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 12.32 $ 11.75 $ 11.73 Shares outstanding 17,940,283 17,863,525 17,707,737

