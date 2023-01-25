The digital employee experience management company eyes growth by planting roots in North America

1E, a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), today announced the grand opening of its North American headquarters in Austin, Texas. Currently, the plurality of the company's customers are based in the U.S., making a more permanent presence in the region necessary for growth. Austin was a natural fit. Now, the growing team of Austin-area employees can collaborate in person and host customers in the beautiful Barton Springs neighborhood just south of Ladybird Lake.

"Austin is truly the perfect place for our North American headquarters," said 1E CEO Mark Banfield. "At 1E, we're immensely proud of our London roots, it's my hometown, and it is our global HQ. But most of our clients are in the U.S., so we need to make sure to have the right level of focus here. I fell in love with Austin while working at LogicMonitor, and you can be sure I'll be visiting my second home even more now."

The new headquarters, within the WeWork located at 801 Barton Springs Rd., offers 29 workstations within open-concept office space geared towards hybrid work and options to expand. This move and expansion to a permanent location in North America provide the DEX company with a homebase in North America's hottest tech city.

"I've lived and worked in Austin for 24 years. Here we have a deep and diverse pool of engineering, sales, marketing, and customer success talent, a thriving economy, and a business-friendly climate. Some of the world's best tech talent call Austin home, so it's a huge recruiting draw," explained Stephen Tarleton, CMO of 1E. "Customers love visiting this town, and we're excited to show them what makes it so special."

