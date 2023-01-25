Information Services Group Report Recognizes Armis as a Leader in OT Security for the Third Year in a Row

Armis recognized in leading research firm report: '2022 ISG Provider Lens Manufacturing Industry Services'

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced Information Services Group (ISG) has named Armis a Leader in the ' 2022 ISG Provider Lens Manufacturing Industry Services ' report for the U.S., specifically for its operational technology (OT) security solution. This is the third consecutive year that ISG has recognized Armis as a Leader in OT Security.





The report, which examines the role of service and solution providers across the entire value chain of manufacturing engineering, includes an independent evaluation of the Armis platform. According to the report, "The Armis platform integrates seamlessly with the enterprise IT and security technology stack, enabling it to source information about various devices that are included in the network. It provides intelligence on the vulnerability of the assets, their owners, and their physical locations. This holistic visibility provides relevant insights into the organization's security status."

Armis has been named a Leader in OT security following in-depth research consisting of interviews with advisors, briefings with analysts, and analysis of market information. ISG deep dives into the features of the Armis platform and looks closely into its capabilities to provide: asset visibility of all managed and unmanaged OT and information technology (IT) devices, risks and vulnerability assessment, and the intelligence needed to orchestrate remediation.

"Armis has been a first mover in addressing enterprise challenges around the protection of critical infrastructure, particularly in light of the plethora of cyberattacks," said Avimanyu Basu, Senior Lead Analyst, Information Services Group. "The ISG Provider Lens study highlights Armis' perseverance and commitment to improving its offerings, where ISG has been a witness to Armis' evolution from a product-based startup to a security solutions behemoth that can attribute this growth to its successful wranglings against the underbelly of cybercrime that has been exploiting the security vulnerabilities of enterprises."

"Armis is proud to be recognized for the third year in a row by ISG as a Leader in OT Security," said Nadir Izrael, Co-founder and CTO of Armis. "Stakeholders across multiple verticals, including manufacturing, oil and gas, power and utilities, and many others, recognize the increasing need for visibility in their operational technology environments. OT, IT, and security teams must address new challenges with the convergence between information technology and operational technology, which paves the way for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). This is why Armis delivers solutions to identify, monitor, and protect digital assets now and beyond the Industry 4.0 era."

