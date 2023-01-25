TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company"), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced results today for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website, http://ir.capfed.com.

Highlights for the quarter include:

net income of $16.2 million;

basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.12;

net interest margin of 1.61% (1.88% excluding the effects of the leverage strategy);

annualized loan growth of 17.1%;

paid dividends of $0.365 per share; and

on January 24, 2023, announced a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, payable on February 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 3, 2023.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recognized net income of $16.2 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to net income of $19.5 million, or $0.14 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net income was due primarily to lower net interest income in the current quarter. The net interest margin decreased 10 basis points, from 1.71% for the prior quarter to 1.61% for the current quarter. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy discussed below, the net interest margin decreased 19 basis points, from 2.07% for the prior quarter to 1.88% for the current quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to an increase in the cost of borrowings and deposits, partially offset by an increase in loan yields due to higher market interest rates. Management anticipates the reduction in the net interest margin may continue in the near term. See additional discussion in "Fiscal Year 2023 Projections" below.

Leverage Strategy

At times, the Bank has utilized a leverage strategy to increase earnings. The leverage strategy during the current quarter involved borrowing up to $2.60 billion by entering into short-term Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka ("FHLB") advances. During the current quarter, the average outstanding balance of leverage strategy borrowings was $1.87 billion. The borrowings were repaid prior to quarter end. The proceeds from the borrowings, net of the required FHLB stock holdings, which yielded 8.50% during the current quarter, were deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City ("FRB of Kansas City"). Net income attributable to the leverage strategy is largely derived from the dividends received on FHLB stock holdings, plus the net interest rate spread between the yield on the cash deposited at the FRB of Kansas City and the rate paid on the related FHLB borrowings, less applicable federal insurance premiums and estimated taxes. Net income attributable to the leverage strategy was $763 thousand during the current quarter, compared to $1.3 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was due to a reduction in the size of the leverage strategy transaction because the borrowing capacity was needed for operational liquidity purposes. Management continues to monitor the net interest rate spread and overall profitability of the strategy. It is expected that the strategy will continue to be utilized as long as it remains profitable and/or the borrowing capacity does not need to be used for other purposes. When the leverage strategy is in place, it reduces the net interest margin due to the amount of earnings from the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction.

Interest and Dividend Income

The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. The weighted average yield on loans receivable increased 11 basis points and the weighted average yield on mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") increased four basis points compared to the prior quarter.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2022 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 64,819 $ 60,445 $ 4,374 7.2 % Cash and cash equivalents 16,671 13,373 3,298 24.7 MBS 4,811 4,912 (101 ) (2.1 ) FHLB stock 4,158 3,865 293 7.6 Investment securities 881 845 36 4.3 Total interest and dividend income $ 91,340 $ 83,440 $ 7,900 9.5

The increase in interest income on loans receivable was due to growth in the loan portfolio, along with an increase in the weighted average yield. The loan growth was mainly in the correspondent one-to four-family and commercial loan portfolios. The increase in the weighted average yield was due primarily to originations and purchases at higher market yields, as well as disbursements on commercial construction loans at rates higher than the overall portfolio rate and upward repricing of existing adjustable-rate loans due to higher market interest rates. The increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents was due to an increase in the yield earned on balances held at the FRB of Kansas City, the majority of which were related to the leverage strategy. The increase in dividend income on FHLB stock was due to an increase in the dividend rate paid by FHLB.

Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. The weighted average rate paid on deposits increased 23 basis points and the weighted average rate paid on borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy increased 50 basis points compared to the prior quarter.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2022 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EXPENSE: Borrowings $ 33,608 $ 24,529 $ 9,079 37.0 % Deposits 11,904 9,013 2,891 32.1 Total interest expense $ 45,512 $ 33,542 $ 11,970 35.7

The increase in interest expense on borrowings was due primarily to new borrowings added during the current quarter and near the end of the prior quarter, at market interest rates higher than the overall portfolio rate, to fund operational liquidity needs. See additional discussion in the "Financial Condition" section below. Additionally, interest expense on borrowings increased due to an increase in the rate paid on the short-term borrowings associated with the leverage strategy, due to higher market interest rates. The increase in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to an increase in the weighted average rate paid on certificates of deposit and money market accounts, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of those deposit types.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.7 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses in the current quarter was comprised of a $2.8 million increase in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans and an $840 thousand increase in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The provision for credit losses associated with both the ACL and reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures was primarily a result of growth in the commercial loan portfolio and the balance of commercial construction off-balance sheet credit exposures, along with a slowdown in portfolio prepayment speeds, which reduced the projected prepayment speeds used in the model for generally all loan categories.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2022 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees $ 3,461 $ 3,467 $ (6 ) (0.2 )% Insurance commissions 795 905 (110 ) (12.2 ) Other non-interest income 1,096 1,421 (325 ) (22.9 ) Total non-interest income $ 5,352 $ 5,793 $ (441 ) (7.6 )

The decrease in other non-interest income was due mainly to the prior quarter including higher gains on a loan-related financial derivative agreement, which are generally driven by changes in market interest rates.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2022 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,698 $ 14,268 $ (570 ) (4.0 )% Information technology and related expense 5,070 5,043 27 0.5 Occupancy, net 3,474 3,777 (303 ) (8.0 ) Regulatory and outside services 1,533 1,980 (447 ) (22.6 ) Advertising and promotional 833 1,552 (719 ) (46.3 ) Federal insurance premium 812 820 (8 ) (1.0 ) Office supplies and related expense 633 487 146 30.0 Deposit and loan transaction costs 611 747 (136 ) (18.2 ) Other non-interest expense 1,109 1,133 (24 ) (2.1 ) Total non-interest expense $ 27,773 $ 29,807 $ (2,034 ) (6.8 )

The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was due mainly to a decrease in loan commissions, as well as one fewer working day in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in occupancy, net was due mainly to lower utility expenses and building maintenance expenses. The decrease in regulatory and outside services was due primarily to lower consulting expenses related to the Bank's upcoming digital transformation project as those third-party services are now directly related to the project and are included in information technology and related expenses. The decrease in advertising and promotional expense was due mainly to the timing of campaigns and sponsorships. The increase in office supplies and related expense was due primarily to the write-off of the Bank's remaining inventory of unissued non-contactless debit cards, which have now become obsolete. The decrease in deposit and loan transaction costs was mainly due to loan-related activities.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 54.27% for the current quarter compared to 53.52% for the prior quarter. The change in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to lower net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest expense. The efficiency ratio is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. A higher value indicates that it is costing the financial institution more money to generate revenue, relative to the net interest margin and non-interest income.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and the effective tax rate.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2022 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) Income before income tax expense $ 19,747 $ 24,824 $ (5,077 ) (20.5 )% Income tax expense 3,507 5,332 (1,825 ) (34.2 ) Net income $ 16,240 $ 19,492 $ (3,252 ) (16.7 ) Effective Tax Rate 17.8 % 21.5 %

The decrease in income tax expense was due primarily to lower pretax income in the current quarter, along with a decrease in the effective tax rate. The decrease in the effective tax rate was due primarily to lower projected pretax income in the current year, as the Company's permanent differences, which generally reduce our tax rate, have a larger impact to the overall effective rate.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

The Company recognized net income of $16.2 million, or $0.12 per share, for the current quarter compared to net income of $22.2 million, or $0.16 per share, for the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was due primarily to recording a provision for credit losses of $3.7 million for the current quarter compared to a recovery for credit losses of $3.4 million for the prior year quarter, partially offset by lower income tax expense. The net interest margin decreased 38 basis points, from 1.99% for the prior year quarter to 1.61% for the current quarter. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, the net interest margin decreased 11 basis points, from 1.99% for the prior year quarter to 1.88% for the current quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to an increase in the cost of borrowings and deposits, partially offset by an increase in loan yields due to higher market interest rates and a shift in the mix of interest-earning assets towards higher-yielding loans.

Interest and Dividend Income

The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 64,819 $ 55,788 $ 9,031 16.2 % Cash and cash equivalents 16,671 14 16,657 N/M MBS 4,811 4,625 186 4.0 FHLB stock 4,158 1,231 2,927 237.8 Investment securities 881 808 73 9.0 Total interest and dividend income $ 91,340 $ 62,466 $ 28,874 46.2

The increase in interest income on loans receivable was due to an increase in the average balance and weighted average yield of the loan portfolio. The increase in the average balance was mainly in the correspondent one-to four-family and commercial loan portfolios. The increase in the weighted average yield was due primarily to originations and purchases at higher market yields, as well as disbursements on commercial construction loans at rates higher than the overall portfolio rate and upward repricing of existing adjustable-rate loans due to higher market interest rates. The increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents and the increase in dividend income on FHLB stock were due mainly to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current quarter and not being utilized during the prior year quarter. Additionally, market interest rates increased between periods resulting in an increase in the yield on cash due to an increase in FRB interest rates, and FHLB increased the dividend rate paid compared to the prior year quarter.

Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EXPENSE: Borrowings $ 33,608 $ 7,585 $ 26,023 343.1 % Deposits 11,904 9,267 2,637 28.5 Total interest expense $ 45,512 $ 16,852 $ 28,660 170.1

The increase in interest expense on borrowings was due primarily to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current quarter and not being utilized during the prior year quarter. Interest expense on borrowings associated with the leverage strategy totaled $17.3 million during the current quarter. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy also increased due to new borrowings added between periods, at market interest rates higher than the overall portfolio rate, to fund operational liquidity needs. See additional discussion in the "Financial Condition" section below. The increase in interest expense on deposits was due to an increase in the weighted average rate paid on the deposit portfolio, primarily money market accounts and certificates of deposit, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of certificates of deposit.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses during the current quarter of $3.7 million, compared to a recovery for credit losses of $3.4 million during the prior year quarter. See " Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022" above for additional information regarding the provision for credit losses for the current quarter.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees $ 3,461 $ 3,430 $ 31 0.9 % Insurance commissions 795 711 84 11.8 Other non-interest income 1,096 1,365 (269 ) (19.7 ) Total non-interest income $ 5,352 $ 5,506 $ (154 ) (2.8 )

The decrease in other non-interest income was due mainly to the prior year quarter including higher gains on a loan-related financial derivative agreement, along with a decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,698 $ 13,728 $ (30 ) (0.2 )% Information technology and related expense 5,070 4,432 638 14.4 Occupancy, net 3,474 3,379 95 2.8 Regulatory and outside services 1,533 1,368 165 12.1 Advertising and promotional 833 1,064 (231 ) (21.7 ) Federal insurance premium 812 639 173 27.1 Office supplies and related expense 633 468 165 35.3 Deposit and loan transaction costs 611 697 (86 ) (12.3 ) Other non-interest expense 1,109 919 190 20.7 Total non-interest expense $ 27,773 $ 26,694 $ 1,079 4.0

The increase in information technology and related expenses was due mainly to higher software licensing expenses, as well as third-party project management expenses associated with the Bank's ongoing digital transformation project. The increase in regulatory and outside services was due primarily to outside counsel fees associated with the Bank's defense against a putative class action complaint relating to overdraft fees. The decrease in advertising and promotional expense was due mainly to the timing of campaigns and sponsorships. The increase in federal insurance premium expense was due to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current quarter and not being utilized during the prior year quarter. The increase in office supplies and related expense was due primarily to the write-off of the Bank's remaining inventory of unissued non-contactless debit cards, which have now become obsolete. The increase in other non-interest expense was due mainly to expenses associated with the collateral received on the Bank's interest rate swap agreements and higher deposit-related fraud losses in the current quarter.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 54.27% for the current quarter compared to 52.22% for the prior year quarter. The change in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to higher non-interest expense in the current quarter.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and effective tax rate.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) Income before income tax expense $ 19,747 $ 27,865 $ (8,118 ) (29.1 )% Income tax expense 3,507 5,679 (2,172 ) (38.2 ) Net income $ 16,240 $ 22,186 $ (5,946 ) (26.8 ) Effective Tax Rate 17.8 % 20.4 %

The decrease in income tax expense was due primarily to lower pretax income in the current quarter, along with a decrease in the effective tax rate. The decrease in the effective tax rate was due primarily to lower projected pretax income in the current year, as the Company's permanent differences, which generally reduce our tax rate, have a larger impact to the overall effective rate.

Financial Condition as of December 31, 2022

The following table summarizes the Company's financial condition at the dates indicated.

Annualized December 31, September 30, Percent 2022 2022 Change (Dollars and shares in thousands) Total assets $ 9,929,760 $ 9,624,897 12.7 % Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities 1,528,686 1,563,307 (8.9 ) Loans receivable, net 7,783,358 7,464,208 17.1 Deposits 6,074,549 6,194,866 (7.8 ) Borrowings 2,645,195 2,132,154 96.2 Stockholders' equity 1,054,795 1,096,499 (15.2 ) Equity to total assets at end of period 10.6 % 11.4 % Average number of basic shares outstanding 134,641 135,773 (3.3 ) Average number of diluted shares outstanding 134,641 135,773 (3.3 )

During the current quarter, total assets increased by $304.9 million, which was primarily driven by growth of $319.2 million in loans receivable, mainly in the correspondent one- to four-family and commercial loan portfolios. Total liabilities increased $346.6 million due to new borrowings of $520.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in deposits of $120.3 million. The one- to four-family correspondent loan portfolio increased $151.4 million, or 6.9%, primarily as a result of purchasing loans that were in the pipeline as of September 30, 2022, while new applications received have tapered off. Commercial loans increased $143.9 million, or 14.9%, during the current quarter, as funding for construction loans continued and new commercial real estate loans were added. Also, during the current quarter we experienced a reduction in prepayment speeds on the one- to four-family loan portfolio. The decrease in deposit balances was due primarily to money market account balances, which decreased $125.3 million during the current quarter as depositors likely moved funds to alternative, higher yielding investment products and/or used balances accumulated over the past several years to support spending. The increase in loan balances and the decrease in deposit balances made it necessary to increase FHLB borrowings by $520.0 million during the current quarter. The FHLB borrowing increase was composed of $450.0 million of new advances with a weighted average maturity of 3.3 years and $70.0 million on the FHLB line of credit. The overall loan growth during the quarter exceeded management's expectations as of September 30, 2022. While it is still management's expectation that we will stay under $10 billion in total assets at September 30, 2023, it is likely that we will exceed that threshold throughout several quarters this year. We are working to limit the growth in total assets and to limit additional use of FHLB advances for operating needs.

The following table summarizes loan originations and purchases and borrowing activity, along with the related weighted average rates, during the periods indicated. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Amount Rate Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Loan originations, purchases, and participations One- to four-family and consumer: Originated $ 145,106 5.21 % $ 184,879 4.55 % Purchased 199,471 4.87 187,298 4.17 Commercial: Originated 219,281 5.07 92,859 4.67 Participations/Purchased 135,834 5.93 38,308 4.94 $ 699,692 5.21 $ 503,344 4.46 Borrowing activity Maturities and repayments $ (7,418 ) 4.13 $ (77,500 ) 0.39 New borrowings 450,000 4.45 300,000 3.90

Stockholders' Equity

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $49.2 million. These cash dividends totaled $0.365 per share and consisted of a $0.28 per share cash true-up dividend related to fiscal year 2022 earnings and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share.

On January 24, 2023, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, or approximately $11.3 million, payable on February 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 3, 2023. In the long run, management considers the Bank's equity to total assets ratio of at least 9% an appropriate level of capital. At December 31, 2022, this ratio was 9.7%.

Consistent with our goal to operate a sound and profitable financial organization, we actively seek to maintain a well-capitalized status for the Bank in accordance with regulatory standards. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's community bank leverage ratio ("CBLR") was 9.2%, which exceeded the minimum requirement of 9.0%. The CBLR is based on average assets. The leverage strategy increases average assets which reduces the Bank's CBLR.

At December 31, 2022, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $51.8 million in cash on deposit at the Bank. For fiscal year 2023, it is the intention of the Board of Directors to continue the payout of 100% of the Company's earnings to the Company's stockholders. Dividend payments depend upon a number of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, regulatory capital requirements, regulatory limitations on the Bank's ability to make capital distributions to the Company, and the amount of cash at the holding company level.

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 2,729,159 shares of common stock at an average price of $8.13 per share. There remains $22.5 million authorized under the existing stock repurchase plan for additional purchases of the Company's common stock. Shares may be repurchased from time to time based upon market conditions, available liquidity and other factors. This plan has no expiration date; however, the Federal Reserve Bank's existing approval for the Company to repurchase shares expires in August 2023.

The following table presents a reconciliation of total to net shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

Total shares outstanding 136,134,225 Less unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares and unvested restricted stock (2,987,815 ) Net shares outstanding 133,146,410

Fiscal Year 2023 Projections

The rapid increase in short-term rates led by the FRB and the impact of higher long-term rates compared to September 30, 2022 has led to decreases in the Bank's net interest margin. There has been a runoff in deposit balances and management has increased certificate of deposit and money market account rates to help mitigate the outflow. The higher loan rates have made homes less affordable and reduced the turnover of housing inventory, which lowers the likelihood of existing one- to four-family loans at lower rates being paid off with the proceeds being used to fund higher rate loans. These dynamics have caused our balance sheet to change faster than what would occur in more stable rate environments. Net interest margin compression is anticipated to continue, and the margin may compress more in the near term, due to the shape of the yield curve and the pace at which liabilities are repricing compared to assets, along with lower costing deposits being replaced with higher costing borrowings in order to fund loan growth. Loan growth is occurring at market interest rates that are higher than the overall loan portfolio rate; however, the shift to higher-costing borrowings and the pace at which the interest rate increase is occurring for liabilities is more than offsetting the benefit of the higher loan rates. As with managing the size of the balance sheet discussed above, management continues to evaluate funding options and plans to continue using shorter term advances, as necessary, with the anticipation that when rates begin to decrease, those borrowings can be repriced to lower cost alternatives.

Management intends to implement a new core processing system ("digital transformation") for the Bank by September 2023. The digital transformation is expected to better position the Bank for the future and allow for the introduction of new products and services to enhance customer experiences. Management anticipates information technology and related expenses will be approximately $5.5 million higher in fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022 due to the digital transformation. In addition, it is expected there will be approximately $1 million more of information technology and related expenses in fiscal year 2023 related to projects outside of the digital transformation and due to general cost increases. Overall, it is anticipated that information technology and related expenses will be approximately $6.5 million higher in fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022, or approximately $24.5 million for the year. In fiscal year 2024, information technology and related expense is expected to decrease approximately $3 million from fiscal year 2023 levels due to a reduction in professional service costs. Salaries and employee benefits are expected to be approximately $3.5 million higher in fiscal year 2023 due primarily to merit increases and salary adjustments. Federal insurance premium expense is anticipated to be approximately $2 million higher in fiscal year 2023, due to the increase in the assessment rate beginning in January 2023.

Management anticipates the effective tax rate for fiscal year 2023 will be approximately 19%. This is lower than the original projection of 20% to 21% previously provided, due mainly to lower projected pretax income as the Company's permanent differences, which generally reduce our tax rate, have a larger impact to the overall effective rate.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents (includes interest-earning deposits of $20,243 and $27,467) $ 49,686 $ 49,194 AFS securities, at estimated fair value (amortized cost of $1,716,608 and $1,768,490) 1,528,686 1,563,307 Loans receivable, net (ACL of $19,189 and $16,371) 7,783,358 7,464,208 FHLB stock, at cost 124,119 100,624 Premises and equipment, net 93,507 94,820 Income taxes receivable, net 124 1,266 Deferred income tax assets, net 29,924 33,884 Other assets 320,356 317,594 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,929,760 $ 9,624,897 LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 6,074,549 $ 6,194,866 Borrowings 2,645,195 2,132,154 Advances by borrowers 36,207 80,067 Other liabilities 119,014 121,311 Total liabilities 8,874,965 8,528,398 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,400,000,000 shares authorized, 136,134,225 and 138,858,884 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively 1,361 1,388 Additional paid-in capital 1,168,061 1,190,213 Unearned compensation, ESOP (29,322 ) (29,735 ) Retained earnings 47,297 80,266 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (132,602 ) (145,633 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,054,795 1,096,499 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,929,760 $ 9,624,897

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 64,819 $ 60,445 $ 55,788 Cash and cash equivalents 16,671 13,373 14 MBS 4,811 4,912 4,625 FHLB stock 4,158 3,865 1,231 Investment securities 881 845 808 Total interest and dividend income 91,340 83,440 62,466 INTEREST EXPENSE: Borrowings 33,608 24,529 7,585 Deposits 11,904 9,013 9,267 Total interest expense 45,512 33,542 16,852 NET INTEREST INCOME 45,828 49,898 45,614 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,660 1,060 (3,439 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 42,168 48,838 49,053 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees 3,461 3,467 3,430 Insurance commissions 795 905 711 Other non-interest income 1,096 1,421 1,365 Total non-interest income 5,352 5,793 5,506 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 13,698 14,268 13,728 Information technology and related expense 5,070 5,043 4,432 Occupancy, net 3,474 3,777 3,379 Regulatory and outside services 1,533 1,980 1,368 Advertising and promotional 833 1,552 1,064 Federal insurance premium 812 820 639 Office supplies and related expense 633 487 468 Deposit and loan transaction costs 611 747 697 Other non-interest expense 1,109 1,133 919 Total non-interest expense 27,773 29,807 26,694 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 19,747 24,824 27,865 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3,507 5,332 5,679 NET INCOME $ 16,240 $ 19,492 $ 22,186

Average Balance Sheets

The following tables present the average balances of our assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity, and the related annualized weighted average yields and rates on our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated, as well as selected performance ratios and other information for the periods shown. Weighted average yields are derived by dividing annualized income by the average balance of the related assets, and weighted average rates are derived by dividing annualized expense by the average balance of the related liabilities, for the periods shown. Average outstanding balances are derived from average daily balances. The weighted average yields and rates include amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to yields/rates. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Amount Paid Rate Amount Paid Rate Amount Paid Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: One- to four-family loans: Originated $ 4,049,790 $ 33,364 3.29 % $ 4,021,121 $ 32,809 3.26 % $ 3,971,049 $ 32,422 3.27 % Correspondent purchased 2,305,362 17,261 2.99 2,166,869 15,394 2.84 2,035,631 12,746 2.50 Bulk purchased 147,091 434 1.18 150,253 475 1.26 170,537 610 1.43 Total one- to four-family loans 6,502,243 51,059 3.14 6,338,243 48,678 3.07 6,177,217 45,778 2.96 Commercial loans 1,025,402 11,993 4.58 935,374 10,326 4.32 841,217 8,943 4.16 Consumer loans 102,760 1,767 6.82 98,189 1,441 5.82 92,794 1,067 4.56 Total loans receivable(1) 7,630,405 64,819 3.38 7,371,806 60,445 3.27 7,111,228 55,788 3.13 MBS(2) 1,221,035 4,811 1.58 1,279,143 4,912 1.54 1,435,562 4,625 1.29 Investment securities(2)(3) 525,081 881 0.67 524,546 845 0.64 523,931 808 0.62 FHLB stock(4) 197,577 4,158 8.35 198,431 3,865 7.73 73,481 1,231 6.64 Cash and cash equivalents(5) 1,801,493 16,671 3.62 2,322,891 13,373 2.25 37,221 14 0.15 Total interest-earning assets 11,375,591 91,340 3.19 11,696,817 83,440 2.83 9,181,423 62,466 2.71 Other non-interest-earning assets 248,022 288,496 412,115 Total assets $ 11,623,613 $ 11,985,313 $ 9,593,538 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking $ 1,007,569 289 0.11 $ 1,035,600 217 0.08 $ 1,052,413 179 0.07 Savings 545,885 100 0.07 556,836 84 0.06 520,770 70 0.05 Money market 1,759,804 3,035 0.68 1,856,424 1,925 0.41 1,767,134 825 0.19 Retail certificates 2,064,929 7,767 1.49 2,105,237 6,434 1.21 2,298,678 7,835 1.35 Commercial certificates 34,298 104 1.20 45,901 82 0.71 169,200 272 0.64 Wholesale certificates 97,828 609 2.47 93,232 271 1.15 199,692 86 0.17 Total deposits 5,510,313 11,904 0.86 5,693,230 9,013 0.63 6,007,887 9,267 0.61 Borrowings(6) 4,260,685 33,608 3.10 4,386,450 24,529 2.20 1,589,258 7,585 1.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,770,998 45,512 1.84 10,079,680 33,542 1.31 7,597,145 16,852 0.88 Non-interest-bearing deposits 576,519 580,687 550,492 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 191,474 184,137 209,890 Stockholders' equity 1,084,622 1,140,809 1,236,011 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,623,613 $ 11,985,313 $ 9,593,538 Net interest income(7) $ 45,828 $ 49,898 $ 45,614 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,604,593 $ 1,617,137 $ 1,584,278 Net interest margin(8)(9) 1.61 1.71 1.99 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.16x 1.16x 1.21x Selected performance ratios: Return on average assets (annualized)(9) 0.56 % 0.65 % 0.93 % Return on average equity (annualized)(9) 5.99 6.83 7.18 Average equity to average assets 9.33 9.52 12.88 Operating expense ratio (annualized)(10) 0.96 0.99 1.11 Efficiency ratio(9)(11) 54.27 53.52 52.22 Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(12) 0.20 0.28 -

(1) Balances are adjusted for unearned loan fees and deferred costs. Loans that are 90 or more days delinquent are included in the loans receivable average balance with a yield of zero percent. (2) AFS securities are adjusted for unamortized purchase premiums or discounts. (3) The average balance of investment securities includes an average balance of nontaxable securities of $1.1 million, $569 thousand, and $4.0 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. (4) Included in this line, for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, is FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $84.3 million and $108.8 million, respectively, and dividend income of $1.8 million and $2.1 million, respectively, at a weighted average yield of 8.49% and 7.75%, respectively, and FHLB stock not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $113.3 million and $89.6 million, respectively, and dividend income of $2.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively, at a weighted average yield of 8.24% and 7.70%, respectively. There was no FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. (5) The average balance of cash and cash equivalents includes an average balance of cash related to the leverage strategy of $1.79 billion and $2.31 billion during the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. There were no cash and cash equivalents related to the leverage strategy during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. (6) Included in this line, for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, are FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.87 billion and $2.42 billion, respectively, and interest paid of $17.3 million and $13.5 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 3.61% and 2.19%, respectively, and FHLB borrowings not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $2.39 billion and $1.97 billion, respectively, and interest paid of $16.3 million and $11.0 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 2.70% and 2.20%, respectively. There were no FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The FHLB advance amounts and rates included in this line include the effect of interest rate swaps and are net of deferred prepayment penalties. (7) Net interest income represents the difference between interest income earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income depends on the average balance of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and the interest rates earned or paid on them. (8) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (9) The tables below provide a reconciliation between certain performance ratios presented in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the performance ratios excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes it is important for comparability purposes to provide the performance ratios without the leverage strategy because of the unique nature of the leverage strategy. The leverage strategy reduces some of our performance ratios due to the amount of earnings associated with the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction, while increasing our net income.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Actual Leverage Adjusted Actual Leverage Adjusted Actual Leverage Adjusted (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) Yield on interest-earning assets 3.19 % 0.13 % 3.06 % 2.83 % (0.09 )% 2.92 % 2.71 % - % 2.71 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.84 0.42 1.42 1.31 0.28 1.03 0.88 - 0.88 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.56 (0.07 ) 0.63 0.65 (0.11 ) 0.76 0.93 - 0.93 Return on average equity (annualized) 5.99 0.28 5.71 6.83 0.46 6.37 7.18 - 7.18 Net interest margin 1.61 (0.27 ) 1.88 1.71 (0.36 ) 2.07 1.99 - 1.99 Efficiency Ratio 54.27 (0.87 ) 55.14 53.52 (1.53 ) 55.05 52.22 - 52.22

(10) The operating expense ratio represents annualized non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets. (11) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. (12) The pre-tax yield on the leverage strategy represents annualized pre-tax income resulting from the transaction as a percentage of the average interest-earning assets associated with the transaction.

Loan Portfolio

The following table presents information related to the composition of our loan portfolio in terms of dollar amounts, weighted average rates, and percentages as of the dates indicated. The loan portfolio rate increased 14 basis points from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022, due primarily to one- to four-family correspondent and commercial loan growth, disbursements on higher rate commercial construction loans, and repricing of existing commercial loans to higher market interest rates. The average prepayment speed on one- to four-family loans was 5% during the current quarter compared to 7% during the prior quarter.

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 % of % of % of Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family: Originated $ 4,007,596 3.25 % 51.5 % $ 3,988,469 3.20 % 53.4 % $ 3,941,568 3.15 % 55.5 % Correspondent purchased 2,353,335 3.25 30.2 2,201,886 3.10 29.4 1,991,944 2.97 28.0 Bulk purchased 145,209 1.31 1.9 147,939 1.24 2.0 165,339 1.52 2.3 Construction 70,869 3.01 0.9 66,164 2.90 0.9 47,508 2.76 0.7 Total 6,577,009 3.20 84.5 6,404,458 3.12 85.7 6,146,359 3.05 86.5 Commercial: Commercial real estate 833,444 4.34 10.7 745,301 4.30 10.0 687,518 3.98 9.6 Commercial and industrial 88,327 5.21 1.1 79,981 4.30 1.1 76,254 3.85 1.1 Construction 188,516 5.97 2.4 141,062 5.34 1.9 105,702 4.04 1.5 Total 1,110,287 4.69 14.2 966,344 4.45 13.0 869,474 3.98 12.2 Consumer loans: Home equity 95,352 7.55 1.2 92,203 6.28 1.2 84,400 4.59 1.2 Other 9,022 4.43 0.1 8,665 4.21 0.1 7,825 4.13 0.1 Total 104,374 7.28 1.3 100,868 6.10 1.3 92,225 4.55 1.3 Total loans receivable 7,791,670 3.47 100.0 % 7,471,670 3.33 100.0 % 7,108,058 3.18 100.0 % Less: ACL 19,189 16,371 17,535 Deferred loan fees/discounts 30,513 29,736 29,363 Premiums/deferred costs (41,390 ) (38,645 ) (34,445 ) Total loans receivable, net $ 7,783,358 $ 7,464,208 $ 7,095,605

Loan Activity: The following table summarizes activity in the loan portfolio, along with weighted average rates where applicable, for the periods indicated, excluding changes in ACL, deferred loan fees/discounts, and premiums/deferred costs. Loans that were paid off as a result of refinances are included in repayments. Loan endorsements are not included in the activity in the following table because a new loan is not generated at the time of the endorsement. The endorsed balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate. Commercial loan renewals are not included in the activity in the following table unless new funds are disbursed at the time of renewal. The renewal balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Amount Rate Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 7,471,670 3.33 % $ 7,245,751 3.21 % Originated and refinanced 364,387 5.13 277,738 4.59 Purchased and participations 335,305 5.30 225,606 4.30 Change in undisbursed loan funds (121,235 ) (8,696 ) Repayments (252,799 ) (268,413 ) Principal (charge-offs)/recoveries, net (2 ) (34 ) Other (5,656 ) (282 ) Ending balance $ 7,791,670 3.47 $ 7,471,670 3.33

One- to Four-Family Loans: The following table presents, for our portfolio of one- to four-family loans, the amount, percent of total, weighted average rate, weighted average credit score, weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio, and average balance per loan as of December 31, 2022. Credit scores were updated in September 2022 from a nationally recognized consumer rating agency. The LTV ratios were based on the current loan balance and either the lesser of the purchase price or original appraisal, or the most recent Bank appraisal, if available. In most cases, the most recent appraisal was obtained at the time of origination.

% of Credit Average Amount Total Rate Score LTV Balance (Dollars in thousands) Originated $ 4,007,596 61.6 % 3.25 % 771 60 % $ 160 Correspondent purchased 2,353,335 36.2 3.25 766 65 416 Bulk purchased 145,209 2.2 1.31 770 57 287 $ 6,506,140 100.0 3.20 769 62 209

The following table presents originated and correspondent purchased activity in our one- to four-family loan portfolio, excluding endorsement activity, along with associated weighted average rates, weighted average LTVs and weighted average credit scores for the periods indicated. Many of the correspondent loans purchased during the current quarter were from applications received during the prior quarter. The Bank is working towards reducing new correspondent purchases to near zero.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Credit Amount Rate LTV Score (Dollars in thousands) Originated $ 126,508 4.92 % 76 % 763 Correspondent purchased 199,471 4.87 77 768 $ 325,979 4.89 77 766

The following table summarizes our one- to four-family loan origination and refinance commitments and one- to four-family correspondent loan purchase commitments as of December 31, 2022, along with associated weighted average rates.

Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Originate/refinance $ 84,108 5.12 % Correspondent 121,250 5.22 $ 205,358 5.18

Commercial Loans: During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Bank originated $219.3 million of commercial loans and entered into commercial loan participations totaling $135.8 million. The Bank also processed commercial loan disbursements, excluding lines of credit, of approximately $207.8 million at a weighted average rate of 5.05%.

As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the Bank's commercial and industrial gross loan amounts (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) totaled $113.2 million, $100.4 million, and $99.8 million, respectively, and commitments totaled $5.1 million at December 31, 2022.

The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by type of primary collateral as of the dates indicated. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank had 18 commercial real estate and commercial construction loan commitments totaling $71.5 million, at a weighted average rate of 5.91%. Because the commitments to pay out undisbursed funds are not cancellable by the Bank, unless the loan is in default, we generally anticipate fully funding the related projects. Of the total commercial undisbursed amounts and commitments outstanding as of December 31, 2022, management anticipates approximately $110 million will be funded during the March 2023 quarter, $65 million during the June 2023 quarter, $82 million during the September 2023 quarter, and $74 million during the December 2023 quarter.

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Unpaid Undisbursed Gross Loan Gross Loan Count Principal Amount Amount Amount (Dollars in thousands) Senior housing 35 $ 270,614 $ 56,800 $ 327,414 $ 328,259 Retail building 144 231,384 93,671 325,055 230,153 Hotel 11 195,590 21,014 216,604 181,546 Multi-family 38 82,138 128,117 210,255 122,735 Office building 87 82,751 32,093 114,844 109,653 One- to four-family property 390 62,182 10,157 72,339 68,907 Single use building 26 22,981 20,471 43,452 41,908 Other 107 74,320 12,256 86,576 53,054 838 $ 1,021,960 $ 374,579 $ 1,396,539 $ 1,136,215 Weighted average rate 4.64 % 5.65 % 4.91 % 4.56 %

The following table summarizes the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by state as of the dates indicated.

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Unpaid Undisbursed Gross Loan Gross Loan Count Principal Amount Amount Amount (Dollars in thousands) Kansas 616 $ 400,508 $ 118,911 $ 519,419 $ 423,797 Texas 15 224,792 111,720 336,512 280,840 Missouri 177 246,132 89,268 335,400 296,443 Colorado 8 40,179 15,526 55,705 34,377 Tennessee 2 20,577 22,681 43,258 - Nebraska 7 33,760 4,057 37,817 32,992 Other 13 56,012 12,416 68,428 67,766 838 $ 1,021,960 $ 374,579 $ 1,396,539 $ 1,136,215

The following table presents the Bank's commercial loan portfolio and outstanding loan commitments, categorized by gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) or outstanding loan commitment amount, as of December 31, 2022.

Count Amount (Dollars in thousands) Greater than $30 million 8 $ 362,853 >$15 to $30 million 20 424,689 >$10 to $15 million 9 108,638 >$5 to $10 million 24 170,993 $1 to $5 million 137 327,871 Less than $1 million 1,255 191,370 1,453 $ 1,586,414

Asset Quality

The following tables present loans 30 to 89 days delinquent, non-performing loans, and other real estate owned ("OREO") as of the dates indicated. The amounts in the table represent the unpaid principal balance of the loans less related charge-offs, if any. Of the loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at December 31, 2022, approximately 76% were 59 days or less delinquent. Nonaccrual loans are loans that are 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure and other loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies, even if the loans are current. Non-performing assets include nonaccrual loans and OREO.

Loans Delinquent for 30 to 89 Days at: December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family: Originated 56 $ 4,708 48 $ 4,134 64 $ 6,035 64 $ 6,931 74 $ 7,009 Correspondent purchased 4 1,216 7 1,104 9 3,467 10 2,421 11 5,133 Bulk purchased 3 865 3 913 4 755 2 396 1 154 Commercial 6 191 - - 6 706 4 373 2 222 Consumer 24 626 24 345 16 256 14 215 16 164 93 $ 7,606 82 $ 6,496 99 $ 11,219 94 $ 10,336 104 $ 12,682 30 to 89 days delinquent loans to total loans receivable, net 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.18 %

Non-Performing Loans and OREO at: December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount (Dollars in thousands) Loans 90 or More Days Delinquent or in Foreclosure: One- to four-family: Originated 13 $ 1,034 29 $ 2,919 36 $ 2,585 44 $ 3,999 48 $ 3,943 Correspondent purchased 14 4,126 12 3,737 9 2,659 11 3,967 10 3,115 Bulk purchased 4 1,492 3 1,148 5 1,807 5 1,819 6 1,945 Commercial 7 1,152 8 1,167 7 1,184 6 1,167 6 1,170 Consumer 11 126 9 154 9 174 19 400 25 477 49 7,930 61 9,125 66 8,409 85 11,352 95 10,650 Loans 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure as a percentage of total loans 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Nonaccrual loans less than 90 Days Delinquent:(1) One- to four-family: Originated 3 $ 219 3 $ 222 2 $ 207 5 $ 505 5 $ 451 Correspondent purchased - - - - - - - - - - Bulk purchased - - - - - - - - - - Commercial 2 84 1 77 1 4 2 34 3 62 Consumer - - 1 19 1 19 2 27 - - 5 303 5 318 4 230 9 566 8 513 Total nonaccrual loans 54 8,233 66 9,443 70 8,639 94 11,918 103 11,163 Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.16 % OREO: One- to four-family: Originated(2) 2 $ 161 4 $ 307 2 $ 237 - $ - 2 $ 319 Consumer 1 21 1 21 1 21 - - - - 3 182 5 328 3 258 - - 2 319 Total non-performing assets 57 $ 8,415 71 $ 9,771 73 $ 8,897 94 $ 11,918 105 $ 11,482 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.12 %

(1) Includes loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies even if the loans are current. (2) Real estate-related consumer loans where we also hold the first mortgage are included in the one- to four-family category as the underlying collateral is one- to four-family property.

The following table presents loans classified as special mention or substandard at the dates presented. The increase in commercial special mention loans at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 was due mainly to two loans in a single commercial relationship moving to special mention during the quarter as certain underlying economic considerations being monitored by management showed signs of deterioration.

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Special

Mention Substandard Special

Mention Substandard (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family $ 16,471 $ 18,301 $ 12,950 $ 19,953 Commercial 28,441 2,413 565 2,733 Consumer 234 318 306 354 $ 45,146 $ 21,032 $ 13,821 $ 23,040

Allowance for Credit Losses: The Bank is utilizing a discounted cash flow approach for estimating expected credit losses for pooled loans and loan commitments. Management applied qualitative factors at December 31, 2022 to account for economic uncertainty that may not be adequately captured in the third party economic forecast scenarios and other management considerations related to commercial loans to account for credit risks not fully reflected in the discounted cash flow model.

The following table presents ACL activity and related ratios at the dates and for the periods indicated. The reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures totaled $5.6 million at December 31, 2022.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance at beginning of period $ 16,371 $ 16,283 Charge-offs: One- to four-family - (5 ) Commercial - (30 ) Consumer (4 ) (5 ) Total charge-offs (4 ) (40 ) Recoveries: One- to four-family 1 1 Commercial - - Consumer 1 5 Total recoveries 2 6 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (2 ) (34 ) Provision for credit losses 2,820 122 Balance at end of period $ 19,189 $ 16,371 Ratio of net charge-offs during the period to average loans outstanding during the period - % - % Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) during the period to average non-performing assets 0.02 0.36 ACL to non-performing loans at end of period 233.07 173.37 ACL to loans receivable at end of period 0.25 0.22 ACL to net charge-offs (annualized) 3,031.9x 121.2x

The distribution of our ACL and the ratio of ACL to loans receivable, by loan type, at the dates indicated is summarized below. The increase in the commercial real estate ACL to loans receivable ratio during the current quarter was due mainly to the slow down of prepayment speeds used in the model and the classification of two loans as special mention.

Distribution of ACL Ratio of ACL to Loans Receivable December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family $ 5,362 $ 5,006 0.08 % 0.08 % Commercial: Commercial real estate 10,799 8,729 1.30 1.17 Commercial and industrial 491 490 0.56 0.61 Construction 2,294 1,901 1.22 1.35 Total 13,584 11,120 1.22 1.15 Consumer 243 245 0.23 0.24 Total $ 19,189 $ 16,371 0.25 0.22

Securities Portfolio

The following table presents the distribution of our securities portfolio, at amortized cost, at December 31, 2022. Overall, fixed-rate securities comprised 95% of our securities portfolio at December 31, 2022. The weighted average life ("WAL") is the estimated remaining maturity (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.

Amount Yield WAL (Dollars in thousands) MBS $ 1,191,597 1.59 % 5.0 U.S. government-sponsored enterprise debentures 519,979 0.64 2.6 Corporate bonds 4,000 5.12 9.4 Municipal bonds 1,032 2.55 5.1 $ 1,716,608 1.31 4.3

The following table summarizes the activity in our securities portfolio for the periods presented. The weighted average yields for the beginning and ending balances are as of the first and last days of the periods presented and are generally derived from recent prepayment activity on the securities in the portfolio. The beginning and ending WALs are the estimated remaining principal repayment terms (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Amount Yield WAL (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance - carrying value $ 1,563,307 1.29 % 4.2 Maturities and repayments (51,045 ) Net amortization of (premiums)/discounts (837 ) Change in valuation on AFS securities 17,261 Ending balance - carrying value $ 1,528,686 1.31 4.3

Deposit Portfolio

The following table presents the amount, weighted average rate, and percent of total for the components of our deposit portfolio at the dates presented.

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 % of % of % of Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest-bearing checking $ 597,247 - % 9.8 % $ 591,387 - % 9.5 % $ 599,969 - % 9.0 % Interest-bearing checking 1,024,806 0.13 16.9 1,027,222 0.07 16.6 1,092,342 0.07 16.4 Savings 543,514 0.08 9.0 552,743 0.06 8.9 526,714 0.05 7.9 Money market 1,694,504 0.80 27.9 1,819,761 0.47 29.4 1,840,049 0.19 27.7 Retail certificates of deposit 2,073,633 1.83 34.1 2,073,542 1.34 33.5 2,254,560 1.31 33.9 Commercial certificates of deposit 33,134 1.55 0.5 36,275 0.97 0.6 137,419 0.64 2.1 Public unit certificates of deposit 107,711 3.17 1.8 93,936 1.61 1.5 196,951 0.17 3.0 $ 6,074,549 0.94 100.0 % $ 6,194,866 0.63 100.0 % $ 6,648,004 0.53 100.0 %

Borrowings

The following table presents the maturity of non-amortizing term borrowings, which consist entirely of FHLB advances, along with associated weighted average contractual and effective rates as of December 31, 2022. In addition to the borrowings in the table below, there were two straight-line amortizing FHLB advances outstanding at December 31, 2022, including a $45.0 million advance at a rate of 3.50% with quarterly payments of $2.5 million through June 2027 and a $95.1 million advance at a rate of 4.45% with quarterly payments of $4.9 million through October 2027.

Maturity by Contractual Effective Fiscal Year Amount Rate Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) 2023 $ 300,000 1.70 % 1.81 % 2024 490,000 3.56 2.85 2025 600,000 3.05 2.85 2026 475,000 2.45 2.62 2027 350,000 2.72 2.86 2028 150,000 4.52 3.61 $ 2,365,000 2.91 2.72

(1) The effective rate includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid.

The following table presents all borrowing activity for the period shown. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer or are tied to interest rate swaps with original contractual terms of one year or longer, and line of credit borrowings are excluded. The effective rate is shown as a weighted average and includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The weighted average maturity ("WAM") is the remaining weighted average contractual term in years. The beginning and ending WAMs represent the remaining maturity at each date presented. For new borrowings, the WAMs presented are as of the date of issue. The new FHLB borrowings added during the current quarter had a weighted average maturity of 3.3 years, which is generally a shorter term than what management has selected in prior periods.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Effective Amount Rate WAM (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 2,062,500 2.44 % 2.5 Maturities and repayments (7,418 ) 4.13 New FHLB borrowings 450,000 4.45 3.3 Ending balance $ 2,505,082 2.80 2.4

Maturities of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

The following table presents the maturity and weighted average repricing rate, which is also the weighted average effective rate, of certificates of deposit, split between retail/commercial and public unit amounts, and non-amortizing term borrowings for the next four quarters as of December 31, 2022.

March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 Total (Dollars in thousands) Retail/Commercial Certificates: Amount $ 270,624 $ 208,654 $ 253,360 $ 228,152 $ 960,790 Repricing Rate 1.25 % 1.00 % 1.47 % 2.14 % 1.46 % Public Unit Certificates: Amount $ 21,682 $ 8,734 $ 18,008 $ 39,717 $ 88,141 Repricing Rate 1.37 % 2.80 % 2.59 % 4.27 % 3.07 % Term Borrowings: Amount $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ 150,000 $ 450,000 Repricing Rate 1.46 % 1.82 % 2.14 % 3.42 % 2.34 % Total Amount $ 392,306 $ 317,388 $ 371,368 $ 417,869 $ 1,498,931 Repricing Rate 1.31 % 1.31 % 1.70 % 2.81 % 1.82 %

The following table sets forth the WAM information for our certificates of deposit, in years, as of December 31, 2022.

Retail certificates of deposit 1.6 Commercial certificates of deposit 1.1 Public unit certificates of deposit 0.7 Total certificates of deposit 1.6

Average Rates and Lives

At December 31, 2022, the Bank's gap between the amount of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities projected to reprice within one year was $(1.02) billion, or (10.3)% of total assets, compared to $(1.14) billion, or (11.9)% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. The change in the one-year gap amount was due primarily to a decrease in the amount of liability cash flows coming due in one year at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022. This was due primarily to a decrease in the amount of non-maturity deposits and certificates of deposit projected to mature within one year as of December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022, partially offset by an increase in borrowings projected to reprice within one year as of December 31, 2022.

The amount of interest-bearing liabilities expected to reprice in a given period is not typically significantly impacted by changes in interest rates, because the Bank's borrowings and certificate of deposit portfolios have contractual maturities and generally cannot be terminated early without a prepayment penalty. If interest rates were to increase 200 basis points, as of December 31, 2022, the Bank's one-year gap is projected to be $(1.05) billion, or (10.6)% of total assets. The change in the gap compared to when there is no change in rates is due to lower anticipated net cash flows primarily as a result of lower prepayments on mortgage-related assets in the higher rate environment. This compares to a one-year gap of $(1.17) billion, or (12.1)% of total assets, if interest rates were to have increased 200 basis points as of September 30, 2022.

The following table presents the weighted average yields/rates and WALs (in years), after applying prepayment, call assumptions, and decay rates for our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities as of December 31, 2022. Yields presented for interest-earning assets include the amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to the yield. The interest rate presented for term borrowings is the effective rate, which includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The WAL presented for term borrowings includes the effect of interest rate swaps.

Amount Yield/Rate WAL % of Category % of Total (Dollars in thousands) Securities $ 1,528,686 1.31 % 4.1 16.1 % Loans receivable: Fixed-rate one- to four-family 5,727,412 3.20 6.7 73.5 % 60.3 Fixed-rate commercial 439,609 4.13 3.6 5.6 4.6 All other fixed-rate loans 84,537 3.68 7.3 1.1 0.9 Total fixed-rate loans 6,251,558 3.27 6.5 80.2 65.8 Adjustable-rate one- to four-family 778,728 3.11 4.1 10.0 8.2 Adjustable-rate commercial 670,678 5.11 8.1 8.6 7.1 All other adjustable-rate loans 90,706 7.29 3.0 1.2 1.0 Total adjustable-rate loans 1,540,112 4.23 5.8 19.8 16.3 Total loans receivable 7,791,670 3.46 6.4 100.0 % 82.1 FHLB stock 124,119 8.47 2.6 1.3 Cash and cash equivalents 49,686 1.79 - 0.5 Total interest-earning assets $ 9,494,161 3.17 5.9 100.0 % Non-maturity deposits $ 3,262,824 0.47 5.9 59.6 % 40.2 % Retail certificates of deposit 2,073,633 1.83 1.6 37.8 25.5 Commercial certificates of deposit 33,134 1.55 1.1 0.6 0.4 Public unit certificates of deposit 107,711 3.17 0.7 2.0 1.3 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,477,302 1.04 4.2 100.0 % 67.4 Term borrowings 2,505,082 2.80 2.4 94.5 % 30.8 Line of credit borrowings 145,000 4.48 - 5.5 1.8 Total borrowings 2,650,082 2.89 2.3 100.0 % 32.6 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 8,127,384 1.65 3.6 100.0 %

