Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.: Pliant Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Lily Cheung as Chief Human Resources Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced Ms. Lily Cheung as its Chief Human Resources Officer.



Ms. Cheung brings over 25 years of Human Resources experience across the technology and biopharmaceutical industries, including more than 15 years of commercial-stage experience.

Ms. Cheung joins Pliant from Synthekine, a privately held biotechnology company. Prior to this, Ms. Cheung served as Vice President of Human Resources at Rigel Pharmaceuticals, where she supported an integrated research, development and commercial-stage organization. Prior, she held positions of increasing responsibilities at Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (now Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson Company) and held human resources roles at Covad Communications, National Semiconductor and United Behavioral Health. Ms. Cheung received her B.S. in Management from San Francisco State University.

"At Pliant, people and culture are center to our success and we are delighted to welcome Lily leading the important Human Resources function," said Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pliant Therapeutics. "Lily's multi-dimensional experience and demonstrated success across biopharma companies at various stages of development will help us shape corporate culture and assist us in highlighting Pliant as a great place to work."

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.



Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast (PLN-74809) has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently conducting Phase 2a trials of bexotegrast in the lead indications of IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has transferred to Novartis pursuant to our development partnership. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.PliantRx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.



Forward-Looking Statements



