BOK Financial Corporation Reports Annual Earnings of $520 million or $7.68 Per Share and Quarterly Earnings of $168 million or $2.51 Per Share in the Fourth Quarter

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|CEO Commentary
|Stacy Kymes, president and chief executive officer, stated, "The strong results of the fourth quarter continue to build on the earnings momentum we have been developing throughout 2022. This quarter was the highest pre-provision net revenue in our history. We enjoyed loan growth, net interest margin expansion, strong capital levels and balance sheet liquidity while asset quality remains very strong. We also took actions in the fourth quarter to move toward a more neutral interest rate position. Our fee businesses remained strong for the quarter and for the year in spite of the worst combined equity and fixed income markets since the late 1960's. I am proud of the results our team is delivering. Our thoughtful growth, diverse business mix, resilient geographic footprint, and proven credit discipline have BOK Financial well-positioned as we begin 2023."
|Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
|(Unless indicated otherwise, all comparisons are to the prior quarter)
- Net income was $168.4 million or $2.51 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $156.5 million or $2.32 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.
- Net interest revenue totaled $352.6 million, an increase of $36.3 million. Net interest margin was 3.54 percent compared to 3.24 percent. In response to rising inflation, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate another 125 basis points in the fourth quarter. The resulting impact on market interest rates increased our net interest margin.
- Fees and commissions revenue was relatively consistent with the prior quarter at $193.6 million. Increased brokerage and trading revenue, transaction card revenue, and other revenue was offset by lower revenue from mortgage banking and deposit service charges.
- The net cost of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.
- Operating expense increased $23.7 million to $318.5 million. Personnel expense increased $16.1 million, largely driven by higher incentive compensation expense. Non-personnel expense increased $7.6 million, primarily related to project-related professional fees and data processing and communications costs.
- Period-end loans increased $767 million to $22.6 billion at December 31, 2022. Of this increase, commercial loans increased $591 million, commercial real estate loans grew $133 million, and loans to individuals increased $49 million. In addition, unfunded loan commitments grew by $839 million. Average outstanding loan balances were $22.0 billion, a $377 million increase.
- We recorded a $15.0 million provision for expected credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to strong growth in loans and loan commitments. The level of uncertainty in the economic outlook remained high and key economic factors were slightly less favorable to economic growth across all scenarios. We also recorded a $15.0 million provision for expected credit losses in the third quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of growth in loans and loan commitments during the quarter. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $297 million or 1.31 percent of outstanding loans at December 31, 2022. The combined allowance for credit losses was $298 million or 1.37 percent of outstanding loans at September 30, 2022.
- Average deposits decreased $1.6 billion to $35.5 billion and period-end deposits decreased $1.9 billion to $34.5 billion, consistent with industry trends as customers redeploy resources following the savings trend during the height of the pandemic. Average demand deposits were reduced by $929 million and average interest-bearing deposits decreased $659 million. The loan to deposit ratio was 65 percent at December 31, 2022 and 60 percent at September 30, 2022.
- The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.69 percent at December 31, 2022. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.71 percent, total capital ratio was 12.67 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.91 percent at December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2022, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.80 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.82 percent, total capital ratio was 12.81 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.76 percent.
- The company repurchased 314,406 shares of common stock at an average price of $103.14 a share in the fourth quarter of 2022.
|Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Highlights
- Commercial Banking contributed $139.4 million to net income in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.5 million. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue increased $25.5 million, primarily due to the increase in the spread on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Net loans charged-off increased $14.9 million. Personnel expense increased $3.4 million, driven by incentive compensation costs associated with growth in revenue. Average loans increased $350 million or 2 percent to $18.3 billion. Average deposits decreased $1.1 billion or 6 percent to $16.8 billion.
- Consumer Banking contributed $9.0 million to net income in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.0 million over the prior quarter. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue increased $6.7 million. Net interest revenue increased $9.4 million, largely due to an increase in the spread on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Fees and commissions revenue decreased $2.6 million. Deposit service charges decreased $1.5 million from reduced consumer overdraft charges as expected from changes implemented in the fourth quarter. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $1.2 million due to reduced mortgage production volume combined with narrowing margins. Operating expense increased $1.3 million. Average loans increased $39 million or 2 percent to $1.7 billion. Average deposits decreased $196 million or 2 percent to $8.6 billion.
- Wealth Management contributed $41.6 million to net income in the fourth quarter of 2022, consistent with the third quarter of 2022. Our diverse set of investment-focused businesses, which include trading in fixed income securities and other financial instruments and providing wealth management services to institutional and private wealth clients, produced total net interest and fee revenues of $149.1 million, an increase of $2.4 million. Total revenue from institutional trading activities increased $2.7 million, primarily due to a higher volume of residential mortgage-backed securities trading activity. Other revenue decreased $2.3 million due to lower energy hedging in the fourth quarter. Operating expense increased $2.9 million, mainly due to increased volume-driven incentive compensation costs. Average loans increased $59 million or 3 percent to $2.2 billion. Average deposits decreased $110 million or 1 percent to $7.9 billion. Assets under management were $99.7 billion, an increase of $4.3 billion.
|Annual 2022 Financial Highlights
|(Unless indicated otherwise, all comparisons are to the prior year)
- Net income was $520.3 million or $7.68 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $618.1 million or $8.95 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- Net interest revenue totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $93.3 million. Net interest margin was 2.98 percent compared to 2.60 percent. In response to rising inflation, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate 425 basis points since the beginning of 2022. The resulting impact on market interest rates has increased net interest margin.
- Fees and commissions revenue decreased $11.1 million to $657.2 million. A $56.5 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue due to increasing mortgage interest rates and continued inventory shortages was largely offset by increased customer hedging, investment banking, and fiduciary and asset management revenues.
- The net cost of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $12.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to a net benefit of $21.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, due to increased market volatility throughout 2022.
- Other gains and losses, net, decreased $63.6 million due to sales of an alternative investment and repossessed assets in the prior year.
- Operating expense decreased $13.2 million to $1.2 billion. Personnel expense decreased $24.5 million, largely driven by lower incentive compensation expense, partially offset by an increase in regular compensation. Non-personnel expense increased $11.2 million, primarily related to additional business promotion fees and project-related data processing and communications and professional fees. These were partially offset by lower mortgage banking costs and expenses on repossessed assets.
- Period-end loans increased $2.4 billion to $22.6 billion at December 31, 2022. Of this increase, commercial loans increased $1.7 billion, commercial real estate loans increased $775 million, and loans to individuals grew by $146 million. Paycheck Protection Program loans decreased $262 million. Average outstanding loan balances were $21.3 billion, a $216 million decrease.
- We recorded a $30.0 million provision for expected credit losses in 2022, primarily due to strong growth in loans and loan commitments, partially offset by improvement in credit quality metrics. The uncertainty in our economic forecast increased and some key economic factors were less favorable to growth across all scenarios. A negative $100.0 million provision for expected credit losses was recorded in 2021. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $297 million or 1.31 percent of outstanding loans at December 31, 2022. The combined allowance for credit losses was $289 million or 1.43 percent of outstanding loans at December 31, 2021.
- Average deposits decreased $70 million to $37.9 billion and period-end deposits decreased $6.8 billion to $34.5 billion. In the first half of the year, the majority of deposit outflows were driven by institutional clients moving to off-balance sheet alternatives seeking higher yields. Starting in the third quarter, deposit outflows were largely attributed to commercial clients redeploying capital. The fourth quarter also saw seasonal declines due to mortgage tax disbursements.
|2022 Annual Segment Highlights
- Commercial Banking contributed $460.4 million to net income in 2022, an increase of $131.8 million compared to 2021. Combined net-interest revenue and fee revenue increased $215.5 million. Net interest revenue increased $208.7 million, primarily due to growth in average deposit balances and an increase in the spread on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Fees and commissions revenue increased $6.8 million as increases in customer hedging revenue and transaction card revenue were largely offset by a decline in other revenue. Operating expense increased $9.6 million, primarily due to incentive compensation costs. The prior year also included the sale of an alternative investment that resulted in a $31.1 million pre-tax gain, net of non-controlling interest. Net loans charged-off decreased $13.4 million. Average Commercial Banking loans increased $700 million or 4 percent to $17.6 billion. Average Commercial Banking deposits grew $664 million or 4 percent to $18.3 billion.
- Consumer Banking contributed $5.9 million to net income in 2022, a decrease of $21.8 million compared to the prior year. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue increased $3.3 million. Net interest revenue increased $54.7 million, primarily due to an increase in the spread on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Fees and commissions revenue decreased $51.4 million, largely attributable to reduced mortgage production volume and margin compression. The net cost of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $12.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to a net benefit of $21.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Interest rate volatility affected the effectiveness of our mortgage servicing rights hedging strategy. Operating expense was consistent with the prior year. Average Consumer Banking loans decreased $81 million or 5 percent to $1.7 billion. Average Consumer Banking deposits increased $323 million or 4 percent to $8.8 billion.
- Wealth Management contributed $106.2 million to net income in 2022, a decrease of $7.1 million compared to 2021. Total Wealth Management revenue decreased $11.7 million. Total revenue from trading activities decreased $89.5 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, largely due to disruption in the fixed income markets due to economic uncertainty, primarily in the first quarter, combined with narrowing margins and lower trading volumes. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in the spread on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Fiduciary and asset management revenue also increased $18.0 million. Growth in mutual fund fees and decreased waivers were partially offset by lower trust fees and managed account fees due to market driven declines in assets under management or administration. Other revenue increased $26.7 million, largely due to higher derivative margin use fees. Operating expense decreased $8.5 million due to incentive compensation costs related to reduced trading activity. Average Wealth Management loans grew $185 million or 9 percent to $2.2 billion. Average Wealth Management deposits decreased $935 million or 10 percent to $8.5 billion. Average assets under management decreased $5.2 billion or 5 percent compared to the prior year.
|(Unless indicated otherwise, comparisons are to the prior quarter)
|Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $352.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $36.3 million. The rapid increase in interest rates, combined with our strong loan growth and our asset sensitive position, drove a linked quarter increase in net interest revenue and a 30 basis point increase in net interest margin to 3.54 percent. In response to rising inflation, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate 125 basis points in the fourth quarter bringing the year-to-date total rate increases to 425 basis points. The resulting impact on market interest rates has increased net interest margin as our earning assets, led by our significant percentage of variable-rate commercial loans, reprice at a higher rate and faster pace than our interest-bearing liabilities.
Average earning assets increased $757 million. Average loan balances increased $377 million, largely due to growth in commercial and commercial real estate loans. Average available for sale securities increased $648 million as we reposition our balance for the current rate environment. Average interest bearing cash and cash equivalents decreased $180 million while average trading securities decreased $91 million. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $659 million as customers redeploy resources following the savings trend during the height of the pandemic. Average other borrowings increased $994 million while funds purchased and repurchase agreements increased $246 million.
The yield on average earning assets was 4.53 percent, up 82 basis points. The loan portfolio yield increased 110 basis points to 5.99 percent while the yield on trading securities was up 98 basis points to 3.70 percent. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio increased 33 basis points to 2.54 percent. The yield on interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents increased 219 basis points to 4.06 percent.
Funding costs were 1.57 percent, an 81 basis point increase. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 59 basis points to 1.22 percent. The cost of other borrowings was up 175 basis points to 4.08 percent while the cost of funds purchased and repurchase agreements increased 133 basis points to 2.05 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 58 basis points, an increase of 29 basis points.
|Operating Revenue
Fees and commissions revenue totaled $193.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, relatively unchanged from the prior quarter.
Brokerage and trading revenue increased $2.0 million. Trading revenue grew $9.5 million, largely due to an increase in volume and higher margins on U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed securities trading activity driven by favorable market conditions and increased market volatility. A decline from heightened energy derivative activity in the third quarter led to a $4.7 million decrease in customer hedging revenue. Total investment banking revenue decreased $2.4 million, following record levels in the third quarter. Other revenue increased $1.6 million, largely due to higher revenue on repossessed assets while transaction card revenue grew $1.2 million along with a rise in seasonal transaction volumes.
Deposit service charges decreased $2.3 million. In the fourth quarter, we implemented changes to eliminate non-sufficient funds fees and reduce consumer overdraft fees. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $1.2 million with a reduction in mortgage production revenue partially offset by an increase in mortgage servicing revenue. Mortgage production volume decreased $119 million to $111 million as rising mortgage interest rates and continued inventory constraints place pressure on mortgage loan originations.
Other gains and losses, net, increased $7.4 million, primarily driven by the sale of a repossessed entity combined with a change in the value of deferred compensation investments, which are held to offset the cost of various employee benefit programs. We also recognized a $4.0 million loss on the sale of available for sale securities in the fourth quarter as we repositioned our balance sheet for the current rate environment.
|Operating Expense
Total operating expense was $318.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $23.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2022.
Personnel expense increased $16.1 million. Cash-based incentive compensation increased $9.9 million due to increased sales activity combined with a one-time incentive given to all employees in the fourth quarter. Deferred compensation expense, which is offset by deferred compensation investments in other revenue, increased $4.9 million.
Non-personnel expense was $132.0 million, up $7.6 million. A $4.3 million increase in professional fees and services and $1.3 million increase in data processing and communications expense was largely attributed to ongoing technology projects. The fourth quarter of 2022 also included a $2.5 million charitable donation to the BOKF Foundation as we continue to focus on the communities we serve.
|Loans, Deposits and Capital
Loans
Outstanding loans were $22.6 billion at December 31, 2022, growing $767 million over September 30, 2022, largely due to growth in commercial and commercial real estate loans. Unfunded loan commitments were also up $839 million over the third quarter.
Outstanding commercial loan balances, which includes services, general business, energy, and healthcare loans, increased $591 million with strong growth in all categories.
Services sector loan balances increased $151 million to $3.4 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, foundations and not-for-profit organizations, educational services and specialty trade contractors.
General business loans increased $368 million to $3.5 billion or 16 percent of total loans. General business loans include $2.1 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $1.4 billion of loans from other commercial industries.
Energy loan balances increased $53 million to $3.4 billion or 15 percent of total loans. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 72 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 28 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $3.8 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $334 million over September 30, 2022.
Healthcare sector loan balances increased $18 million, totaling $3.8 billion or 17 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $3.2 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally, we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities, which serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility.
Commercial real estate loan balances grew $133 million and represent 20 percent of total loans. Loans secured by industrial facilities increased $118 million to $1.2 billion. Loans secured by multifamily residential properties increased $86 million to 1.2 billion. This growth was partially offset by a $33 million decrease in loans secured by office buildings and $27 million decrease in other real estate loans. Unfunded commercial real estate loan commitments were $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $144 million over September 30, 2022.
Loans to individuals increased $49 million and represent 17 percent of total loans. Total residential mortgage loans increased $22 million while personal loans increased $27 million.
Liquidity and Capital
Our funding sources, which primarily include deposits and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Banks, provide adequate liquidity to meet our needs. The loan to deposit ratio was 65 percent at December 31, 2022 providing significant on-balance sheet liquidity to meet future loan demand and contractual obligations.
Period-end deposits totaled $34.5 billion at December 31, 2022, a $1.9 billion decrease, largely due to commercial clients redeploying capital following the savings trend during the pandemic combined with seasonal mortgage tax disbursements. Demand deposits decreased $1.6 billion while interest-bearing transaction account balances decreased $341 million. Period-end Commercial Banking deposits decreased $1.4 billion, Consumer Banking deposits declined $354 million, and Wealth Management deposits were largely unchanged. Average deposits were $35.5 billion at December 31, 2022, a $1.6 billion decrease. Average demand deposit account balances decreased $929 million and average interest-bearing transaction account balances decreased $658 million.
The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.69 percent at December 31, 2022. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.71 percent, total capital ratio was 12.67 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.91 percent at December 31, 2022. At the beginning of 2020, we elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. This election added 8 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2022, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.80 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.82 percent, total capital ratio was 12.81 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.76 percent.
The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 7.63 percent at December 31, 2022 and 7.96 percent at September 30, 2022. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.
The company repurchased 314,406 shares of common stock at an average price of $103.14 a share in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company repurchased a total of 1,632,401 shares of common stock at an average price of $94.88 a share in 2022. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.
|Credit Quality
Expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost are recognized over their projected lives based on models that measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Our models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rates and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.
A $15.0 million provision for credit losses was necessary for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily related to strong growth in loans and unfunded commitments during the quarter. The level of uncertainty in the economic outlook of our reasonable and supportable forecast remained high, and key economic factors were slightly less favorable to economic growth across all scenarios.
The probability weighting of our base case reasonable and supportable forecast remained at 50 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the level of uncertainty in economic forecasts remained high. Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes inflation continues to improve from the peak experienced in the third quarter of 2022 and slowly normalizes. We expect the impact of the Russian-Ukraine conflict remains isolated. Inflation pressures cause modest declines in real household income compared to pre-pandemic levels, resulting in below-trend GDP growth. GDP is projected to grow by 0.9 percent over the next twelve months. Job openings revert to more normalized levels and overall hiring levels decline, causing the national unemployment rate to modestly increase over the next four quarters. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 3.9 percent for the first quarter of 2023, increasing to 4.1 percent by the fourth quarter of 2023. Our base case also assumes the Federal Reserve increases the federal funds rate twice in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in a target range of 4.75 percent to 5.00 percent. No additional rate increases in 2023 are anticipated. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of December 2022, averaging $75.05 per barrel over the next twelve months.
Our downside case, probability weighted at 40 percent, assumes that inflation moderates slightly from the peak experienced in the third quarter of 2022, but remains elevated through the forecast horizon ending 2023 at 5.0 percent. Higher levels of inflation force the Federal Reserve to adopt a more aggressive monetary policy as compared to the base case scenario. This results in a federal funds target range of 5.75 percent to 6.00 percent by December 2023. The United States economy is pushed into a recession, with a contraction in economic activity and a sharp increase in the unemployment rate from 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to 6.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. In this scenario, real GDP is expected to contract 1.3 percent over the next four quarters. WTI oil prices are projected to average $65.87 per barrel over the next twelve months, peaking at $70.78 in the first quarter of 2023 and falling 15 percent over the following three quarters.
Nonperforming assets totaled $300 million or 1.33 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $336 million or 1.54 percent at September 30, 2022. Excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, nonperforming assets totaled $121 million or 0.54 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $144 million or 0.67 percent at September 30, 2022.
Nonaccruing loans were $122 million or 0.54 percent of outstanding loans at December 31, 2022. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $60 million or 0.42 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $17 million or 0.36 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $45 million or 1.20 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.
Nonaccruing loans decreased $9.0 million compared to September 30, 2022, primarily related to nonaccruing services, energy and loans to individuals, partially offset by an increase in nonaccruing commercial real estate loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the fourth quarter totaled $32 million, offset by $9.1 million in payments received.
Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $94 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $95 million at September 30, 2022. A decrease in potential problem services, energy and general business loans was offset by an increase in healthcare and commercial real estate potential problem loans.
At December 31, 2022, the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $297 million or 1.31 percent of outstanding loans and 278 percent of nonaccruing loans. The allowance for loan losses totaled $236 million or 1.04 percent of outstanding loans and 221 percent of nonaccruing loans. At September 30, 2022, the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $298 million or 1.37 percent of outstanding loans and 262 percent of nonaccruing loans. The allowance for loan losses was $242 million or 1.11 percent of outstanding loans and 212 percent of nonaccruing loans. The allowance to nonaccruing loan percentages referenced above omit residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies.
Gross charge-offs were $17.8 million for the fourth quarter compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter were primarily related to a single services borrower. Recoveries totaled $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.3 million for the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $15.5 million or 0.28 percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter compared to net charge-offs of $457 thousand or 0.01 percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter. Net charge-offs were 0.10 percent of average loans over the last four quarters.
|Securities and Derivatives
The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $11.5 billion at December 31, 2022, a $1.5 billion increase compared to September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2022, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $5.8 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $4.5 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At December 31, 2022, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $866 million compared to $936 million at September 30, 2022.
We hold an inventory of trading securities in support of sales to a variety of customers. At December 31, 2022, the trading securities portfolio totaled $4.5 billion compared to $2.2 billion at September 30, 2022.
The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities increased $263 million to $297 million at December 31, 2022.
Derivative contracts are carried at fair value. At December 31, 2022, the net fair values of derivative contracts, before consideration of cash margin, reported as assets under our customer derivative programs totaled $1.0 billion compared to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022. The aggregate net fair value of derivative contracts, before consideration of cash margin, held under these programs reported as liabilities totaled $1.0 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022.
The net cost of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, including a $2.9 million decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, $1.8 million increase in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, and $118 thousand of related net interest expense.
|Conference Call and Webcast
The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-877-407-4018 and referencing conference ID # 13735343.
|About BOK Financial Corporation
BOK Financial Corporation is a $48 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $100 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.
The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of December 31, 2022 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "plans," "projects," "will," "intends," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|943,810
|$
|804,110
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|457,906
|804,799
|Trading securities
|4,464,161
|2,194,618
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|2,513,687
|2,572,360
|Available for sale securities
|11,493,860
|10,040,894
|Fair value option securities
|296,590
|33,966
|Restricted equity securities
|299,651
|100,356
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|75,272
|148,121
|Loans:
|Commercial
|14,198,187
|13,607,686
|Commercial real estate
|4,606,777
|4,473,911
|Paycheck protection program
|14,312
|20,233
|Loans to individuals
|3,737,874
|3,688,627
|Total loans
|22,557,150
|21,790,457
|Allowance for loan losses
|(235,704
|)
|(241,768
|)
|Loans, net of allowance
|22,321,446
|21,548,689
|Premises and equipment, net
|565,175
|569,379
|Receivables
|273,815
|200,343
|Goodwill
|1,044,749
|1,044,749
|Intangible assets, net
|76,131
|79,833
|Mortgage servicing rights
|277,608
|283,806
|Real estate and other repossessed assets, net
|14,304
|29,676
|Derivative contracts, net
|880,343
|1,693,742
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|406,751
|407,722
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|31,004
|49,089
|Other assets
|1,354,379
|1,039,194
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|47,790,642
|$
|43,645,446
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|13,395,337
|$
|14,985,115
|Interest-bearing transaction
|18,659,115
|19,000,023
|Savings
|964,411
|971,634
|Time
|1,461,842
|1,459,143
|Total deposits
|34,480,705
|36,415,915
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|2,270,377
|626,952
|Other borrowings
|4,736,908
|234,933
|Subordinated debentures
|131,205
|131,168
|Accrued interest, taxes and expense
|296,870
|212,342
|Due on unsettled securities purchases
|147,470
|205,388
|Derivative contracts, net
|554,900
|821,275
|Other liabilities
|484,849
|483,165
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|43,103,284
|39,131,138
|Shareholders' equity:
|Capital, surplus and retained earnings
|5,519,604
|5,414,879
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(836,955
|)
|(904,945
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|4,682,649
|4,509,934
|Non-controlling interests
|4,709
|4,374
|TOTAL EQUITY
|4,687,358
|4,514,308
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|47,790,642
|$
|43,645,446
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|$
|568,307
|$
|748,263
|$
|843,619
|$
|1,050,409
|$
|1,208,552
|Trading securities
|3,086,985
|3,178,068
|4,166,954
|8,537,390
|9,260,778
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|2,535,305
|2,593,989
|610,983
|195,198
|213,188
|Available for sale securities
|10,953,851
|10,306,257
|12,258,072
|13,092,422
|13,247,607
|Fair value option securities
|92,012
|36,846
|54,832
|75,539
|46,458
|Restricted equity securities
|216,673
|173,656
|167,732
|164,484
|137,874
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|98,613
|132,685
|148,183
|179,697
|163,433
|Loans:
|Commercial
|13,827,517
|13,481,961
|13,382,176
|12,677,706
|12,401,935
|Commercial real estate
|4,488,091
|4,434,650
|4,061,129
|4,059,148
|3,838,336
|Paycheck protection program
|18,822
|26,364
|90,312
|210,110
|404,261
|Loans to individuals
|3,641,574
|3,656,257
|3,524,097
|3,516,698
|3,598,121
|Total loans
|21,976,004
|21,599,232
|21,057,714
|20,463,662
|20,242,653
|Allowance for loan losses
|(242,450
|)
|(241,136
|)
|(246,064
|)
|(254,191
|)
|(271,794
|)
|Loans, net of allowance
|21,733,554
|21,358,096
|20,811,650
|20,209,471
|19,970,859
|Total earning assets
|39,285,300
|38,527,860
|39,062,025
|43,504,610
|44,248,749
|Cash and due from banks
|865,796
|821,801
|822,599
|790,440
|783,670
|Derivative contracts, net
|1,239,717
|2,019,905
|3,051,429
|2,126,282
|1,441,869
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|406,826
|410,667
|408,489
|406,379
|404,149
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|194,996
|219,113
|457,165
|375,616
|585,901
|Other assets
|3,216,983
|3,119,856
|3,486,691
|3,357,747
|3,139,718
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|45,209,618
|$
|45,119,202
|$
|47,288,398
|$
|50,561,074
|$
|50,604,056
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|14,176,189
|$
|15,105,305
|$
|15,202,597
|$
|15,062,282
|$
|14,818,841
|Interest-bearing transaction
|18,898,315
|19,556,806
|21,037,294
|22,763,479
|22,326,401
|Savings
|969,275
|978,596
|981,493
|947,407
|909,131
|Time
|1,417,606
|1,409,069
|1,373,036
|1,589,039
|1,747,715
|Total deposits
|35,461,385
|37,049,776
|38,594,420
|40,362,207
|39,802,088
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|1,046,447
|800,759
|1,224,134
|2,004,466
|2,893,128
|Other borrowings
|2,523,195
|1,528,887
|1,301,358
|1,148,440
|880,837
|Subordinated debentures
|131,180
|131,199
|131,219
|131,228
|131,224
|Derivative contracts, net
|445,105
|105,221
|535,574
|682,435
|320,757
|Due on unsettled securities purchases
|575,957
|331,428
|380,332
|519,097
|629,642
|Other liabilities
|408,029
|396,510
|389,031
|565,350
|578,091
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|40,591,298
|40,343,780
|42,556,068
|45,413,223
|45,235,767
|Total equity
|4,618,320
|4,775,422
|4,732,330
|5,147,851
|5,368,289
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|45,209,618
|$
|45,119,202
|$
|47,288,398
|$
|50,561,074
|$
|50,604,056
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest revenue
|$
|451,606
|$
|292,334
|$
|1,392,102
|$
|1,179,929
|Interest expense
|98,980
|15,257
|180,722
|61,896
|Net interest revenue
|352,626
|277,077
|1,211,380
|1,118,033
|Provision for credit losses
|15,000
|(17,000
|)
|30,000
|(100,000
|)
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|337,626
|294,077
|1,181,380
|1,218,033
|Other operating revenue:
|Brokerage and trading revenue
|63,008
|14,869
|140,978
|112,989
|Transaction card revenue
|27,136
|24,998
|104,266
|96,983
|Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|49,899
|46,872
|196,326
|178,274
|Deposit service charges and fees
|26,429
|26,718
|110,636
|104,217
|Mortgage banking revenue
|10,065
|21,278
|49,365
|105,896
|Other revenue
|17,034
|11,586
|55,642
|69,950
|Total fees and commissions
|193,571
|146,321
|657,213
|668,309
|Other gains, net
|8,427
|6,081
|123
|63,742
|Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|4,548
|(4,788
|)
|(73,011
|)
|(19,378
|)
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(2,568
|)
|1,418
|(20,358
|)
|(2,239
|)
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|(2,904
|)
|7,859
|80,261
|41,637
|Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net
|(3,988
|)
|552
|(971
|)
|3,704
|Total other operating revenue
|197,086
|157,443
|643,257
|755,775
|Other operating expense:
|Personnel
|186,419
|174,474
|670,918
|695,382
|Business promotion
|7,470
|6,452
|26,435
|16,289
|Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|2,500
|5,000
|2,500
|9,000
|Professional fees and services
|18,365
|14,129
|56,342
|50,906
|Net occupancy and equipment
|29,227
|26,897
|116,867
|108,587
|Insurance
|4,677
|3,889
|17,994
|15,881
|Data processing and communications
|43,048
|39,358
|165,907
|151,614
|Printing, postage and supplies
|3,890
|2,935
|15,857
|14,218
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,736
|4,438
|15,692
|18,311
|Mortgage banking costs
|9,016
|8,667
|35,834
|42,698
|Other expense
|10,108
|13,256
|40,134
|54,822
|Total other operating expense
|318,456
|299,495
|1,164,480
|1,177,708
|Net income before taxes
|216,256
|152,025
|660,157
|796,100
|Federal and state income taxes
|47,864
|34,836
|139,864
|179,775
|Net income
|168,392
|117,189
|520,293
|616,325
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(37
|)
|(129
|)
|20
|(1,796
|)
|Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|168,429
|$
|117,318
|$
|520,273
|$
|618,121
|Average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|66,627,955
|68,069,160
|67,212,728
|68,591,920
|Diluted
|66,627,955
|68,070,910
|67,212,735
|68,594,322
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|2.51
|$
|1.71
|$
|7.68
|$
|8.95
|Diluted
|$
|2.51
|$
|1.71
|$
|7.68
|$
|8.95
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Capital:
|Period-end shareholders' equity
|$
|4,682,649
|$
|4,509,934
|$
|4,737,339
|$
|4,849,582
|$
|5,363,732
|Risk weighted assets
|$
|38,142,231
|$
|36,866,994
|$
|36,787,092
|$
|37,160,258
|$
|34,575,277
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Common equity tier 1
|11.69
|%
|11.80
|%
|11.61
|%
|11.30
|%
|12.24
|%
|Tier 1
|11.71
|%
|11.82
|%
|11.63
|%
|11.31
|%
|12.25
|%
|Total capital
|12.67
|%
|12.81
|%
|12.59
|%
|12.25
|%
|13.29
|%
|Leverage ratio
|9.91
|%
|9.76
|%
|9.12
|%
|8.47
|%
|8.55
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio1
|7.63
|%
|7.96
|%
|8.16
|%
|8.13
|%
|8.61
|%
|Common stock:
|Book value per share
|$
|69.93
|$
|67.06
|$
|69.87
|$
|71.21
|$
|78.34
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|53.19
|$
|50.34
|$
|53.22
|$
|54.58
|$
|61.74
|Market value per share:
|High
|$
|110.28
|$
|95.51
|$
|94.76
|$
|119.59
|$
|110.21
|Low
|$
|88.46
|$
|69.82
|$
|74.03
|$
|93.76
|$
|89.01
|Cash dividends paid
|$
|36,188
|$
|35,661
|$
|35,892
|$
|36,093
|$
|36,256
|Dividend payout ratio
|21.49
|%
|22.79
|%
|27.02
|%
|57.76
|%
|30.90
|%
|Shares outstanding, net
|66,958,634
|67,254,383
|67,806,005
|68,104,043
|68,467,772
|Stock buy-back program:
|Shares repurchased
|314,406
|548,034
|294,084
|475,877
|128,522
|Amount
|$
|32,429
|$
|49,980
|$
|24,404
|$
|48,074
|$
|13,426
|Average price per share
|$
|103.14
|$
|91.20
|$
|82.98
|$
|101.02
|$
|104.46
|Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
|Return on average assets
|1.48
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.92
|%
|Return on average equity
|14.48
|%
|13.01
|%
|11.27
|%
|4.93
|%
|8.68
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.54
|%
|3.24
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.52
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|57.87
|%
|57.35
|%
|60.65
|%
|75.07
|%
|70.14
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
|1Tangible common equity ratio:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|4,682,649
|$
|4,509,934
|$
|4,737,339
|$
|4,849,582
|$
|5,363,732
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,120,880
|1,124,582
|1,128,493
|1,132,510
|1,136,527
|Tangible common equity
|$
|3,561,769
|$
|3,385,352
|$
|3,608,846
|$
|3,717,072
|$
|4,227,205
|Total assets
|$
|47,790,642
|$
|43,645,446
|$
|45,377,072
|$
|46,826,507
|$
|50,249,431
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,120,880
|1,124,582
|1,128,493
|1,132,510
|1,136,527
|Tangible assets
|$
|46,669,762
|$
|42,520,864
|$
|44,248,579
|$
|45,693,997
|$
|49,112,904
|Tangible common equity ratio
|7.63
|%
|7.96
|%
|8.16
|%
|8.13
|%
|8.61
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue:
|Net income before taxes
|$
|216,256
|$
|196,272
|$
|168,980
|$
|78,649
|$
|152,025
|Provision for expected credit losses
|15,000
|15,000
|-
|-
|(17,000
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(37
|)
|81
|12
|(36
|)
|(129
|)
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|231,293
|$
|211,191
|$
|168,968
|$
|78,685
|$
|135,154
|Other data:
|Tax equivalent interest
|$
|2,287
|$
|2,163
|$
|2,040
|$
|1,973
|$
|2,104
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities
|$
|(865,553
|)
|$
|(935,788
|)
|$
|(522,812
|)
|$
|(546,598
|)
|$
|93,381
|Mortgage banking:
|Mortgage production revenue
|$
|(3,983
|)
|$
|(2,406
|)
|$
|(504
|)
|$
|5,055
|$
|10,018
|Mortgage loans funded for sale
|$
|141,090
|$
|260,210
|$
|360,237
|$
|418,866
|$
|568,507
|Add: current period-end outstanding commitments
|45,492
|75,779
|106,004
|160,260
|171,412
|Less: prior period end outstanding commitments
|75,779
|106,004
|160,260
|171,412
|239,066
|Total mortgage production volume
|$
|110,803
|$
|229,985
|$
|305,981
|$
|407,714
|$
|500,853
|Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale
|10
|%
|10
|%
|19
|%
|45
|%
|51
|%
|Realized margin on funded mortgage loans
|(1.10)%
|(0.41)%
|0.88
|%
|1.64
|%
|2.34
|%
|Production revenue as a percentage of production volume
|(3.59)%
|(1.05)%
|(0.16)%
|1.24
|%
|2.00
|%
|Mortgage servicing revenue
|$
|14,048
|$
|13,688
|$
|11,872
|$
|11,595
|$
|11,260
|Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others
|18,923,078
|19,070,221
|17,336,596
|16,155,329
|15,930,480
|Average mortgage servicing revenue rates
|0.29
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.28
|%
|Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
|Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net
|$
|4,373
|$
|(17,027
|)
|$
|(13,639
|)
|$
|(46,694
|)
|$
|(4,862
|)
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(2,568
|)
|(4,368
|)
|(2,221
|)
|(11,201
|)
|1,418
|Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights
|1,805
|(21,395
|)
|(15,860
|)
|(57,895
|)
|(3,444
|)
|Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|(2,904
|)
|16,570
|17,485
|49,110
|7,859
|Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue
|(1,099
|)
|(4,825
|)
|1,625
|(8,785
|)
|4,415
|Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2
|(118
|)
|29
|275
|383
|259
|Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges
|$
|(1,217
|)
|$
|(4,796
|)
|$
|1,900
|$
|(8,402
|)
|$
|4,674
2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.
QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Interest revenue
|$
|451,606
|$
|363,150
|$
|294,247
|$
|283,099
|$
|292,334
|Interest expense
|98,980
|46,825
|20,229
|14,688
|15,257
|Net interest revenue
|352,626
|316,325
|274,018
|268,411
|277,077
|Provision for credit losses
|15,000
|15,000
|-
|-
|(17,000
|)
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|337,626
|301,325
|274,018
|268,411
|294,077
|Other operating revenue:
|Brokerage and trading revenue
|63,008
|61,006
|44,043
|(27,079
|)
|14,869
|Transaction card revenue
|27,136
|25,974
|26,940
|24,216
|24,998
|Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|49,899
|50,190
|49,838
|46,399
|46,872
|Deposit service charges and fees
|26,429
|28,703
|28,500
|27,004
|26,718
|Mortgage banking revenue
|10,065
|11,282
|11,368
|16,650
|21,278
|Other revenue
|17,034
|15,479
|12,684
|10,445
|11,586
|Total fees and commissions
|193,571
|192,634
|173,373
|97,635
|146,321
|Other gains (losses), net
|8,427
|979
|(7,639
|)
|(1,644
|)
|6,081
|Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|4,548
|(17,009
|)
|(13,569
|)
|(46,981
|)
|(4,788
|)
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(2,568
|)
|(4,368
|)
|(2,221
|)
|(11,201
|)
|1,418
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|(2,904
|)
|16,570
|17,485
|49,110
|7,859
|Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net
|(3,988
|)
|892
|1,188
|937
|552
|Total other operating revenue
|197,086
|189,698
|168,617
|87,856
|157,443
|Other operating expense:
|Personnel
|186,419
|170,348
|154,923
|159,228
|174,474
|Business promotion
|7,470
|6,127
|6,325
|6,513
|6,452
|Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|2,500
|-
|-
|-
|5,000
|Professional fees and services
|18,365
|14,089
|12,475
|11,413
|14,129
|Net occupancy and equipment
|29,227
|29,296
|27,489
|30,855
|26,897
|Insurance
|4,677
|4,306
|4,728
|4,283
|3,889
|Data processing and communications
|43,048
|41,743
|41,280
|39,836
|39,358
|Printing, postage and supplies
|3,890
|4,349
|3,929
|3,689
|2,935
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,736
|3,943
|4,049
|3,964
|4,438
|Mortgage banking costs
|9,016
|9,504
|9,437
|7,877
|8,667
|Other expense
|10,108
|11,046
|9,020
|9,960
|13,256
|Total other operating expense
|318,456
|294,751
|273,655
|277,618
|299,495
|Net income before taxes
|216,256
|196,272
|168,980
|78,649
|152,025
|Federal and state income taxes
|47,864
|39,681
|36,122
|16,197
|34,836
|Net income
|168,392
|156,591
|132,858
|62,452
|117,189
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(37
|)
|81
|12
|(36
|)
|(129
|)
|Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|168,429
|$
|156,510
|$
|132,846
|$
|62,488
|$
|117,318
|Average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|66,627,955
|67,003,199
|67,453,748
|67,812,400
|68,069,160
|Diluted
|66,627,955
|67,004,623
|67,455,172
|67,813,851
|68,070,910
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|2.51
|$
|2.32
|$
|1.96
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.71
|Diluted
|$
|2.51
|$
|2.32
|$
|1.96
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.71
LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Commercial:
|Healthcare
|$
|3,845,017
|$
|3,826,623
|$
|3,696,963
|$
|3,441,732
|$
|3,414,940
|Energy
|3,424,790
|3,371,588
|3,393,072
|3,197,667
|3,006,884
|Services
|3,431,521
|3,280,925
|3,421,493
|3,351,495
|3,367,193
|General business
|3,496,859
|3,128,550
|3,067,169
|2,892,295
|2,717,448
|Total commercial
|14,198,187
|13,607,686
|13,578,697
|12,883,189
|12,506,465
|Commercial real estate:
|Industrial
|1,221,501
|1,103,905
|953,626
|911,928
|766,125
|Multifamily
|1,212,883
|1,126,700
|878,565
|867,288
|786,404
|Office
|1,053,331
|1,086,615
|1,100,115
|1,097,516
|1,040,963
|Retail
|620,518
|635,021
|637,304
|667,561
|679,917
|Residential construction and land development
|95,684
|91,690
|111,575
|120,506
|120,016
|Other commercial real estate
|402,860
|429,980
|424,963
|436,157
|437,900
|Total commercial real estate
|4,606,777
|4,473,911
|4,106,148
|4,100,956
|3,831,325
|Paycheck protection program
|14,312
|20,233
|43,140
|137,365
|276,341
|Loans to individuals:
|Residential mortgage
|1,890,784
|1,851,836
|1,784,729
|1,723,506
|1,722,170
|Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|245,940
|262,466
|293,838
|322,581
|354,173
|Personal
|1,601,150
|1,574,325
|1,484,596
|1,506,832
|1,515,206
|Total loans to individuals
|3,737,874
|3,688,627
|3,563,163
|3,552,919
|3,591,549
|Total
|$
|22,557,150
|$
|21,790,457
|$
|21,291,148
|$
|20,674,429
|$
|20,205,680
LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Texas:
|Commercial
|$
|6,869,979
|$
|6,632,610
|$
|6,631,658
|$
|6,254,883
|$
|6,068,700
|Commercial real estate
|1,555,508
|1,448,590
|1,339,452
|1,345,105
|1,253,439
|Paycheck protection program
|8,639
|12,280
|14,040
|31,242
|81,654
|Loans to individuals
|982,700
|970,459
|934,856
|957,320
|942,982
|Total Texas
|9,416,826
|9,063,939
|8,920,006
|8,588,550
|8,346,775
|Oklahoma:
|Commercial
|3,379,468
|3,104,037
|3,125,764
|2,883,663
|2,633,014
|Commercial real estate
|582,109
|608,856
|576,458
|552,310
|546,021
|Paycheck protection program
|3,109
|4,571
|13,329
|52,867
|69,817
|Loans to individuals
|2,077,124
|2,054,362
|1,982,247
|1,977,886
|2,024,404
|Total Oklahoma
|6,041,810
|5,771,826
|5,697,798
|5,466,726
|5,273,256
|Colorado:
|Commercial
|2,147,969
|2,115,883
|2,074,455
|1,977,773
|1,936,149
|Commercial real estate
|613,912
|565,057
|473,231
|480,740
|470,937
|Paycheck protection program
|1,230
|1,298
|8,233
|28,584
|82,781
|Loans to individuals
|241,902
|237,981
|234,105
|236,125
|256,533
|Total Colorado
|3,005,013
|2,920,219
|2,790,024
|2,723,222
|2,746,400
|Arizona:
|Commercial
|1,123,569
|1,101,917
|1,080,228
|1,074,551
|1,130,798
|Commercial real estate
|860,947
|850,319
|766,767
|719,970
|674,309
|Paycheck protection program
|720
|1,083
|5,173
|11,644
|21,594
|Loans to individuals
|229,872
|225,981
|212,870
|190,746
|186,528
|Total Arizona
|2,215,108
|2,179,300
|2,065,038
|1,996,911
|2,013,229
|Kansas/Missouri:
|Commercial
|310,715
|307,446
|338,337
|334,371
|338,697
|Commercial real estate
|479,968
|466,955
|458,157
|436,740
|382,761
|Paycheck protection program
|-
|10
|573
|2,595
|4,718
|Loans to individuals
|131,307
|125,039
|125,584
|121,247
|110,889
|Total Kansas/Missouri
|921,990
|899,450
|922,651
|894,953
|837,065
|New Mexico:
|Commercial
|262,735
|257,763
|252,033
|262,533
|306,964
|Commercial real estate
|417,008
|426,367
|431,606
|504,632
|442,128
|Paycheck protection program
|614
|991
|1,792
|9,713
|13,510
|Loans to individuals
|67,163
|68,095
|67,026
|63,299
|63,930
|Total New Mexico
|747,520
|753,216
|752,457
|840,177
|826,532
|Arkansas:
|Commercial
|103,752
|88,030
|76,222
|95,415
|92,143
|Commercial real estate
|97,325
|107,767
|60,477
|61,459
|61,730
|Paycheck protection program
|-
|-
|-
|720
|2,267
|Loans to individuals
|7,806
|6,710
|6,475
|6,296
|6,283
|Total Arkansas
|208,883
|202,507
|143,174
|163,890
|162,423
|TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|22,557,150
|$
|21,790,457
|$
|21,291,148
|$
|20,674,429
|$
|20,205,680
Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.
DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Oklahoma:
|Demand
|$
|4,585,963
|$
|5,143,405
|$
|5,422,593
|$
|5,205,806
|$
|5,433,405
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|9,475,528
|9,619,419
|10,240,378
|11,410,709
|12,689,367
|Savings
|555,407
|558,256
|561,413
|558,634
|521,439
|Time
|794,002
|776,306
|678,127
|817,744
|978,822
|Total interest-bearing
|10,824,937
|10,953,981
|11,479,918
|12,787,087
|14,189,628
|Total Oklahoma
|15,410,900
|16,097,386
|16,902,511
|17,992,893
|19,623,033
|Texas:
|Demand
|3,873,759
|4,609,255
|4,670,535
|4,552,001
|4,552,983
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|4,878,482
|4,781,920
|5,344,326
|4,963,118
|5,345,461
|Savings
|178,356
|179,049
|183,708
|182,536
|178,458
|Time
|356,538
|343,015
|333,038
|329,931
|337,559
|Total interest-bearing
|5,413,376
|5,303,984
|5,861,072
|5,475,585
|5,861,478
|Total Texas
|9,287,135
|9,913,239
|10,531,607
|10,027,586
|10,414,461
|Colorado:
|Demand
|2,462,891
|2,510,179
|2,799,798
|2,673,352
|2,526,855
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|2,123,218
|2,221,796
|2,277,563
|2,387,304
|2,334,371
|Savings
|77,961
|80,542
|82,976
|81,762
|78,636
|Time
|135,043
|151,064
|160,795
|165,401
|174,351
|Total interest-bearing
|2,336,222
|2,453,402
|2,521,334
|2,634,467
|2,587,358
|Total Colorado
|4,799,113
|4,963,581
|5,321,132
|5,307,819
|5,114,213
|New Mexico:
|Demand
|1,141,958
|1,296,410
|1,347,600
|1,271,264
|1,196,057
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|691,915
|717,492
|845,442
|888,257
|858,394
|Savings
|112,430
|113,056
|115,660
|115,457
|107,963
|Time
|133,625
|142,856
|148,532
|156,140
|163,871
|Total interest-bearing
|937,970
|973,404
|1,109,634
|1,159,854
|1,130,228
|Total New Mexico
|2,079,928
|2,269,814
|2,457,234
|2,431,118
|2,326,285
|Arizona:
|Demand
|844,327
|903,296
|901,543
|947,775
|934,282
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|739,628
|788,142
|792,269
|810,896
|834,491
|Savings
|16,496
|18,258
|17,999
|18,122
|16,182
|Time
|24,846
|26,704
|28,774
|27,259
|31,274
|Total interest-bearing
|780,970
|833,104
|839,042
|856,277
|881,947
|Total Arizona
|1,625,297
|1,736,400
|1,740,585
|1,804,052
|1,816,229
|Kansas/Missouri:
|Demand
|436,259
|479,459
|537,143
|553,345
|658,342
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|694,163
|747,981
|913,921
|1,107,525
|1,086,946
|Savings
|20,678
|19,375
|19,943
|19,589
|18,844
|Time
|12,963
|13,258
|13,962
|11,527
|12,255
|Total interest-bearing
|727,804
|780,614
|947,826
|1,138,641
|1,118,045
|Total Kansas/Missouri
|1,164,063
|1,260,073
|1,484,969
|1,691,986
|1,776,387
|Arkansas:
|Demand
|50,180
|43,111
|41,084
|38,798
|42,499
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|56,181
|123,273
|130,300
|122,020
|119,543
|Savings
|3,083
|3,098
|3,125
|3,265
|3,213
|Time
|4,825
|5,940
|6,371
|6,414
|6,196
|Total interest-bearing
|64,089
|132,311
|139,796
|131,699
|128,952
|Total Arkansas
|114,269
|175,422
|180,880
|170,497
|171,451
|TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|34,480,705
|$
|36,415,915
|$
|38,618,918
|$
|39,425,951
|$
|41,242,059
NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|4.06
|%
|1.87
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.16
|%
|Trading securities
|3.70
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.00
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.89
|%
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|1.46
|%
|1.42
|%
|2.35
|%
|5.07
|%
|4.99
|%
|Available for sale securities
|2.54
|%
|2.21
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.72
|%
|Fair value option securities
|4.40
|%
|2.98
|%
|2.92
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.71
|%
|Restricted equity securities
|5.70
|%
|6.23
|%
|3.30
|%
|2.69
|%
|2.98
|%
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|5.56
|%
|5.05
|%
|4.22
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.06
|%
|Loans
|5.99
|%
|4.89
|%
|3.92
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.70
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|Loans, net of allowance
|6.06
|%
|4.94
|%
|3.96
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.75
|%
|Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets
|4.53
|%
|3.71
|%
|2.96
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.66
|%
|COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing transaction
|1.28
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.09
|%
|Savings
|0.08
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.04
|%
|Time
|1.25
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.53
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.22
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|2.05
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.73
|%
|Other borrowings
|4.08
|%
|2.33
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.49
|%
|Subordinated debt
|6.16
|%
|5.07
|%
|4.50
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.02
|%
|Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|1.57
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread
|2.96
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.37
|%
|2.45
|%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other
|0.58
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.07
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|3.54
|%
|3.24
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.52
|%
Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.
CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonaccruing loans:
|Commercial:
|Healthcare
|$
|41,034
|$
|41,438
|$
|14,886
|$
|15,076
|$
|15,762
|Services
|16,228
|27,315
|15,259
|16,535
|17,170
|Energy
|1,399
|4,164
|20,924
|24,976
|31,091
|General business
|1,636
|2,753
|3,539
|3,750
|10,081
|Total commercial
|60,297
|75,670
|54,608
|60,337
|74,104
|Commercial real estate
|16,570
|7,971
|10,939
|15,989
|14,262
|Loans to individuals:
|Permanent mortgage
|29,791
|30,066
|30,460
|30,757
|31,574
|Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|15,005
|16,957
|18,000
|16,992
|13,861
|Personal
|134
|136
|132
|171
|258
|Total loans to individuals
|44,930
|47,159
|48,592
|47,920
|45,693
|Total nonaccruing loans
|$
|121,797
|$
|130,800
|$
|114,139
|$
|124,246
|$
|134,059
|Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|163,535
|176,022
|196,420
|204,121
|210,618
|Real estate and other repossessed assets
|14,304
|29,676
|22,221
|24,492
|24,589
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|299,636
|$
|336,498
|$
|332,780
|$
|352,859
|$
|369,266
|Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|121,096
|$
|143,519
|$
|118,360
|$
|131,746
|$
|144,787
|Accruing loans 90 days past due1
|$
|510
|$
|120
|$
|3
|$
|307
|$
|313
|Gross charge-offs
|$
|17,807
|$
|1,766
|$
|1,368
|$
|7,805
|$
|6,558
|Recoveries
|(2,301
|)
|(1,309
|)
|(2,167
|)
|(1,824
|)
|(7,272
|)
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|15,506
|$
|457
|$
|(799
|)
|$
|5,981
|$
|(714
|)
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|9,442
|$
|1,111
|$
|(6,158
|)
|$
|(3,967
|)
|$
|(20,973
|)
|Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments
|4,609
|14,060
|6,005
|3,268
|3,738
|Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities
|1,003
|(66
|)
|69
|621
|150
|Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio
|(54
|)
|(105
|)
|84
|78
|85
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|15,000
|$
|15,000
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(17,000
|)
|Allowance for loan losses to period end loans
|1.04
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.27
|%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans
|1.31
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.43
|%
|Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets
|1.33
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.83
|%
|Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
|0.28
|%
|0.01
|%
|(0.02)%
|0.12
|%
|(0.01)%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1
|220.71
|%
|212.37
|%
|250.80
|%
|229.80
|%
|213.33
|%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans1
|277.76
|%
|261.83
|%
|294.74
|%
|263.60
|%
|240.77
|%
1 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|4Q22 vs 3Q22
|Year Ended
|2022 vs 2021
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|$ change
|% change
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|$ change
|% change
|Commercial Banking
|Net interest revenue
|$
|232,834
|$
|208,065
|$
|24,769
|11.9
|%
|$
|744,449
|$
|535,735
|$
|208,714
|39.0
|%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|58,881
|58,147
|734
|1.3
|%
|233,873
|227,081
|6,792
|3.0
|%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|291,715
|266,212
|25,503
|9.6
|%
|978,322
|762,816
|215,506
|28.3
|%
|Other operating expense
|79,722
|75,872
|3,850
|5.1
|%
|290,717
|281,089
|9,628
|3.4
|%
|Corporate expense allocations
|18,007
|16,451
|1,556
|9.5
|%
|67,337
|49,941
|17,396
|34.8
|%
|Net income
|139,374
|133,830
|5,544
|4.1
|%
|460,361
|328,516
|131,845
|40.1
|%
|Average assets
|28,373,856
|28,890,429
|(516,573
|)
|(1.8)%
|29,084,957
|28,536,881
|548,076
|1.9
|%
|Average loans
|18,254,559
|17,904,779
|349,780
|2.0
|%
|17,553,398
|16,853,006
|700,392
|4.2
|%
|Average deposits
|16,832,244
|17,966,661
|(1,134,417
|)
|(6.3)%
|18,323,412
|17,659,695
|663,717
|3.8
|%
|Consumer Banking
|Net interest revenue
|$
|53,302
|$
|43,951
|$
|9,351
|21.3
|%
|$
|158,249
|$
|103,527
|$
|54,722
|52.9
|%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|27,618
|30,230
|(2,612
|)
|(8.6)%
|121,926
|173,364
|(51,438
|)
|(29.7)%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|80,920
|74,181
|6,739
|9.1
|%
|280,175
|276,891
|3,284
|1.2
|%
|Other operating expense
|54,526
|53,236
|1,290
|2.4
|%
|209,210
|209,596
|(386
|)
|(0.2)%
|Corporate expense allocations
|11,972
|10,792
|1,180
|10.9
|%
|44,965
|46,010
|(1,045
|)
|(2.3)%
|Net income
|8,996
|2,970
|6,026
|202.9
|%
|5,889
|27,643
|(21,754
|)
|(78.7)%
|Average assets
|10,078,381
|10,233,401
|(155,020
|)
|(1.5)%
|10,230,437
|10,029,687
|200,750
|2.0
|%
|Average loans
|1,725,555
|1,686,498
|39,057
|2.3
|%
|1,688,697
|1,769,384
|(80,687
|)
|(4.6)%
|Average deposits
|8,617,085
|8,812,884
|(195,799
|)
|(2.2)%
|8,763,046
|8,439,577
|323,469
|3.8
|%
|Wealth Management
|Net interest revenue
|$
|34,498
|$
|33,584
|$
|914
|2.7
|%
|$
|161,597
|$
|214,072
|$
|(52,475
|)
|(24.5)%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|114,630
|113,113
|1,517
|1.3
|%
|339,538
|298,765
|40,773
|13.6
|%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|149,128
|146,697
|2,431
|1.7
|%
|501,135
|512,837
|(11,702
|)
|(2.3)%
|Other operating expense
|82,011
|79,151
|2,860
|3.6
|%
|312,177
|320,726
|(8,549
|)
|(2.7)%
|Corporate expense allocations
|12,733
|12,934
|(201
|)
|(1.6)%
|50,241
|40,341
|9,900
|24.5
|%
|Net income
|41,600
|41,808
|(208
|)
|(0.5)%
|106,173
|113,246
|(7,073
|)
|(6.2)%
|Average assets
|12,912,630
|13,818,299
|(905,669
|)
|(6.6)%
|16,209,684
|19,425,475
|(3,215,791
|)
|(16.6)%
|Average loans
|2,223,275
|2,163,975
|59,300
|2.7
|%
|2,166,231
|1,981,159
|185,072
|9.3
|%
|Average deposits
|7,888,753
|7,999,074
|(110,321
|)
|(1.4)%
|8,491,377
|9,426,771
|(935,394
|)
|(9.9)%
|Fiduciary assets
|56,060,496
|54,714,705
|1,345,791
|2.5
|%
|56,060,496
|64,536,833
|(8,476,337
|)
|(13.1)%
|Assets under management or administration
|99,735,041
|95,401,638
|4,333,403
|4.5
|%
|99,735,041
|104,917,721
|(5,182,680
|)
|(4.9)%