International SOS, the world's leading health and security services company, has been recognised as a Top Employer in the UK for the fifth consecutive year. Only 99 companies in the UK have been awarded this certification by the Top Employer's Institute (TEI), endorsing International SOS' continued people-first progress.

The TEI is a worldwide independent accreditation body, which assesses many companies around the world against a very competitive set of assessment criteria. International SOS' 'People Development' practices were assessed across six key HR topics, such as Work Environment, Talent Acquisition and Diversity Inclusion. International SOS was ranked above the benchmark score for numerous categories including:

Wellbeing score 19% above benchmark

On-boarding score 18% above benchmark

Career score 14% above benchmark

Ben Dale, International SOS Human Resources Director for Northern Europe, said:

"The selected certified Top Employers lead the way in outstanding 'people-first' HR practices, and we are delighted that we have once again qualified as one of these successful organisations.

"I am very proud that this year our Wellbeing score is 19% above benchmark as we have invested heavily in SHINE, our wellbeing programme as this is a key element of our HR strategy. Our program is dedicated to supporting and offering a consolidated approach to wellbeing. We aim to provide the tools to support our employees by focusing on our four key pillars: personal health, mental wellbeing, physical work environment and sustainability. Our Health and Wellbeing has been central to our people agenda in the UK and across Northern Europe during COVID and beyond. As a result, we can see we have benchmarked very favourably in this area against the other 98 Top Employers in the UK. We continue our focus on Health and Wellbeing into 2023 and physical health and mental health related to the cost living crisis are priorities going into the New Year."

About the International SOS Group of Companies

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives, protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity.

In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, your organisation's reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London Singapore, is trusted by 9,500 organisations, including the majority of the Fortune Global 500 as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. 13,000 multi-cultural security, medical, logistics and digital experts stand by you to provide support assistance from over 1,000 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days.

To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: www.internationalsos.com

