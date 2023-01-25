Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Copland Road Capital Corporation (CSE: CRCC) ("Copland Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 2,400,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $600,000. Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about January 27, 2023.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Copland Road Capital Corporation

Copland Road is a Canadian investment firm that invests in assets across multiple industries, with the aim of creating tangible value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit https://copland-road.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Bruce Langstaff, Executive Chairman

langstaff@copland-road.com

(647) 242-4258

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward-looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements under its profile available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements.



Neither the Canadian Securities Purchase nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Purchase) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152456