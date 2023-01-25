HFM Cent Account Officially Launched and Available to All Clients

EBENE, Mauritius, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading online has just become a much more accessible endeavor, thanks to the recent decision by leading brokerage brand HFM. The broker has facilitated cent accounts to its traders, and this option is already active on the website of HFM.

Simply put, traders who choose to collaborate with the reputed brand have access to an account denominated in cents, thus are able to trade in smaller volumes, and especially smaller lots. This is more suitable for beginner traders with less experience, but also for experienced ones who wish to try new strategies or explore a new asset class.

"We at HFM strive to always remain attentive to our valued customers' needs," remarked the company's spokesperson on the matter. "We are aware that the recent economic atmosphere has traders preferring to 'play on the safe side' more often than not, and we are here to help. By offering this cent account, we are opening a world of opportunities to our users, while encouraging smart and safe market activity online."

Promoting healthy trading habits

Among the many advantages of HFM's new cent account, traders enjoy leverage of up to 1:1000, alongside the brand's zero-commission policy. The minimum deposit is set especially low, at only 5 USD, so that beginner traders can use this account as a transition from the demo account to live trading. Additionally, all account holders have a personal manager at their disposal, to walk them through the process.

"I can truly say that we've brought every small detail into mind when we designed this offer," added the spokesperson. "I am sure that our competitive cent account offer can cater to a wide array of traders."

About HFM

Serving clients from all around the world and with offices in several countries, HFM has established itself as an industry leader, thanks to the supervision of multiple regulatory bodies over its activity, which ensures safety of funds and private information. Traders who open an account with the broker have access to a plethora of leading trading tools, as well as the acclaimed MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms. HFM has also designed a trading app, suitable for all types of devices and operating systems, where traders can enjoy the same beneficial conditions provided by the brand.

