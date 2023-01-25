French specialist Sun'Agri unveiled the agronomic results on a crop of eggplant grown in a greenhouse commissioned in the Lot-et-Garonne in September, 2020.From pv magazine France After having published the agronomic results on viticulture and arboriculture, French agrivoltaic specialist Sun'Agri has now unveiled a report on a crop of eggplants grown in the Brinkhoff agrivoltaic greenhouse in Granges-sur-Lot, in the region of Lot-et-Garonne. Commissioned in September 2020, the 2500 m² facility meets the needs of the operator to adapt production to ever greater climatic hazards. The increase ...

