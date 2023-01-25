Hay joins Northleaf after 20-year career leading global private markets client strategies for abrdn/Standard Life Investments/SL Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners (Northleaf) today announced that Stewart Hay has joined the firm as Vice Chair, Global Investor Solutions.

In this new role, Hay will support the continued expansion of Northleaf's global private markets investor coverage, partnering with investors and investment consultants to design and implement solutions that leverage Northleaf's expertise and deep relationships in private equity, private credit and infrastructure. Working closely with Northleaf's business development and investor relations teams, Hay will operate principally out of Northleaf's London and Los Angeles offices.

Hay most recently served as Global Head of Private Markets Client Strategies at abrdn. Over the past 20 years, Hay sourced and managed the relationships for both pooled and separately managed private markets solutions for some of the world's leading pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Prior to the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management to form abrdn, he was a founding Partner and Member of the Board of SL Capital Partners LLP from 2007 until the sale of the team's partnership interests to Standard Life Investments in 2016. Hay originally joined Standard Life Investments in 2001.

"We are excited that Stewart is joining our team. He will support the continued growth and evolution of our global private markets platform and investor base," said Northleaf Managing Partner and Co-Founder Stuart Waugh. "We are delighted to attract a successful executive with proven experience in building long-term investor partnerships. We know Stewart well, and he's an ideal fit with our client-centric approach to designing and delivering innovative investment solutions."

Northleaf raised its first third-party capital in 2002 and currently manages US$22 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure capital on behalf of more than 200 institutional and family offices investors across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and Australia.

"Northleaf is a world-class global private markets investment manager with a differentiated mid-market approach, an impressive track record and a strong growth trajectory," said Hay. "Having known the senior leadership team for more than 20 years, I am looking forward to working with everyone at Northleaf to continue to build out and further diversify the firm's client base and help develop innovative private markets solutions through partnerships with investors around the world."

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with US$22 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments raised to date from public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf's more than 200-person team is located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York and Tokyo. Northleaf sources, evaluates and manages private markets investments, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information on Northleaf, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.

