Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, is proud to join Euronext's CAC SBT 1.5°, a stock index including 38 companies investing solely in companies within the SBF 120 Index that have emission reduction targets approved to be in line with the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement.

Launched with the support of Amundi, CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), the CAC SBT 1.5° will provide a climate-focused version of the CAC 40 and respond to the growing demand for sustainable investment tools from investors and from the market.

The CAC SBT 1.5° Index is designed to facilitate the adoption of mainstream ESG investment approaches by institutional and private investors while providing a strong focus on climate change considerations:

It first incorporates negative screening and norm-based exclusion filters applied in accordance with the UN Global Compact Principles as well as exclusion screening for companies involved in unconventional oil gas, coal, controversial weapons and tobacco activities.

The index is composed of companies having defined clear targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with 1.5°C, which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"Sopra Steria's inclusion in Euronext's CAC SBT 1.5° index rewards the strategy, performance and transparency of our Group, which has been committed to the fight against climate change and environmental protection for over ten years. As a European tech player, Sopra Steria made significant commitments in 2017 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its activities, with targets validated by the SBTi. Only a general mobilisation will enable us to meet the major challenges we face. This is why we are doing everything possible to reduce our environmental footprint by implicating our entire value chain, thus helping to shape a more sustainable future for all," says Cyril Malargé, CEO of Sopra Steria

