MEASUREUP CLOSES 2022 WITH 15% GROWTH AND MORE THAN ONE MILLION PRACTICE TESTS SOLD

The company closed its 25th anniversary year having consolidated itself as a leader in the IT training sector and ready to focus on its main project for 2023, ITalentUp.

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureUp , a provider of certification practice tests in the IT sector and for large multinationals such as Microsoft, Cisco, AWS, CompTIA, and PMI, ended 2022 with a growth of 15%, having sold more than one million practice tests and assessments in more than 140 countries through its platform.







Over the course of the past year, MeasureUp has added 29 new titles to its range of training materials, which now includes the complete Microsoft certification path, and it offers more than 400 tests and 37,000 questions. Furthermore, MeasureUp has continued to prioritize the excellent quality of its content, ensuring that its practice tests remain fully in line with the changes made by the different providers. As a result, in 2022, MeasureUp updated 58 of its tests with new content.

The new MeasureUp website, launched in September 2022, opened up a new world of possibilities, bringing more benefits to the user. Among other things, users can now take advantage of improved upload speeds, faster transaction processing times, and advanced payment options. Additionally, the company further enhanced transaction security and added more payment options.

MeasureUp also took center stage at several IT industry conferences in 2022, including the 'Innovations in Testing' conference, hosted by the ATP (Association of Test Publishers), its European Edition, the E-ATP, and the CertMatters conference. In all of them, MeasureUp was able to demonstrate the tremendous benefits of studying through practice tests and assessments. Also, with the situation having returned to normal after the Covid pandemic, MeasureUp was able to resume its trips to the headquarters of its partner Pearson Vue, holding meetings that were key to strengthening strategic ties and setting new goals for 2023.

CEO of MeasureUp, Sam Brocal, stated that: "2022 has been a year in which we have worked very hard to offer the best possible products to our clients, especially through our new e-commerce platform." He then went on to explain that in 2023: "We will continue to innovate and find new ways to help professionals certify their technological skills."

Strategic plan for 2023

Looking ahead to 2023, the company is going to put special focus on 'ITalentUp', a new project which is based on initial evaluation processes for candidates applying for technical positions. The project will allow recruitment companies and human resources teams to save a great deal of time and money, especially considering how difficult it is becoming to evaluate the technological skills of candidates and teams.

ITalentUp will allow HR companies to create their own technical evaluations for their candidates, basing these evaluations on the technological profile that they require, and using the complete MeasureUp catalogue, which covers the most in-demand technologies on the market.

Laura Morillo, CHRO of the Media Interactiva Group explains that: "When companies are looking to hire IT professionals, their HR teams often have to depend greatly on the assistance of specialists in a particular field; ITalentUp will allow these teams to streamline their recruitment processes and automate technical tests, which will result in considerable savings in terms of time, resources, and money. Above all, it will give them autonomy and guarantee the objectivity of the selection processes for these profiles. All professionals in the sector are aware that current profiles tend to be cross-functional, which means that they often require a range of technical skills. ITalentUp allows you to evaluate several technical skills at the same time, meaning that when HR professionals are assessing candidates for a specific profile or position, they can obtain all of the results they need from a single test, which is 100% adapted to the job, project, or specifics of the company."

MeasureUp is also launching its Teams Plans for 2023; packs of practice tests which are aimed at teams, academies, and companies. With Teams Plans, users can combine any of the tests from MeasureUp's prodigious catalog in the way that best suits their needs, saving them money compared to buying practice tests individually. Team Plans are one of the new possibilities that MeasureUp is offering to EMEA, a market that is sure to benefit from these great prices on MeasureUp services and products.

