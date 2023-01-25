LA Kings "We Are All Kings" Rink Tour Inspires Next Generation of Hockey Players

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / With the aim of making the sport of hockey in Southern California more accessible to everyone, AEG's LA Kings partnered with a variety of community groups, including the LA Kings Sled Hockey Team, Hawthorne Force and Power Project, SNAP Flyers Hockey Club, LA Lions and Little Kings, on the club's 2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour.

On January 15, three to four LA Kings players visited five separate ice rinks and held practice sessions with disabled athletes and kids, special needs athletes and kids, girls, and children from underserved communities. The tour showcased the fun playing hockey and taught participants that hockey can help them make new friends and learn new skills like being a team player.

This year's We Are All Kings Rink Tour marks the first time that the LA Kings have resumed their community activities since the 2020 pandemic.

"I missed doing these tours and prior to 2020, remember doing five or six of these a year. This is the first one in three years, and it's really been fun," shared Brendan Lemieux, LA Kings forward. "I think that community events like the Rink Tour are really important, they help build the foundation for these kids to chase their dreams and learn about professional hockey. It's our responsibility to help grow the game and help pass along an understanding of who the LA Kings are and what the club stands for to the next group of kids that are aspiring to someday play on a team."

The five ice rinks included in the tour were: the Pickwick Gardens in Burbank CA; The LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula in Rolling Hills, CA; the LA Kings Iceland at Paramount in Paramount, CA; The Cube Santa Clarita in Santa Clarita, CA; and Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA.

To learn more about the LA Kings and the Kings Care Foundation's involvement in the community, please click here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736707/LA-Kings-We-Are-All-Kings-Rink-Tour-Inspires-Next-Generation-of-Hockey-Players