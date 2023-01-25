Allied OMS Triples in Size; Grows Footprint in Ten States

The company's proprietary Doctor Equity model is flipping the script on traditional MSOs and doctors are reaping the benefits

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Allied OMS - a doctor-owned-led-and-governed management services organization (MSO) in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space - is pleased to announce tremendous growth in 2022 with a strong partnership pipeline entering 2023.

"Allied OMS puts doctors at the helm of their own private equity vehicle, called Doctor Equity, so they can benefit from every stage of their practice growth," said Dan Hosler, CEO and co-Founder of Allied OMS. "We're pleased to offer oral and maxillofacial surgeons across the country a better option for their practices and their patients."

Dan Hosler, CEO and co-Founder of Allied OMS, is leveling the playing field for oral and maxillofacial surgeons across the U.S. with a new MSO model that puts doctors in control of their financial future.

Led by best-in-class, like-minded oral and maxillofacial surgeons, Allied OMS is growing a nationwide, doctor-centric platform. Doctor members benefit from a management team with decades of private equity experience who deliver negotiating power, industry insight, more equitable contracts, and economics that have historically been reserved for the financial world. All the while, practices that join Allied OMS remain clinically independent.

"Partnering with Allied OMS has helped us maximize our potential as clinicians and as a small business," said David Kostohryz, DDS, MD, and Partner at Fort Worth Oral Surgery. "We can continue to focus on clinical excellence knowing that Allied OMS is silently working in the background to optimize our business practices and efficiencies. The Doctor Equity model empowers us, knowing that we, the doctors, are the owners and majority shareholders of Allied OMS."

David Kostohryz, DDS, MD, and Partner at Fort Worth Oral Surgery is one of the first doctor partners to join Allied OMS.

The Doctor Equity model is resonating with oral and maxillofacial surgeons across the country. In 2022, Allied OMS more than tripled in size, from eight to 27 practices across ten states. The company now has 46 doctor partners in 50+ locations.

Allied OMS is Accelerating OMS Practice Growth in the Following States

California Colorado Louisiana Maryland Michigan New York Oregon Tennessee Texas Virginia

Looking forward to 2023, Allied OMS is focused on creating even greater economic opportunities for OMS doctors and maximizing the value of their practices. Led by its three biggest differentiators, this doctor-owned, doctor-led, doctor-governed model provides practice owners with better economics than any other MSO/DSO, greater transparency into the world of private equity, and access to an unparalleled network of best-in-class oral and maxillofacial surgeons, catapulting doctors toward greater entrepreneurial success.

Brian Hamilton, Chief Development Officer of Allied OMS, has been instrumental in the development and rollout of the Doctor Equity MSO model for oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

"We are thrilled that the Doctor Equity model has been so well received," says Brian Hamilton, Chief Development Officer of Allied OMS. "As we enter this next phase of growth, we will continue focusing on finding top-ranked doctors with top-tier outcomes who are passionate about the future of OMS."

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry to employ the tools that maximize practice value. Composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS is proud to turn Private Equity into Doctor Equity. Unlock the potential in your practice and gain Power Through Partnership; email partner@alliedoms.com or visit AlliedOMS.com.

