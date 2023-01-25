Cognitive Market Research: Integrated Circuits Market to Reach USD 1,248.6 Billion by 2030

On 18th January 2023, Infineon Technologies has developed 160V three-phase gate driver based on silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process: Exclusive Report by Cognitive Market Research

Integrated Circuits Market Summary:

As per Cognitive Market Research Analysis, the Integrated Circuits Market size is projected to be USD 1,248.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023-2030. The popularity of integrated circuits in products like smartphones, computers, computerized cameras, medical equipment, automobiles, and many other items is fueling the growth of this market during the forecast period. Additionally, technological advancements in the acquisition of electronic equipment and the emerging trend for computerization and digitalization, have aided in market expansion. The company Infineon introduces the MOTIX 3-phase gate driver IC 6ED2742S01Q. 160 V silicon-on-insulator (SOI) gate driver with integrated paging unit (PMU) in a QFN-32 package with thermally efficient exposed power pad.

Major findings during the study of the Integrated Circuits Market:

Increasing adoption of mechatronics across industrial and automotive applications, the demand for electronic components with integrated circuits has witnessed massive growth.

The growing demand for smartphones and tablets is expected to drive the global market over the forecast period.

Analog integrated circuit is the segment within the type segment and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global market in terms of revenue. This growth is primarily attributable to better system power consumption as functions are distributed in a single-chip solution.

Based on product type, the global integrated circuit market has been segmented into general-purpose IC, application-specific IC. The application-specific IC segment held the largest share of the global integrated circuit market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Furthermore, high demand for smartphones and tablets is expected to drive the development of the target market over the forecast period.

Among the significant end-user industry segments, the consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the global market. With the increasing usage of ICs in mobile phones, tablets, and laptops globally, the consumer electronics vertical is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to all players involved in the value chain. These ICs offer various advantages, including low power consumption, IP security, small size, and higher bandwidth, thereby increasing the adoption of ICs in consumer electronics. Moreover, the rapid development of electronic devices is achieving stable performance and energy efficiency, driving the growth of the integrated circuit market.

On the basis of raw material segmentation, pure silicon segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to it is the backbone of the microelectronics industry as well as the most biocompatible material.

Among the application segments, quantum computing segment contributed highest market share in terms of value and is expected to register highest CAGR of over the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Global Integrated Circuit Market 2022 Global Revenue (USD Billion) 1,248.6 CAGR - (2022-2029) 9.2 % Key Type Share Analog IC:48.45% Key Product Type Share Application-Specific IC:65.74% Key End-User Industry Share Consumer Electronics:38.43% Key Regional Share North America:32.11%

Players Currently Dominating the Integrated Circuits Market

Players involved in the global Integrated Circuits Market are Texas Instruments, Derf Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Intel Corporation, FUJITSU, and Others.

Current Trends of Manufacturers in the Integrated Circuits Market:

March 2022 :

Micross & Apogee Semiconductor Announces Global Partnership to Offer Rad-Tolerant/Rad-Hard Integrated Circuits

Micross Components, Inc., a global supplier of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial applications, announced a partnership with Apogee Semiconductor, a radiation-hardened by-design semiconductor company. Together, Apogee Semiconductor and Apogee Semiconductor now offer products in a variety of form factors, including interface, logic, and conversion ICs.

August 2021 :

Analog Devices Completes Acquisition of Maxim Integrated

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. The merger is expected to strengthen ADI's other position as a high-performance analog semiconductor company.

January 2023 :

Infineon Technologies launches 160V three-phase gate driver based on silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process

Infineon Technologies' iMOTION IMD110-6 is a family of highly integrated ICs for controlling three-phase motors. These devices integrate a motor controller with a high-voltage three-phase gate driver and voltage regulator capable of driving a variety of MOSFETs or IGBTs. The three-phase gate drivers are based on Infineon's latest SOI (silicon-on-insulator) technology, which combines robustness with low failure rates and low-level switching losses.

The outbreak of COVID-19 had little impact on the growth of the integrated circuit market. Over the past 18 months, most industries worldwide have been negatively impacted. This can be attributed to the significant disruptions experienced by their respective manufacturing operations in the chain of operations, as well as various precautionary lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by regulators across the globe. The same applies to the global IC market. As with most people's overall economic situation, the pandemic severely impacts the essential spending of their respective budgets. The factors mentioned above are expected to weigh on the revenue trajectory of the global IC market more than the forecasts considered for the launch.

Integrated Circuits Market Report Scope

Type

Digital IC



Analog IC



Mixed-Signal IC

Product Type

General-Purpose IC



Application-Specific IC

End-user Industry

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



IT & Telecommunications



Manufacturing and Automation

By Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Southeast Asia , Rest of APAC)

Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia , Rest of Latin America )

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt , Reast of MEA)

List Of Integrated Circuits Market Companies we studied during Report:

SAMSUNG

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Texas Instruments

AMI Semiconductor

SK Hynix

NVIDIA

Micron Technology, Inc

Avago Technologies

