Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Serstech AB (58/23)

Trading in Serstech AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January 26, 2023. Short name: SERT BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019352550 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 278491 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning ABon +46 70 755 95 51.