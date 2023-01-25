Blumenhaus Frei Launches New Website Featuring a New and Improved Online Shopping Experience

OLTEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / At Blumenhaus Frei, beauty is at the root of everything they do. Customers can discover a wide array of the most breathtaking floral arrangements, created by floral artistry masters. Now, Blumenhaus Frei is thrilled to unveil a new and improved website that makes shopping for these incredibly beautiful flowers easy, fast, and convenient.

When it comes to looking for the best and brightest tulips, roses, lilies, or mixed bouquets, Blumenhaus Frei is the only family floral shop to visit, for any occasion, and any moment.

Shop Online at Blumenhaus Frei

Shop at Blumenhaus Frei online and experience a new, innovative website, specially designed to make the flower shopping experience seamless and simple. Find gorgeous, custom arrangements of fragrant lilies, tulips, and unique blooms designed in amazing fashion.

Creative Floristry

At Blumenhaus Frei, floral designs are part of this family's history. For years, they have drawn inspiration and ideas for their unique bouquets from the beauty found in nature. That natural allure combined with an innate eye for detail and beautiful design helps bring breathtaking and creative floral designs to life.

Personal Advice

This team of experienced professionals ensures every customer receives exactly what they expect from their floral creations, every time. And these experts provide detailed insight that helps keep those blooms looking beautiful for as long as possible.

Fresh Cut Flowers

Because the flowers are fresh cut, these blooms keep their beauty for a long time. That is the Blumenhaus Frei promise. Every bloom and every bouquet is guaranteed fresh and free of kinks or tears.

Flower Subscription

Give the gift of flowers all year long with Blumenhaus Frei and the annual flower subscription service. Send them to yourself or to a loved one, and receive a fresh, seasonal bouquet once a month, or set to any specified period. Choose from specific arrangements or a selection of flowers, and pay a monthly or annual fee.

A Family of Floral Expertise

For those who love flowers as much as Blumenhaus Frei, they get it. Flowers bring color and joy to people's lives, and when we give flowers, we express more than is possible with words alone. That's even true for buying flowers for ourselves, just to brighten our own day. Blumenhaus Frei is inspired by all customers who shop for all reasons. Now, with a new online store, that shopping experience is simpler, faster, and more convenient than ever.

Once that purchase is made, go beyond the basics and learn how to care for those flowers, so they bloom to their fullest potential. With a comprehensive blog, featuring topics from caring for flowers to which flowers to buy for which holiday, the Blumenhaus Frei Blog covers every floral topic imaginable.

With more than 35 years of experience, Blumenhaus Frei knows flower care depends on many factors, and that's why they are committed to providing customers with the information needed to keep every bloom beautiful.

And for customers looking to dive deeper into their floral care, gain access to technical articles full of flowery news, sent directly to email with the Blumenhaus Frei newsletter.

More Information

At Blumenhaus Frei, family, employees, quality, and sophisticated art of tying bouquets are at the center of their work. For more than 35 years, this family has gained experience in creating the most incredible floral pieces, keeping these four factors in mind. To learn more information and to shop online, visit their website.

