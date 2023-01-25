Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Kurschance!? – Wieder vor 100 % – Kurssprung? Diese Woche noch substanzielle Nachrichten?
WKN: 885032 ISIN: US6031581068 Ticker-Symbol: MNK 
Frankfurt
25.01.23
08:01 Uhr
60,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,82 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,5061,0018:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.01.2023 | 15:12
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minerals Technologies Inc.: Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) ("MTI" or "the Company") today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 16, 2023.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the consumer products, paper & packaging, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, and polymer industries. The Company reported sales of $1.9 billion in 2021. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-D)

Investor Contact:
Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:
Jennifer Albert, (212) 878-1840


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
