Located in Spain's southern province of Badajoz, the project is the largest PV facility built by Acciona in its home country.From pv magazine Spain Spanish renewable energy company Acciona has commissioned a 125 MW solar complex in Almendralejo, in the Spanish southern province of Badajoz, in the autonomous community of Extremadura. Construction on the Extremadura I, II and III photovoltaic field started in November 2021. The company invested around €80 million ($87.0 million) in the project, which relies on 234,640 solar panels provided by an undisclosed manufacturer, each rated at 540 W. The ...

