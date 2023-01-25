Germany's TÜV Rheinland said it will invest €22 million in the 5,000 m2 facility for testing photovoltaic modules as part of a massive lab.From pv magazine Germany TÜV Rheinland announced it will open a new laboratory for solar module testing in Taicang, near Shanghai, China. The German certification body said the new lab will be located at the Yangtze River Delta Operation Hub, which is now under construction, and will have a total surface of around 12,000 m2. "These include a more than 5,000-square-meter laboratory for testing photovoltaic modules and a more than 2,000-square-meter laboratory ...

