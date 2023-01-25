Comcast Corporation: Digital Navigators: Bridging the Digital and Generational Divide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Comcast Corporation

Key Takeaways

Digital Navigators are critical to helping close the digital divide. A Boston Consulting Group study found more than 65% of survey participants gained access to home Internet or a device thanks to a Digital Navigator. To demonstrate the impact of these essential change agents, Comcast enlisted teens from a Boys & Girls Club in Detroit to act as Digital Navigators and help local seniors use the Internet more confidently. Comcast is investing in community-based, Digital Navigator and broadband adoption programs across the country through Project UP.

The Age of Connectivity

The Internet connects us to the people and things we love. But, according to a study from the Pew Research Center, Internet users over age 65 are the least likely group to be online. Seniors face unique barriers when it comes to getting online and using new technology due to a digital skills gap. They are also more likely to say they need help learning how to properly use new devices.

In 'The Age of Connectivity,' Comcast brought together two generations and two Lift Zones - community centers which provide free WiFi access and digital resources. The goal was to help seniors feel more comfortable accessing the Internet and discover its unlimited possibilities. Teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan acted as Digital Navigators to help members of St. Patrick Senior Center get online more confidently- because who knows how to navigate the digital world better than teenagers?

The teens taught the seniors various digital skills - from surfing the web and creating an email account to ordering groceries online and making video calls with friends and family. They also shared some of their favorite social media apps and helped the seniors create their very first TikTok video. Follow their journey as they put their new skills into practice on the Senior Center's new TikTok account.

For seniors, this is probably on a bucket list they didn't even know they had. And, Comcast helped provide that opportunity and we'll be forever grateful.

- SATRICE COLEMAN-BETTS, Executive Director of St. Patrick Senior Center

What is a Digital Navigator?

Digital Navigators are trusted individuals affiliated with local nonprofits, educational institutions, or governmental organizations who are trained to help people learn how to get online, use devices, and acquire digital skills. They assist those who don't know where to start and can help open the door to opportunity and economic mobility.

They can help someone:

Learn about government subsidies like the Affordable Connectivity Program

Sign up for Internet service

Get a device

Connect to skills 85% training and other digital literacy resources

The Impact of Digital Navigators

Digital Navigators - individuals who are trained to help get more people connected - make a clear, measurable impact in helping to close the digital divide. In fact, a recent Boston Consulting Group survey found that thanks to the support of digital navigators:

65% More than 65 percent of respondents obtained Internet access or a computer or tablet at home.

85% More than 85 percent used the Internet more frequently.

50% Nearly 50 percent obtained better healthcare.

33% 1 in 3 found a new job or earned a higher income.

Through Project UP, Comcast is investing in community-based programs to support and expand Digital Navigator and broadband adoption efforts in cities and states across the country.

