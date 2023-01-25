The "Ground Penetration Radars Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The uses of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) systems in commercial settings are vastly different from those in the defense sector. In defense, GPR systems are employed in life-threatening situations, such as detecting landmines and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). GPR systems are the key solution for detecting and classifying non-metallic explosives buried underground. The growing use of plastic or non-metallic explosives has raised the demand for GPR systems in defence.

In commercial applications, GPR is the complete system used for detecting cracks, holes, buried things and so on. In defence applications, the GPR system is a part of Non-intrusive inspection technology (NII technology). Therefore, the business proposition of GPR in NII technology becomes a system element rather than a system. GPR in this case is part of a multisensory detection system. These include various types of non-intrusive technologies, such as acoustic, seismic, GPR, electromagnetic waves, infrared and so on.

Because of its rising use in demining and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment, there are ongoing developments in using unmanned and robotic platforms for GPR. These include unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This development under SWaP-enabled architecture has generated many new business opportunities in GPR technologies. It includes antenna designs, battery design, use of software-defined components and use of cloud-based memory and data processing software.

The future of GPR is in multi-sensor NII systems and our projections predict that modern GPR systems will be cost-effective, high performing and multi-platform friendly. Single GPR system will be able to use handheld, trolley, UGV and UAV platforms as per necessity. This will help in managing a small inventory of GPR systems.

Companies Mentioned

Chemring Group Plc

Chelton

DSE International

GeoScanners

GeoTech

G-NIUS

GSSI

Guideline Geo (MALA)

Impulse Radar

Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. (IDS)

JSC 766 UPTK

LaserData

Screening Eagle Technologies

Sensors and Software Inc.

US Radar Inc.

Vallon

Covered in this report

Overview: Snapshot of the GPR system technology in the military market during 2022-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the GPR system market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis: Analysis of how certain events will impact the GPR market. This will give you an indication of which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Segmentation

We have segmented the market by Region, Platform, Type, and Sub-System.

Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Russia CIS

Middle East and Africa

South America

Platform

Handheld

Trolly mounted

Vehicle mounted

Robotic

Type

Pulse Radar System

Stepped frequency Continuous Wave (SFCW) Radar System

Sub-System

Antenna

Air-launched

Ground-coupled

Displays Controls

Power Supply

Software

Reasons to buy this study

Determine prospective procurement areas based on a detailed procurement plan analysis of the GPR Systems market over the next eight years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different GPR systems for participating in demining programmes in the leading countries and other potential markets across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global GPR Systems Markets, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the GPR system providers around the world.

