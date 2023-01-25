SOITEC REPORTS FY'23 THIRD QUARTER REVENUE

Q3'23 revenue reached €274m, up 32% on a reported basis and up 25% at constant exchange rates and perimeter

Sharp growth achieved in both Automotive & Industrial and Smart devices, sustained growth in Mobile communications

First nine months of FY'23 revenue reached €745m, up 20% at constant exchange rates and perimeter compared with the first nine months of FY'22

FY'23 guidance confirmed: revenue growth expected around 20% at constant exchange rates and perimeter, and EBITDA1 margin2 expected around 36%

Bernin (Grenoble), France, January 25th, 2023 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announced consolidated revenue of 274 million Euros for the third quarter of FY'23 (ended December 31st, 2022), up 32% on a reported basis compared with 208 million Euros achieved in the third quarter of FY'22. This reflects the combination of a 25% growth at constant exchange rates and perimeter and a positive currency impact of 7%3.

Pierre Barnabé, Soitec's CEO, commented: Thanks to another strong quarter, we are in line to achieve our guidance for the fiscal year ending in March 2023, with an organic revenue growth around 20%. In mobile communications, we continue to benefit from the increase in RF content in the new generations of 5G smartphones as well as from long term agreements with our clients. We are also very pleased with the adoption of FD-SOI across our three end markets, particularly in automotive and smart devices. Lastly, we are confident in the prospects of our SmartSiC technology, as evidenced by the new cooperation agreement we signed last month with STMicroelectronics."

Third quarter FY'23 consolidated revenue (unaudited)

Q3'22 Q3'23 Q3'23/Q3'22 (Euros millions) change reported chg. at const. exch. rates & perimeter Mobile communications 146 170 +17% +11% Automotive & Industrial 19 37 +96% +84% Smart devices 43 67 +57% +50% Total revenue 208 274 +32% +25%

Soitec recorded a 25% total revenue growth at constant exchange rates and perimeter in the third quarter of FY'23 compared to the third quarter of FY'22. This reflects sustained growth in Mobile communications and sharp growth in both Automotive & Industrial and Smart devices.

Mobile communications

Growth in Mobile communications continues to be supported by further adoption of 5G smartphones and Wi-Fi 6, as well as the deployment of 5G infrastructure.

In the third quarter of FY'23, Mobile communications revenue reached 170 million Euros, an 11% growth at constant exchange rates and perimeter compared to the third quarter of FY'22, reflecting both an increase in volumes as well as a positive price/mix effect.

RF-SOI wafer sales continue to be supported by significantly higher RF content in every 5G smartphone compared to 4G smartphones. RF-SOI wafer sales also benefited from a higher penetration of high-end mobile handsets. Despite an increasing level of inventories at some customers during the third quarter of FY'23, Soitec delivered further growth in both RF-SOI 200-mm and RF-SOI 300-mm.

Additionally, FD-SOI continues its momentum in front end modules.

POI (Piezoelectric-on-Insulator) wafers dedicated to RF filters for 5G smartphones are still in an adoption phase, as Soitec continues to work with several customers on qualifying different design architectures, a process which should last another few quarters.

Automotive & Industrial

Demand from the automotive industry continues to be driven by the rise in semiconductor content embedded in new vehicles. Semiconductors are increasingly used for the needs of multimedia and infotainment, for functional safety, for autonomous and assisted driving, as well as to power vehicles equipped with electric and hybrid engines.

Automotive & Industrial revenue reached 37 million Euros in the third quarter of FY'23, an 84% growth at constant exchange rates and perimeter compared to the third quarter of FY'22. Growth essentially reflects a sharp increase in volumes.

In the third quarter of FY'23, the increase in Automotive & Industrial revenue mostly came from FD-SOI wafers dedicated to automotive applications, as well as from the sales of Power-SOIwafers which recorded a sustained level of growth.

Smart devices

The demand from the smart devices market is driven by the need for more complex sensors, higher connectivity functionalities and embedded intelligence, leading to more powerful and efficient edge artificial intelligence chips.

Smart devices revenue reached 67 million Euros in the third quarter of FY'23, a 50% increase at constant exchange rates and perimeter compared to the third quarter of FY'22. This performance mostly reflects a highly positive price/mix effect as well as higher volumes.

Growth achieved in FD-SOI wafer sales confirms structural demand for Edge Computing devices across consumer and industrial sectors.

Sales of Photonics-SOI wafers for data transceivers, recorded a solid growth compared to the third quarter of FY'22, while sales of Imager-SOI wafers for 3D imaging applications remained at a sustained level.

First nine months FY'23 consolidated revenue (unaudited)

9m'22 9m'23 9m'23/9m'22 (Euros millions) change reported chg. at const. exch. rates & perimeter Mobile communications 423 510 +21% +13% Automotive & Industrial 52 94 +81% +68% Smart devices 106 140 +33% +26% Total revenue 581 745 +28% +20%

Overall, consolidated revenue reached 745 million Euros in the first nine months of FY'23, up 28% on a reported basis compared to 581 million Euros in the first nine months of FY'22. This reflects an 20% growth at constant exchange rates and perimeter combined with a positive currency impact of 8%3.

Confirmed FY'23 outlook

Soitec continues to anticipate FY'23 revenue to grow around 20% at constant exchange rates and perimeter, and FY'23 EBITDA1 margin2 to reach around 36%.

Key events of the quarter

STMicroelectronics and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing technology

On December 1st, 2022, STMicroelectronics and Soitec announced the next stage of their cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec's SiC substrate technology by STMicroelectronics planned over the next 18 months. The goal of this cooperation is the adoption by STMicroelectronics of Soitec's SmartSiC technology for its future 200mm substrate manufacturing, feeding its devices and modules manufacturing business, with volume production expected in the medium term. The combination of Soitec's SmartSiC substrates with STMicroelectronics' industry-leading silicon carbide technology and expertise is a game-changer for automotive chip manufacturing. As the automotive industry is facing major disruption with the advent of electric vehicles, the transition from 150mm to 200mm SiC wafers will bring substantial advantages to automotive and industrial customers as they accelerate the transition towards the electrification of their systems and products.

Soitec breaks ground on Singapore fab extension to grow its global semiconductor wafer production capacity

On December 9th, 2022, Soitec formally broke ground on the construction of its wafer fab extension at Singapore's Pasir Ris Wafer Fab Park. The ceremony was held in the presence of Low Yen Ling, Singapore's Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Her Excellency, Minh-di Tang, Ambassador of France to Singapore. The fab extension will enable Soitec to double the annual production capacity at its Pasir Ris site, in Singapore, to around two million 300mm SOI (Silicon-on-Insulators) wafers. The capacity ramp-up is part of Soitec's strategic growth plan to address the increasing global demand for engineered wafers and complements its investments at its main hub in France. The extension in Singapore will add 45,000 square meters of fab space and double Soitec's Singapore workforce to more than 600 by 2026.

Analysts conference call to be held in English on Thursday 26th January at 8:00 am CET.

To listen this conference call, the audiocast is available live and in replay at the following address: https://channel.royalcast.com/soitec/#!/soitec/20230126_1

Agenda

Q4'23 revenue is due to be published on April 26th, 2023 after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,700 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to meet its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the United States and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences."

Soitec, SmartSiC and SmartCut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

Appendix

Consolidated revenue (Q3'23 unaudited)

Revenue Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 9m'22 9m'23 (Euros thousands) Mobile communications 135,121 142,282 145,709 200,031 152,105 188,503 169,838 423,112 510,446 Automotive & Industrial 15,917 17,212 18,815 22,461 23,160 33,785 36,947 51,944 93,892 Smart devices 29,390 33,174 43,045 59,587 27,604 45,424 67,395 105,609 140,423 Total revenue 180,427 192,668 207,569 282,079 202,869 267,712 274,180 580,665 744,761

Change in revenue Q1'23/Q1'22 Q2'23/Q2'22 Q3'23/Q3'22 9m'23/9m'22 (vs. previous year) change reported chg. at const. exch. rates and perimeter1 change reported chg. at const. exch. rates and perimeter1 change reported chg. at const. exch. rates and perimeter1 change reported chg. at const. exch. rates and perimeter1 Mobile communications +12.6% +6.2% +32.5% +22.1% +16.6% +10.5% +20.6% +13.0% Automotive & Industrial +45.5% +36.7% +96.3% +79.7% +96.4% +84.5% +80.8% +68.2% Smart devices -6.1% -10.9% +36.9% +27.9% +56.6% +50.3% +33.0% +26.1% Total revenue +12.4% +6.1% +38.9% +28.3% +32.1% +25.5% +28.3% +20.3%

1 At constant exchange rates and comparable scope of consolidation:

There was no scope effect in Q1'22, Q2'22, Q3'22.

In Q4'22, Q1'23, Q2'23 and Q3'23 the scope effect relating to the acquisition of NOVASiC, finalized on December 29, 2021, had no material impact on Soitec's revenue.

1 The EBITDA represents operating income (EBIT) before depreciation, amortization, impairment of non-current assets, non-cash items relating to share-based payments, provisions for impairment of current assets and for contingencies and expenses, and disposals gains and losses. This alternative indicator of performance is a non-IFRS quantitative measure used to measure the company's ability to generate cash from its operating activities. EBITDA is not defined by an IFRS standard and must not be considered an alternative to any other financial indicator

2 EBITDA margin = EBITDA from continuing operations / Revenue

3 The scope effect related to the acquisition of NOVASiC, the closing of which took place on December 29, 2021, had no material impact on Soitec's revenue.

