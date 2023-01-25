Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023
Nochmal Kurschance!? – Wieder vor 100 % – Kurssprung? Diese Woche noch substanzielle Nachrichten?
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 
Frankfurt
25.01.23
09:27 Uhr
13,460 Euro
+0,070
+0,52 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.01.2023 | 17:58
98 Leser
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) confirms discussions on a potential transaction

Millicom(Tigo) confirms discussions on a potentialtransaction

LUXEMBOURG, January 25, 2023 - As a response to market speculation, the Board of Directors of Millicom International Cellular S.A. confirms that a potential acquisition of all outstanding shares in Millicom is being discussed with Apollo Global Management and Claure Group.

There is no certainty that a transaction will materialize nor as to the terms, timing or form of any potential transaction.


-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Karim Lesina, EVP Chief External Affairs Officer
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)



 Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Regulatory Statement

This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:45 CET on January 25, 2023.

Attachment

  • PR Millicom confirms discussions on a potential transaction_012523 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b2c3ff8a-d7d4-44a8-879c-ecc29e538032)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
