Sword Group | 2022 Fourth Quarterly Results

Performance above budget

Organic Growth: +29.5% (i)

EBITDA Margin: 13.2%

(i) +26.4% at constant exchange rates.

RESULTS

4TH QUARTER

Q4 (ii) €m 2022 2021 Revenue 72.3 59.7 EBITDA 9.6 9.0 EBITDA Margin 13.2% 15.0%

(ii) non audited figures

Organic Growth on a like-for-like basis: +29.5%

Organic Growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +26.4%



YEAR 2022

Consolidated Revenue: €272.3m

Organic Growth at constant exchange rates: +28.5% (iii)

EBITDA Margin: 12.9%

(iii) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +26.3%

ANALYSIS

The revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 amounts to €72.3m in consolidated terms.

For the quarter, the EBITDA margin amounts to 13.2%, above our standard profitability of 12%. The 2021 profitability of 15% was achieved by the software part (Sword GRC), while the profitability of the services part was 12.3%.

Organic growth for the quarter amounts to +29.5% and +26.4% at constant exchange rates.

All of our businesses outperformed and we benefit from being positioned in growth markets, where investment in digital is crucial.

For the year 2022, consolidated revenue is €272.3m, with an EBITDA margin of 12.9%. Organic growth for the year amounts to +28.5% on a like-for-like basis and +26.3% on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.

The revenue of €272.3m includes a part of the Sword GRC revenue sold in April 2022, without this activity the revenue is €265.7m.

This figure represents the baseline for the year 2023.

The net cash position, excluding IFRS, amounts to €38.7m at 31/12/2022.

However, it is necessary to consider the deferred payment of the sale of Sword GRC of €11.3m, the receipt of which has been deferred to 04/01/2023.

The net cash position, excluding IFRS, at the beginning of the year is consequently €50m.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

The Group will continue to pursue an ambitious organic growth policy while maintaining stable profitability.

The 2023 budget has been drawn up accordingly and therefore foresees an organic growth of 15%.

This growth rate takes into account:

The objective of consolidating the Group's positions after this year of exceptional growth,

the after this year of exceptional growth, The economic and geopolitical risks of 2023.

In parallel, the Group will focus on:

Targeting small-scale acquisitions if they provide a complementary positioning,

if they provide a complementary positioning, Identifying projects likely to boost growth in 2023 and especially 2024 and 2025

Sword Group

Sword has 2,700+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT

& business project management. Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

