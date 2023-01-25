Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Acquires Service Management Solutions Provider Futura Soluzioni Informatiche

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Futura Soluzioni Informatiche ("Futura"), a cloud management solution created for service companies based in Italy.

Futura has been providing service management solutions for heating maintenance companies since 1995. Futura created Unico in 2002, a software solution with a modular architecture, and broadened its user base to include installation and air conditioning systems. Unico? Net was the first cloud-based software platform in Italy for HVAC and the 2020 launch of Unico? Analytics introduced a fully integrated and user-friendly business intelligence platform. Futura capitalizes on solutions that offer real time data exchange, integrations with manufacturers, and advanced optimization features that increase productivity while improving overall customer service.

"We are very excited to join the Valsoft group. This project will allow Futura to expand and improve the service it has been offering to its customers for almost 30 years, while maintaining its identity and the values that have always distinguished the company," said Federico Parzianello, Head of Sales for Futura.

With the latest acquisition of Futura, Valsoft expands its growing vertical of service and maintenance solutions. Futura's full suite of solutions addresses mobile, geographical, analytical, and overall planning and management for HVAC services. Located in Italy, Valsoft will continue its sustainable growth in the European market.

"Futura will catalyze a new starting point for the ambitious goals we hope to achieve with Valsoft," said Álvaro Prieto del Río, Operating Partner at Aspire Software, Valsoft's operations arm. "We can envision a future that will strengthen our leadership in the service and maintenance vertical market, with the certainty of being able to attain international growth with confidence."

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

About Futura

Futura has been providing service management solutions for heating maintenance companies since 1995. With a full suite of products under the Unico brand, including the first cloud-based software platform in Italy, Futura addresses the many needs for successful HVAC management. Futura's longstanding reputation is a result of constantly developing new, user-friendly solutions to address the needs of its niche industry, as well as providing outstanding customer service.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel, Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel and Elisa Marcon, Corporate Paralegal. Externally, Valsoft was represented by Salvo Arena, Elisa Gianni and Michele Amisano of Chiomenti. Shareholders of Futura were represented by Guido Piccione and Edoardo Piccione from Mognon & Partners (Treviso, Italy).

For more information, visit https://www.futurasi.com/ and https://valsoftcorp.com.

