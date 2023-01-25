Spieth America, ABEO's brand, named for the first-time official supplier for USA Gymnastics through 2029

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces that Spieth America, ABEO's brand, has joined the USA Gymnastics partnership family as an Official Equipment Supplier.

Spieth America will serve as the Official Gymnastics Equipment Supplier for the USA Gymnastics Elite and National Team Programs for men's and women's artistic gymnastics and for the acrobatic, parkour, rhythmic and trampoline & tumbling disciplines at all levels, from development through Elite.

Spieth, whose products are internationally renowned for their quality, will provide the USAG with the benefit of his expertise from a long history of supplying World Championships (90) and Olympic Games (12) around the world.

"We are so excited and proud to welcome Spieth America into our partnership family for the first time," USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. "With them, we are able to serve a broad range of needs for the gymnastics community. We look forward to our collaboration over the next six years."

As part of a partnership that extends through 2029, Spieth America will supply equipment for roughly 15 competitive events annually, including USA Gymnastics' premier events, National Team camps, national events in non-artistic disciplines at a range of competitive levels, and international events hosted by USA Gymnastics. It also includes support for elite programs and athlete health and wellness initiatives.

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves made the following comments: "We are extremely honored and elated to partner with USA Gymnastics for the first time to supply all premier events. Our main objective is to keep gymnasts safe so that the athletes can perform in optimal conditions of creativity and inspiration. We are fully committed to a true partnership where we collaborate to deliver on all USA Gymnastics' goals. The confidence of the USA Gymnastics , through major national and international competitions, ensures ABEO a high visibility on the American market."

The USA Gymnastics elite artistic competitive season gets under way Feb. 24-26 with Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky. For a complete listing of USAG events, visit www.usagym.org.



Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of €205.3m for the year ended 31 March 2022, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,413 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.



