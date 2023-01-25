Ceres: New House Sustainable Investment Caucus Will Provide a Key Voice in Congress for Smart Investing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Today's launch of a newly formed congressional caucus within the U.S. House of Representatives marks a key moment of support and oversight for smart investing practices that recognize sustainability issues like the climate crisis as major financial concerns.

Co-chaired by U.S. Reps. Juan Vargas and Sean Casten, the House Sustainable Investment Caucus will provide a space for members of Congress to learn about and discuss sustainable investment practices to better inform policy making.

"For decades, Ceres has been working with many of the largest investors and companies in the world to advance sustainable investment and business practices and advocate for the policies and regulations to accelerate those efforts" said Mindy Lubber, Ceres president and CEO. "Today, we welcome the formation of the House Sustainable Investment Caucus to help drive better understanding in Congress of the forward-looking and responsible investment practices our economy needs to flourish. Investors in the U.S. and around the world are increasingly aware that sustainability issues like climate change, water scarcity, and biodiversity loss will impact companies, supply chains, workforces, and infrastructure - and that failing to account for the risks and opportunities they present would betray the interests of their beneficiaries and other stakeholders. It is good to see that there is growing recognition of and urgency around this perspective in Congress, as well." Lubber added, "Sustainable investing has experienced explosive growth in recent years and is slated for even more activity after Congress acted last year to unleash U.S. clean energy development. Its continued growth and effectiveness have made it the target of a recent political backlash at the federal level and in states across the country. As sustainable investing takes greater hold in our economy, we look forward to engaging with the Sustainable Investment Caucus in the months and years to come to continue advancing and promoting its benefits and related policies."

Ceres has long championed sustainable investing and business practices and the policies to support them, such as by engaging with companies to disclose and address their climate-related risks and emissions and advocating for legislation that reduces sustainability risks by guiding the transition to a clean energy economy.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit organization working with the most influential capital market leaders to solve the world's greatest sustainability challenges. Through our powerful networks and global collaborations of investors, companies and nonprofits, we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future. For more information, visit ceres.org and follow @CeresNews.

