Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Kurschance!? – Wieder vor 100 % – Kurssprung? Diese Woche noch substanzielle Nachrichten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851413 ISIN: US4601461035 Ticker-Symbol: INP 
Xetra
25.01.23
17:35 Uhr
33,105 Euro
-0,750
-2,22 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,06033,23021:23
33,06033,23021:23
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2023 | 21:02
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Company: Spotlight: Reducing International Paper's GHG Emissions Across All 3 Scopes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / We are committed to investing strategically in pursuit of our Vision 2030 goals. In 2021, for example, we converted the coal-fired power boiler system at our Rome, Georgia Mill to natural gas. According to the International Energy Agency, natural gas produces about 40% fewer GHG emissions per unit of energy compared to coal; the gas-fired boiler will reduce the mill's GHG emissions by nearly 90,000 metric tons per year.

This $2.36 million project is just one example of the strategic, sustainable investments we are making on the road to 2030.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

Read more

International Paper Company, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Press release picture
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736765/Spotlight-Reducing-International-Papers-GHG-Emissions-Across-All-3-Scopes

INTERNATIONAL PAPER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.