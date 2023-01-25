International Paper Company: Spotlight: Reducing International Paper's GHG Emissions Across All 3 Scopes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / We are committed to investing strategically in pursuit of our Vision 2030 goals. In 2021, for example, we converted the coal-fired power boiler system at our Rome, Georgia Mill to natural gas. According to the International Energy Agency, natural gas produces about 40% fewer GHG emissions per unit of energy compared to coal; the gas-fired boiler will reduce the mill's GHG emissions by nearly 90,000 metric tons per year.

This $2.36 million project is just one example of the strategic, sustainable investments we are making on the road to 2030.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

