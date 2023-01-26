Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen"…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JNE2 ISIN: GB00B10RZP78 Ticker-Symbol: UNVB 
Xetra
25.01.23
17:35 Uhr
45,900 Euro
-0,565
-1,22 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNILEVER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNILEVER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,08046,39525.01.
46,16046,29525.01.
PR Newswire
26.01.2023 | 00:00
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scrub Daddy Inc. to partner with Unilever on co-creating innovative cleaning products, partnership to appear on ABC's Shark Tank episode on 01/27/2023

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrub Daddy, The World's Favorite Sponge brand will appear on Shark Tank, Friday January 27th at 8PM EST on ABC. The episode will provide an update on Scrub Daddy's new Global Headquarters and how the brand is doing ten years since the original airing on Shark Tank (10/26/2012). The update will also highlight the recent bi-lateral partnership agreement between Scrub Daddy, Inc. and leading consumer goods company Unilever's world-famous brand, Cif.

Cif Logo/The Original Scrub Daddy Logo

The partnership between Scrub Daddy and Unilever entails the creation, marketing and distribution of co-branded products which gives homemakers the convenience of Scrub Daddy's cleaning products along with Cif's superior cleaning products. The partnership will make the cobranded products available in the US and multiple markets globally.

"This global co-branding partnership represents a major milestone in the worldwide growth and recognition of our Scrub Daddy brand. By partnering with Unilever, one of the largest and most reputable consumer goods companies in the world and their internationally famous CIF brand of cleaning products, we are well positioned for exponential growth both in the USA and internationally," said Aaron Krause President & CEO of Scrub Daddy, Inc.

"We are excited about this partnership which will allow Scrub Daddy and Cif to reach more consumers across US, Europe and Asia and make cleaning fun together," said Aseem Puri, CEO, Unilever International.

Founded in 2012, Scrub Daddy, one of the most successful companies in Shark Tank history, is redefining the cleaning category in stores around the world in twenty-seven countries. Scrub Daddy's happy face, with cut out eyes and mouth, is made unique by its patented texture changing FlexTexture® material. Today, the smile faced sponge company offers a full line of eighty-eight innovative cleaning tools including: the dual sided Scrub Mommy and Sponge Daddy, Barbeque Daddy, Scour Daddy, and the Soap Daddy soap dispensing system to name just a few products.

Scrub Daddy products can be found at most major regional and national and international retailers including Target, Walmart, Tesco, Amazon, Lowe's, Kroger and Safeway/Albertson's. Scrub Daddy's mission is to develop the world's most innovative and fun cleaning tools. For more information about the company, please visit scrubdaddy.com or smileshop.scrubdaddy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1990225/sd_cif_logo_sm2__002__ID_22e1e8981a85_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scrub-daddy-inc-to-partner-with-unilever-on-co-creating-innovative-cleaning-products-partnership-to-appear-on-abcs-shark-tank-episode-on-01272023-301731035.html

UNILEVER PLC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.