Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Wealth Minerals Ltd. ("Wealth") whereby the Company will sell to Wealth 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Electric Royalties Ltd. (each, an "ELEC Share") for a purchase price of $0.25 per ELEC Share for the aggregate amount of $500,000 cash (the "Transaction"), subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As Wealth holds more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (and is a Non-Arm's Length Party (as defined in TSXV policies)), the Transaction constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, as at the time the Share Purchase Agreement was entered into neither the fair market value of the ELEC Shares, nor the fair market value of the consideration to be provided by Wealth for same, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company also notes that the ELEC Shares to be sold to Wealth will be under a contractual restriction on resale until March 2, 2023.

