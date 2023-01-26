In response to growing demand, New Mexico-based Land Avion LLC expands its vacant land cash-purchase program, now available to owners of unwanted property in Texas, Florida, Alabama, and several other states.

Las Cruces, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Land Avion has announced that it is now offering cash offers for a variety of property types, including farmland, forestry use land, rural land, and parcels of land outside of its home state of New Mexico. The company explains that its program is well-suited to individuals who have inherited property, are behind on taxes and wish to avoid foreclosure or those who own land in locations with little or no demand.

More details can be found at https://landavion.com.





Texas Vacant Land For Cash By Land Avion LLC Offers Fast Unwanted Property Sales

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/152441_44d4684ca44c5938_001full.jpg

Land Avion's recent expansion comes in response to the growing popularity of the program, which the company attributes to its transparent and efficient processes. The service is designed to provide fair and rapid cash closures to those who are otherwise having difficulty selling property.

Land Avion's property purchase program offers an effective way to subsidize household finances through the sale of unused or unwanted property. The company points out that selling through a real estate agent may take a considerable amount of time and often includes fees and/or commissions. The company's cash-purchase program aims to eliminate those drawbacks.

In addition, Land Avion states that it can make cash offers on parcels of land regardless of condition or legal situation. The team also offers coverage of all closing costs, allowing it to complete the process in a much shorter time frame than other options.

Based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Land Avion was established in response to the challenges faced by property owners in rural and/or undeveloped areas. The company has since grown to encompass properties of all types, including suburban and commercial.

"Many of the lots we buy are in rural, or undeveloped areas, making them hard to sell through traditional methods," the company said on its website. "We will make an offer on almost any lot, helping you to get the cash you need for other investments."

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://landavion.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Robin Lilly

Email: sales@landavion.com

Organization: Land Avion, LLC

Address: 2521 North Main Street #1-276, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001, United States

Website: https://landavion.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152441