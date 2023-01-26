Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Speed Service Mobility (SSM) on January 27, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SSM/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on January 27, 2023.





Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Speed Service Mobility (SSM) innovates the Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem by integrating various services such as EV charging, game, NFT, and more. Its native token SSM will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on January 27, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Speed Service Mobility

Speed Service Mobility (SSM) is a project that aims to revolutionize the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. There are four visions SSM wants to achieve. First of all, in order to solve the problem of the shortage of EV chargers, the SSM platform is applied to the existing personal chargers to convert to shared chargers, and the easy-to-use shared chargers will be developed in a similar form to personal chargers, so that individuals can easily install/operate them and become charging providers. This enables users in the EV ecosystem to form a shared community together.

Additionally, in order to prevent the excessive occupation and monopoly use of chargers, the monetary (points/virtual assets) compensation or royalties based on token economics are given to actively guide users to make positive changes and realize the construction of autonomous EV infrastructure.

Furthermore, the chargers operated/managed by different charging operators can be organically linked with each other. By providing "roaming service" to all charging operators, they can offer services that have no difference with each other, the accessibility of users can be improved and the technical problems of linkage between charging operators can be solved.

Last but not least, in order to help users actively use clean energy to achieve efficient energy use, SSM uses the battery of EV that has charged in advance as an energy storage device in case of insufficient daily power supply. Users who help to reduce the load during peak hours will get rewarded.

In addition to EV charging services, SSM also expects to attract consumers by providing games. The standard practice of the game industry is in-game purchase - personal upgrade or personalized products in the form of digital goods. The more players participate, the more additional benefits these purchases will generate. This unique in-game currency often adds value through enhanced functions, making it possible to adopt the universally accepted in-game payment standard, and providing special discounts when players purchase specific points in advance.

SSM will also attract subscribers with rich experience through NFT. This will help SSM create a single digital identity for all experiences, meaning that users can change their avatar skins and experience levels, or transfer other in-game items to create a more integrated SSM passenger experience. Therefore, in addition to accessing (interactive) SSM content libraries (games, experiences), subscribers can also access other functions.

In short, the core of SSM project is to improve the utilization rate of infrastructure by sharing personal charging tools for charging electric vehicles. In order to solve the problem of unauthorized or long-term occupation caused by wrong understanding of the use method of public chargers, the use of authentication system and possession penalty are proposed to prevent misuse of public charging infrastructure and promote and seek user convenience. In addition, through the use of two-way chargers, users are guided to participate in the use of clean energy, inhibit the use of electricity during the period of maximum load, reduce power consumption, increase the value of environmentally friendly travel means, reduce carbon emissions, and directly contribute to improving the environment.

About SSM Token

SSM is the native token of Speed Service Mobility project. It is used as a reward and payment method in the ecosystem, and can be traded not only on the SSM platform, but also on the crypto exchange.

Based on Klaytn network, SSM has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, 15% is allocated to the finance department, 15% is allocated to the team, 5% is provided for the fans and supporters, 20% is provided for the community, and the remaining 25% is allocated for the ecosystem.

SSM token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on January 27, 2023, investors who are interested in the Speed Service Mobility investment can easily buy and sell SSM token on LBank Exchange by then.

