Evergreen Garden Care and NTT DATA Business Solutions UK&I partner to plant thousands of new trees

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading garden care company Evergreen Garden Care, has announced its support for SAP Partner NTT DATA Business Solutions' new sustainability initiative 'One Day One Tree', whereby the company plant a tree for every Consulting and SAP Managed Services day it delivers for its customers each quarter.

Evergreen Garden Care, a leader in the consumer garden and pest control markets, began working with SAP Partner NTT DATA Business Solutions in 2017, when the company needed to implement a brand-new ERP platform in just 15 months. The businesses worked together to implement SAP S/4HANA in seven countries as well as solutions to assist Evergreen to efficiently manage its document handling and master data management.

Commenting on the new initiative, Beatrice Dosgheas, Group Sustainability, Quality and Compliance Director at Evergreen Garden Care commented: "We were pleased to hear of this new sustainability initiative, which aligns with our aims and aspirations here at Evergreen.

"Our business has been carbon neutral since 2019 and we have strong focus on sustainability. We are continuously working to find new ways to further lower our carbon footprint, all along our supply chain. This includes our responsible use of IT and digital tools for which we obtained the INR certification in 2022. NTT DATA Business Solution's tree planting offset is a great complimentary initiative."

Within the scheme, NTT DATA Business Solutions will plant a tree for every day that the two companies work together, with the goal of offsetting carbon emissions and contributing to the global effort to combat climate change.

Andy Steer VP, CTO & Chair of our Sustainability Board at NTT DATA Business Solutions UK&I. commented: "We are proud to partner with Evergreen Garden Care on this important initiative. They are a valued customer with an enviable sustainability approach of their own, and we look forward to planting many more trees together in the future.

He continued: "Since we launched the initiative late last year, we have supported projects in Nicaragua and India through our partners One Tree Planted, and this financial year we expect to plant more than 50,000 trees in areas around the world where they will have the greatest impact and provide the most benefits to local communities."

