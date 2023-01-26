Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Lithium Strengthens Technical Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces it has further strengthened its technical team with the appointment of Marcus Tomlinson as a Metallurgical Consultant. The Company has also formally contracted Dr. Vahid Sohrabi as a Hydrogeological Consultant.

"Advancing the Zeus Lithium Project requires a dedicated focus on the metallurgy, flowsheet and development of a sustainable water supply," stated Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer of Noram. "Marcus has a strong hydrometallurgical background and extensive experience in process design and will be key to leading the ongoing metallurgical work and development of a final process design. Vahid will be instrumental to helping us determine the right option for a consistent, efficient supply of water to the project. I look forward to working with Marcus and Vahid to continue to advance and de-risk the project."

Dr. Marcus Tomlinson

Dr. Tomlinson has over 30 years of experience in metallurgical process development, engineering, and operations support. He has worked as a part of the corporate technical services groups for Goldcorp, Barrick Gold, and Newmont as well as for EPCMs such as Ausenco, AMEC and Fluor, supporting minerals and metals projects across the globe. His Ph.D. was earned at the University of Leeds.

Upon Newmont's acquisition of Goldcorp, Dr. Tomlinson served as Director, Modelling for the Newmont Global Projects team (2020 to 2021); during this period, he supported the expansion project at the world-renowned Pueblo Viejo Mine, amongst other large-scale initiatives. At Goldcorp (2012-2019), he served as Director Metallurgy & Research developing a patented process for concentrate enrichment using alkaline sulphide leaching and supported many projects across the company's portfolio from a pyrite leach project to improvements in leach efficiency and reducing effluent toxicity.

He founded Turnstone Metallurgical Services in April 2021 and has subsequently worked with several clients across many sectors, including gold, rare earths, manganese, lithium, and nickel.

Dr. Vahid Sohrabi

Dr. Sohrabi is a Senior Hydrogeologist/Geochemist at Ecoventure and has more than 19 years of experience in the field of environmental services in Canada and internationally. He earned his Ph.D. with a major in hydrogeology/geochemistry from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Dr. Sohrabi has been involved in numerous mining/oil and gas/environmental projects including different resource projects in the O&G and Mining industries. His hydro-geochemical knowledge and environmental management expertise have been instrumental in a wide array of resource projects in different stages of their lifecycle, including the design of feasibility studies of mines and mineral processing units.

More recently Dr. Sohrabi has been involved in several lithium projects and played a major role in the feasibility study of lithium brine projects in the Middle East by contributing to the field program testing design, the onsite trial management, the result evaluations and the decision-making for ongoing activities of such deposits, in addition to the final mine development planning.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and is well-funded to advance through to the Definitive Feasibility Study.

In December 2021, a robust PEA1 indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). The PEA indicates an After-Tax NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.67 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE. Note that the current daily prices have increased to over US$70,000/tonne LCE.

* Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

