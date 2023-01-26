PetroTal Recognized for ESG Efforts

Conditional Approval Received for Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of PetroTal's 2021 ESG Report, which has been posted on the Company's website (www.petrotal-corp.com).

PetroTal is committed to providing a sustainable business plan that delivers meaningful opportunities for all stakeholders, which includes; dedicating significant attention, consideration and resources to environmental stewardship and social responsibility, with a constant and uncompromising commitment to safety, ethics and transparency.

2021 marked a significant step forward in terms of ESG reporting and standards achieved, as the Company is now calibrating its reporting to the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") frameworks, as well as for the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals ("SDG").

In just five years, the Company has increased production from zero to over 25,000 barrels of oil per day. ESG is an integral part of PetroTal's short and long-term strategy and decision making. The key highlights from the Company's second annual ESG report are noted below.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We have materially advanced our ESG initiatives from the inception of our business plan only a few years ago. We are now calibrating our strategy to the global standards for ESG that is impactful to our four pillars of sustainability. We are proud that our Peruvian subsidiaries are led and operated by Peruvians, committed to its people and communities, and, consequently, to the sustainable development of Peru. We are extremely pleased with the sustainable footprint our operations have in the remote and environmentally sensitive areas near our field, and we are instilling a continuous improvement culture within the team. We look forward to reporting further ESG milestones to the market over the coming months."

2021 ESG report highlights:

The report presents an in-depth 2030 sustainability plan underpinned by a commitment to the environment, safe operations, transparent governance, and shared values with our communities and vendors, for the benefit of all;

This is the Company's second annual ESG report, which details how PetroTal's activities contribute towards achieving 11 of the 17 SDGs, which are the universal call to action to end poverty and protect the planet in a peaceful and prosperous way;

Near-term focus on promoting a safety culture strategy that enhances existing policies to promote and reward generated safety advancements by our employees and consultants;

Transparent leadership in Peru for employee empowerment and accountability, equality, diversity and retention by fostering and rewarding employee innovation;

A commitment to local value creation with a strong Peruvian employment history, comprising a talented and local Peruvian workforce, without prejudice irrespective of race, disability, sexual orientation, or age;

Enhanced governance for the Company with the addition of two new independent Board members with significant leadership experience in Peru and the international oil and gas industry; and,

Ongoing success with our 20-year active biodiversity case study in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve ensuring zero net loss of biodiversity resulting from the nearby Bretana oil and gas operations.

Other key milestones:

Zero hydrocarbon spills and no associated oil volume lost in 2021; and,

Delivered a peer-leading Scope 1 carbon intensity footprint of 11.4 kg/bbl for 2021 equating to just over 37,000 tones of Scope 1 carbon emissions for 2021, with significant opportunities in future years for reduction through technology and operating innovations.

PetroTal recognized for ESG Efforts:

PetroTal is pleased to announce it has recently been awarded two ESG awards. The first, in biodiversity conservation for its Biodiversity Monitoring Program and the second, for its Fishing Innovation Program in the Puinahua District, both from the Peruvian National Mining, Oil and Energy Society ("SNMPE"). For more information on these projects please refer to our 2021 ESG report now posted on the Company website.

PetroTal receives conditional TSX graduation approval:

PetroTal is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to graduate its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to the TSX. Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling certain standard and customary conditions required by the TSX. PetroTal's management team is working diligently to satisfy such listing conditions. A timeline for the graduation will be announced once the Company receives final approval. Transition to the TSX listing will be seamless for shareholders, and there will be no change to the trading symbol "TAL" or CUSIP.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2020, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

