Researchers from Victoria's Deakin University say they have successfully tested a new process that can safely and effectively extract silicon from end-of-life solar panels, and then convert it into nano materials worth more than $45,000 (USD 31,500) per kilogram, in order to build better batteries.From pv magazine Australia Scientists from Deakin University's Institute for Frontier Materials (IFM) have developed what they say is a sustainable method to extract silicon from solar panel waste and reconfigure it into nano-silicon which is then used to make high-energy anodes for lithium-ion batteries. ...

