Merz Aesthetics is presenting at the 2023 International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress a total of 10 abstracts highlighting its medical aesthetics product portfolio and addressing the evolving needs of a diversifying society and rapidly changing patient demographics. This year's IMCAS is a hybrid event, allowing participants to attend live in Paris or virtually beginning Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28.

"Merz Aesthetics takes a long-term and responsible look at how patients are treated especially as individuals from a widening spectrum of age groups and socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds seek medical aesthetic treatments," said Terri Phillips, M.D., chief medical affairs officer, Merz Aesthetics. "We are proud to contribute data that provide new insight into individualized treatment approaches that improve outcomes for unique patient needs and strengthen the safety and efficacy profile of our portfolio."

"Our focus in this year's Merz Aesthetics Symposium at IMCAS Congress is the management of skin quality as a priority within the overall aesthetic treatment journey", said Frank Brandt-Pollmann, President EMEA, Merz Aesthetics. "We aim to empower medical aesthetics experts with latest trends in an evidence-based way."

Merz Aesthetics organized a program led by notable medical aesthetic experts, participating in various IMCAS sessions and presenting new data throughout the event.

Merz Aesthetics Symposium Mastering Skin Quality and Rejuvenation: A Mindset Shift Led by Science Dr. Niamh Corduff, Dr. Sonja Sattler, Dr. Luiz Perez, Dr. Omar Haroon, Friday, January 27, 2023, 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CEST

Dr. Niamh Corduff, Dr. Sonja Sattler, Dr. Luiz Perez, Dr. Omar Haroon, Friday, January 27, 2023, 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CEST Merz Aesthetics Support of IMCAS Cadaver Workshop Anatomist Prof. Dr. Thilo Schenck and Aesthetic Specialist Dr. Welf Prager, Thursday, January 26, 2023, 4:00 p.m. 4:30 p.m. CEST

Anatomist Prof. Dr. Thilo Schenck and Aesthetic Specialist Dr. Welf Prager, Thursday, January 26, 2023, 4:00 p.m. 4:30 p.m. CEST Product Analysis Session "Emerging Toxins" PH.D. Andy Curry, associate medical director, Merz Aesthetics, Friday, January 27, 2023, 8:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m. CEST

PH.D. Andy Curry, associate medical director, Merz Aesthetics, Friday, January 27, 2023, 8:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m. CEST IMCAS Economic Tribune Roundtable Bob Rhatigan, CEO Merz Aesthetics, Friday, January 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. 3:30 p.m. CEST

Bob Rhatigan, CEO Merz Aesthetics, Friday, January 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. 3:30 p.m. CEST IMCAS Product Analysis Session "Tear Trough Fillers" Dr. Sonia Sattler, Dermatologist Saturday, January 28, 2023, 8:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m. CEST

Oral Presentations

Global Facial Rejuvenation Results in Sustained Long-Term Patient Satisfaction. Presenting author: Dr. Kachiu Lee, Friday January 27, 2023, 11:40 a.m. CEST, Session: Contributing Lectures Injectables

E-Poster Presentations

Virtual posters will be available for viewing on-site throughout the congress and displayed on the virtual e-poster platform with detailed abstracts.

Skin Quality A Holistic 360° View: Consensus Results. Presenting author: Dr. Kate Goldie. Co-authors: Dr. Martina Kerscher, Dr. Sabrina Guillen Fabi, Dr. Cyro Hirano, Dr. Marina Landau, Dr. Tingsong Lim, Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, Dr. Je-Young Park, Dr. Yana Yutskovskaya

HSA as a Stabilizer on Aesthetic Injectables. Presenting author: PH.D. Andy Curry; Co-authors: Dr. Sonja Sattler, Dr. Stephen Gollomp

Consensus on the Use of Hyaluronic Acid Fillers from the Cohesively Densified Matrix Range: Best Practice in Specific Facial Indications. Presenting author: Dr. Jani van Loghem. Co-authors: Dr. Sonja Sattler, Dr. Gabriela Casabona, Dr. Sebastian Cotofana, Dr. Sabrina Guillen Fabi, Dr. Kate Goldie, Dr. Uliana Gout, Dr. Martina Kerscher, Dr. Tingsong Lim, Dr. Carla de Sanctis Pecora, Dr. Gerhard Sattler, Dr. Ada Trindade de Almeida, Dr. Rungsima Wanitphakdeedecha, Dr. Philip Werschler, Dr. Tatjana Pavicic

Biostimulating Fillers and Induction of Inflammatory Pathways: a Preclinical Investigation of Macrophage Response to Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA) and Poly-L Lactic Acid (PLLA). Presenting author: Dr. Bartosch Nowag; Co-authors: Dr. Daniela Schäfer, Dr. Thomas Hengl, Dr. Niamh Corduff, Dr. Kate Goldie

Awareness of Aesthetic and Therapeutic Crossover Usage of Botulinum Toxin Type A. Presenting author: Dr. Carina Daughtry, Co-authors: Susie Albion MSN, RN, Samantha Gokhale PhD.

Glycerol, a Well-Tolerable Humectant in Dermal Fillers. Presenting author: Dr. Thomas Hengl; Co-authors: Dr. C. Hartmann, Dr. K. Marquardt, Dr. C. Wollenburg, Dr. Daniela Schäfer

Tissue Integration of Hyaluronic Acid Containing Dermal Fillers: An Unbiased, Automated, and Comprehensive Approach to Systematically Compare Dermal Fillers. Presenting author: Dr. Thomas Hengl; Co-authors: Dr. K. Marquardt, Dr. C. Hartmann, Dr. J. Franken, Dr. C. Wollenburg

Technical Evaluation and In Vitro Studies of Different CaHA-Containing Dermal Fillers: Considering the Impact of Particle Characteristics on Biostimulation. Presenting author: Dr. Cleiton Kunzler; Co-authors: Dr. C. Hartmann, Dr. B. Nowag, Dr. R. El-Banna, Dr. S. Backfisch, Dr. Daniela Schäfer, Dr. R. Stragies, Dr. Thomas Hengl, Dr. N. Hagedorn

Comparative Clinical and Histomorphological Evaluation of the Injectable Cohesive Polydensified Matrix Hyaluronic Acid and Calcium Hydroxylapatite Combination. Presenting author: Dr. Yana Yutskovskaya; Co-authors: Dr. ?. ?. Kogan, Dr. A. Yu. Koroleva

