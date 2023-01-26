Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023
WKN: 881026 ISIN: FI0009005987 Ticker-Symbol: RPL 
Tradegate
26.01.23
09:30 Uhr
33,420 Euro
-0,270
-0,80 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,49033,51009:37
33,49033,50009:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2023 | 09:10
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Invitation to UPM's webcast and press conference on Financial Statements for 2022

.

A webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors in English begins at 13:15 EET. UPM's financial results will be presented by the President and CEO Jussi Pesonen and CFO Tapio Korpeinen. Participants can view the webcast online at www.upm.comor through this link, but participants who wish to ask questions from the management must register for the teleconference.

To ask questions, join the teleconference by registering here. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

The webcast will be available at www.upm.comfor 12 months after the call.

Later in the afternoon, at 14:45 EET, President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the financial results in a press conference held in Finnish both at the Group head office and online. Those wishing to attend this event, please contact the UPM media desk.

For more information, please contact:

UPM, Investor Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 20 415 0033
ir@upm.com

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
