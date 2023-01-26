INERATEC GmbH: E-fuel delivery for the shipping sector

MPC Container Ships and INERATEC sign offtake agreement for sustainable marine diesel

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Container Ships (OSE: MPCC) and INERATEC have signed an agreement for the supply of synthetic Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) made from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen, with delivery set to start in 2024.

The shipping industry is undertaking great efforts to decarbonize and, due to its drop-in compatibility, synthetic MDO can directly replace conventional fossil fuels used today by existing vessels. Early collaboration between e-fuel providers and offtakers across industries is an important factor for scaling up production volumes and driving decarbonization. With this agreement, MPC Container Ships kickstarts the transition towards carbon neutral, synthetic diesel in the shipping sector.

"While there will be a variety of different fuels in the future, the synthetic MDO produced by INERATEC is of particular relevance as it can be used both in conventional combustion engines on our existing vessels and as pilot fuel for our methanol powered new buildings," said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships.

"As a key building block of the decarbonization of our industry, we expect that green fuels may come to be included as part of vessel hire, in which case it will be vital for MPCC to have a strong relationship with fuel providers," Baack continued.

"In order to make a sustainable future with e-fuels possible, INERATEC is acquiring partners all around the world. Following projects that target the production of SAF, car fuel and sustainable chemicals we are really happy to partner with MPCC to bring a sustainable product into the shipping industry," adds Philipp Engelkamp , CCO of INERATEC.

INERATEC has already started the manufacturing phase for its pioneer plant in Frankfurt, where the majority of the sustainable fuel will be produced. After the commissioning phase it will deliver up to 3.5 million liters of SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), marine Diesel and synthetic chemicals to transform industries. From there, the German clean tech company will lead the ramp-up of e-fuel production at additional sites world-wide, reducing megatons of CO2 emissions and thus fueling the climate-friendly future.

About INERATEC

INERATEC is a pioneer in the field of Power-to-Liquid applications. The company supplies sustainable fuels as well as chemical products. Modular chemical plants for power-to-X and gas-to-liquid applications use hydrogen from renewable electricity and greenhouse gases such as CO2 to produce e-kerosene, CO2-neutral gasoline, clean diesel or synthetic waxes, methanol or SNG. Founded in 2016, INERATEC has already implemented industrial-scale power-to-liquid plants at German sites to boost the availability of sustainable fuels and chemicals in various transport sectors such as aviation. Further information can be found via www.ineratec.com

About MPC Container Ships

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage provider focusing on small to mid-size container ships. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please visit http://www.mpc-container.com.

CONTACT:

INERATEC GmbH

Isabel Fisch

+ 49 721 86484460

isabel.fisch@ineratec.de

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/e-fuel-delivery-for-the-shipping-sector-301731336.html