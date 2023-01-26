Anzeige
WKN: ETF110 ISIN: LU0392494562 
Tradegate
26.01.23
10:57 Uhr
71,53 Euro
+0,07
+0,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD LUX UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD LUX UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,5271,5711:20
71,5171,5811:20
Dow Jones News
26.01.2023 | 09:51
35 Leser
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist

DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 182.8035

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 286311

CODE: WLDU LN

ISIN: FR0011669845

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0011669845 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WLDU LN 
Sequence No.:  218441 
EQS News ID:  1543899 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1543899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2023 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

