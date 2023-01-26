PT PLN Nusantara Power has launched a tender for a floating PV project that will likely be built at a dam on the island of Java, Indonesia.PT PLN Nusantara Power, a unit of Indonesia's state-owned utility PT PLN (Persero), has launched the pre-qualification process of a tender for the deployment of a 100 MW floating solar plant. Through the procurement exercise, the utility seeks to select a strategic partner for the construction of the Karangkates Floating Photovoltaic Solar Power facility, which will likely be located at an existing dam in Karangkates, Malang District, East Java, Indonesia. ...

