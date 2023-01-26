Orion Oyj: Orion publishes Financial Statement Release for 2022 on Thursday 9 February 2023

ORION CORPORATION

PRESS RELEASE

26 January 2023 at 12.00 EET

Orion publishes Financial Statement Release for 2022 on Thursday9February 2023

Orion will publish Financial Statement Release for 2022 on Thursday, 9 February 2023 at approximately 12.00 noon EET. The report and related presentation material will be available on the company's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors after publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media representatives will be held on Thursday, 9 February 2023 at 13.30 EET.

A link to the live webcast is available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors . A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

Confenrence call can be joined by registering through the following link:

http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009425

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. In case you would like to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.

Questions can also be presented in writing through the question form of the webcast.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

